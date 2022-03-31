Technology News
MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern Laptop Lineups Refreshed With Updated Intel, Nvidia Hardware

Pricing for the new MSI laptops starts at $699 (roughly Rs. 53,100).

By David Delima | Updated: 31 March 2022 21:32 IST
MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern Laptop Lineups Refreshed With Updated Intel, Nvidia Hardware

Photo Credit: MSI

MSI unveiled its new laptops as part of its Modern lineup on March 24

  • MSI Summit and Flip models feature with Intel Evo certified processors
  • The laptops are equipped with up to 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs
  • The MSI Summit Flip models offer a 360-degree 2-in-1 design

MSI recently unveiled ten new laptops as part of the company's Summit, Prestige, and Modern lineups at the company's MSIology event late last week. The new laptops are powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors, according to MSI. The MSI Summit and Flip models are available with Intel Evo certified processors, while the Summit Flip models feature a seamless 360-degree 2-in-1 design with touchscreen support for a tablet mode. Meanwhile, the MSI Modern series offers a redesigned look and feel created in collaboration with French illustrator Lorraine Sorlet, according to the company.

MSI Summit E14 Evo, Summit E14 Flip Evo, Summit E13 Flip Evo, Summit E16 Flip, Summit E16 Flip Evo pricing

Pricing for the new MSI Summit E14 Evo starts at $1,249 (roughly Rs. 94,800), while the MSI Summit E14 Flip Evo pricing begins at $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,10,000). The MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo pricing starts at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,02,400) while the MSI Summit E16 Flip pricing begins at $1,549 (roughly Rs. 1,17,600) according to the company. MSI is yet to officially reveal launch dates and pricing details of these laptops in India.

msi summit e14 evo msi

MSI Summit E14 Evo
Photo Credit: MSI

MSI Summit E14 Evo specifications

MSI Summit E14 Evo comes equipped with a 14-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) IPS display with 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. The laptop is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It features an unspecified amount of NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop is equipped with dual 2W speakers with Hi-Res Audio support and DTS Audio processing. The MSI Summit E14 Evo offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It comes with two Thunderbolt ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a microSD card reader.

The MSI Summit E14 Evo features a full-HD camera with Windows Hello support, a webcam lock switch, and a fingerprint scanner. The laptop will pack a 72Whr battery with support for 65W fast charging over USB Type-C. The MSI Summit E14 Evo measures 314mm x 227.5mm x 17.9mm and weighs 1.6 kg.

msi summit e14 flip evo msi

MSI Summit E14 Flip Evo
Photo Credit: MSI

MSI Summit E14 Flip Evo specifications

The MSI Summit E14 Flip Evo sports a 14-inch quad-HD+ (2,889x1,800 pixels) touchscreen display with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and comes with support for an MSI Pen. The laptop is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It features an unspecified amount of NVMe SSD storage, according to MSI.

The recently launched Summit E14 Flip Evo laptop is equipped with dual 2W speakers with Hi-Res Audio support and DTS Audio processing. The laptop offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It comes with two Thunderbolt ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a microSD card reader.

The MSI Summit E14 Flip Evo features a full-HD camera with Windows Hello support, a webcam lock switch, and a fingerprint scanner. The laptop will pack a 72Whr battery with support for 65W fast charging over USB Type-C. It measures 314mm x 227.5mm x 17.9mm and weighs 1.6 kg.

msi summit e13 flip evo msi

MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo
Photo Credit: MSI

MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo Specifications

The MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo is equipped with a 13.4-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) touchscreen display with 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage, and support for an MSI Pen. The laptop is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It features an unspecified amount of NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop is equipped with dual 2W speakers with Hi-Res Audio support and DTS Audio processing. The MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a microSD card reader (hidden), according to MSI.

The recently launched MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo features a full-HD camera with Windows Hello support, a webcam lock switch, and a fingerprint scanner. The laptop will pack a 70Whr battery with support for 65W fast charging over USB Type-C. It measures 300mm x 222.25mm x 14.9mm and weighs 1.35 kg.

msi summit e16 flip msi

MSI Summit E16 Flip
Photo Credit: MSI

MSI Summit E16 Flip Specifications

The MSI Summit E16 Flip features a 16-inch quad-HD+ (2,889x1,800 pixels) touchscreen display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and support for an MSI Pen. The laptop is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with 4GB Nvidia GeForce RT 3050 Ti GDDR6 graphics and 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It features an unspecified amount of NVMe SSD storage.

The recently launched MSI Summit E16 Flip laptop is equipped with dual 2W speakers with Hi-Res Audio support and DTS Audio processing. The laptop offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It comes with two Thunderbolt ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a microSD card reader.

