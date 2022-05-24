Technology News
Computex 2022: MSI X670 Motherboards for AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors Announced

All MSI X670 motherboards will be available from fall 2022.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 24 May 2022 17:03 IST
Computex 2022: MSI X670 Motherboards for AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors Announced

Photo Credit: Twitter/ MSI Gaming

The MSI X670E motherboards have various customisation options

Highlights
  • Meg series boards have up to 24+2 VRM phases
  • MPG series boards gets an extended heatsink design
  • Pro model features Duet Rail Power System

MSI X670 motherboards have been announced at Computex 2022. The lineup includes Meg X670E Godlike, Meg X670E Ace, MPG X670E Carbon WiFi and Pro X670-P WiFi. These X670 motherboards offer support for the AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors that were announced along with a new AM5 socket. MSI says that all new MSI X670E and X670 motherboards include support for PCIe 5.0 as well as DDR5 memory. The rear USB Type-C will now support up to DisplayPort 2.0 output, as per the Taiwanese company.

As per the announcement by MSI, the X670E and X670 motherboards will be launched in Fall 2022. The company says that these next-generation boards have upgrades for the AMD Ryzen 7000 Series platforms. Some details of the company's upcoming CPUs were announced earlier this week. AMD processors are the first to use the 5nm FinFET process from TSMC, they offer support for PCIe 5.0, and DDR5 memory support.

As per MSI, the X670E gaming motherboard has M-Vision Dashboard for customisation, and offers screw-less M.2 Shield Frozr as well as MSI's patent pending M.2 Shield Frozr with magnetic design. There is a smart button in the rear I/O panel for even more customisation, control RGB LEDs and/ or to activate Turbo Fan. All MSI X670 motherboards support ARGB Gen2 devices. In addition, the Meg motherboards' front USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C will support 60W Power Delivery. MSI also says that the VRM design has also been upgraded with up to 24+2 Power Phases with 105A Smart Power Stage.

MSI Meg X670E Godlike and MSI Meg X670E Ace features

The MSI Meg X670E Godlike and MSI Meg X670E Ace gaming motherboards adopt E-ATX PCB size and have up to 24+2 VRM phases with 105A Smart Power Stage. For cooling, they have a stacked fin array design heatsink along with a heat-pipe to dissipate heat. There is also a MOSFET baseplate for even more heat dissipation. The metal backplate helps protect the PCB and provides rigidity to the board. These motherboards are equipped with up to four onboard M.2 slots.

MSI MPG X670E CARBON WiFi features

The MPG X670E Carbon WiFi gaming motherboard uses a carbon black colour scheme, and is said to be steadier than previous generations. This motherboard features two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots and four M.2 slots. It comes with 18+2 VRM power phases with 90A, and gets an extended heatsink design for cooling.

MSI Pro X670-P WiFi features

The MSI Pro X670-P WiFi motherboard is aimed at enterprises and content creators. It comes with 14+2 Phases Duet Rail Power System and dual 8-pin CPU power connectors. You get a single M.2 PCIe 5.0 x4 slot, and 2.5G LAN as well as Wi-Fi 6E for connectivity.

Further reading: MSI Meg X670E Godlike, MSI Meg X670E Ace, MSI MPG X670E Carbon WiFi, MSI Pro X670-P WiFi, Computex 2022
