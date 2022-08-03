Technology News
Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 adds compatibility for gamepads in games.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 3 August 2022 23:59 IST
New Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 also offers improved scrolling

Highlights
  • Microsoft has released the update to all Windows Insider channels
  • Microsoft has also highlighted a known issue with the update
  • The new Windows 11 build version is 2206.40000.15.0

Microsoft on Tuesday released an update for the Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11. The update is being rolled out to all Windows Insider channels in the US. The new update, version 2206.40000.15.0, primarily focuses on games. It also brings several new changes such as enhancements for input compatibility in apps for networking, windowing improvements, and reliability. The update also brings a new suite of shims (libraries) to toggle in the Windows Subsystem for Android settings app that will enable better experiences in several apps, according to the company.

In a blog post, the tech giant has announced the release of an update for the Windows Subsystem for Android with the version 2206.40000.15.0. The update is currently available to all Windows Insider channels, but only in the US. According to Microsoft, it includes “several new changes such as updates for input compatibility in apps such as games, networking and windowing improvements, and reliability updates.”

Microsoft is making a new suite of shims (libraries used to transparently intercept application programming interfaces, or APIs) available to toggle in the Windows Subsystem for Android settings app that is said to enable better experiences in several apps. It is also adding compatibility for games with joysticks, mapped to the WASD keys. Compatibility for gamepad in games, for aiming in games with arrow keys, and for sliding in games with arrow keys is also being introduced.

Additionally, the new Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 also offers improved scrolling and networking. Microsoft has also set the default minimum window size to 220dp. The update also brings an improved dialog when an unsupported VPN is detected, a new toggle to view and save diagnostic data, security updates, general reliability fixes, and graphics improvements. The general reliability fixes also include improvements to diagnostic sizes.

Microsoft has also highlighted a known issue with the new Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 update. According to the company, some VPNs may not work with Advanced Networking. If a user doesn't have network connectivity for Android apps while using a VPN, they can disable Advanced Networking in the Windows Subsystem for Android settings app, according to the company.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows Subsystem for Android, Windows 11