The MSI Summit E16 Flip features a full-HD camera with Windows Hello support, a webcam lock switch, and a fingerprint scanner. The laptop will pack an 82Whr battery with support for 100W fast charging over USB Type-C. It measures 358mm x 258.55mm x 16.85mm and weighs 1.9 kg.

MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo Specifications

The MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo is equipped with a 16-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) touchscreen display with 165Hz refresh rate, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage, and support for an MSI Pen. The laptop is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It features an unspecified amount of NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop is equipped with dual 2W speakers with Hi-Res Audio support and DTS Audio processing. The MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a microSD card reader, according to MSI.

The recently launched MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo features a full-HD camera with Windows Hello support, a webcam lock switch, and a fingerprint scanner. The laptop will pack an 82Whr battery with support for 65W fast charging over USB Type-C. The MSI Summit E16 Flip Evo measures 358mm x 258.55mm x 16.85mm and weighs 1.9 kg.

MSI Prestige 14 Evo, Prestige 15, Prestige 14 pricing

MSI Prestige 14 pricing starts at $949 (roughly Rs. 72,100) while pricing for the MSI Prestige 15 begins at $1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,06,200). Like the MSI Summit lineup, the company is yet to reveal launch dates and pricing details of these laptops in India.

MSI Prestige 14 Evo Specifications

The recently launched MSI Prestige 14 Evo comes equipped with a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with a peak brightness of 300 nits. The laptop is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It features an unspecified amount of NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop is equipped with dual 1.5W speakers with Hi-Res Audio support and DTS Audio processing. The MSI Prestige 14 Evo offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It comes with two Thunderbolt ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a microSD card reader, according to MSI.

The MSI Prestige 14 Evo features a 720p camera with Windows Hello support, and a fingerprint scanner. The laptop will pack a 52Whr battery with support for 65W fast charging over USB Type-C. It measures 319mm x 219mm x 15.9mm and weighs 1.29 kg.

MSI Prestige 15 Specifications

The MSI Prestige 15 comes equipped with a 15-inch ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) IPS display with 100 percent AdobeRGB colour gamut coverage. The laptop is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with up to 4GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GDDR6 graphics and 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It features an unspecified amount of NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop is equipped with dual 2W speakers with Hi-Res Audio support and DTS Audio processing. The MSI Prestige 15 offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a microSD card reader.

The MSI Prestige 15 features a full-HD camera with Windows Hello support, and a fingerprint scanner. The laptop will pack an 82Whr battery with support for 100W fast charging over USB Type-C. It measures 356mm x 233.7mm x 18.9mm and weighs 1.69 kg, according to the company.

MSI Prestige 14 Specifications

The MSI Prestige 14 comes equipped with a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display with “close to” 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. The laptop is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with up to 4GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GDDR6 graphics and 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The MSI Prestige 14 features an unspecified amount of NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop is equipped with dual 2W speakers with Hi-Res Audio support and DTS Audio processing. The MSI Prestige 14 offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a microSD card reader, according to MSI.

The MSI Prestige 14 features a full-HD camera with Windows Hello support, and a fingerprint scanner. The laptop will pack a 52Whr battery with support for 100W fast charging over USB Type-C. It measures 319mm x 219mm x 15.9mm and weighs 1.29 kg.

MSI Modern 15, Modern 14 pricing

MSI Modern 14 pricing starts at $699 (roughly Rs. 53,100) while the MSI Modern 15 pricing starts at $849 (roughly Rs. 64,500). MSI is yet to officially reveal launch dates and pricing details of these laptops in India.

MSI Modern 15 Specifications

The recently unveiled MSI Modern 15 comes equipped with a 15-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) IPS display. The laptop is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. It features an unspecified amount of NVMe SSD storage.

The MSI Modern 15 is equipped with dual 2W speakers with Hi-Res Audio support. The laptop offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It comes with one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a microSD card reader.

The laptop is equipped with a 720p camera. The MSI Modern 15 will pack an unspecified 3-cell battery with support for 100W fast charging over USB Type-C. The laptop measures 359mm x 241mm x 19.9mm and weighs 1.7 kg.

MSI Modern 14 Specifications

The MSI Modern 14 sports a 14-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,200 pixels) IPS display, and is equipped with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The MSI Summit E14 Evo features an unspecified amount of NVMe SSD storage.

The laptop is equipped with dual 2W speakers with Hi-Res Audio support. The MSI Modern 14 offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It comes with one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm combo jack, and a microSD card reader.

The MSI Modern 14 features a full-HD camera with Windows Hello support, a webcam lock switch, and a fingerprint scanner. The laptop will pack an unspecified 3-cell battery with support for 65W fast charging over USB Type-C. It measures 319mm x 223mm x 19.35mm and weighs 1.4 kg.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Sky Mavis COO Promises to Reimburse Players After Hackers Steal $625 Million
MSI Summit, Prestige, Modern Laptop Lineups Refreshed With Updated Intel, Nvidia Hardware
