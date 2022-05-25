Technology News
loading

Microsoft Announces Windows 11, Edge, Teams Updates at Build 2022

Microsoft has also expressed interest in making app development easier using Power Apps.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 May 2022 19:46 IST
Microsoft Announces Windows 11, Edge, Teams Updates at Build 2022

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Build 2022 has showcased new experiences coming to Windows 11

Highlights
  • Microsoft at Build 2022 announced the ability to restore apps on Windows
  • Microsoft Store is starting to allow developers to run ad campaigns
  • Microsoft Teams is getting Live Share feature for third-party apps

Microsoft at the Build 2022 developer conference has announced a list of updates that are aimed to make Windows, Edge, and Teams better productivity solutions. The software giant announced a slew of Microsoft Store updates including the ability to serve ads and allowing users to restore apps when they switch to a new PC to give developers ways to make their apps more discoverable and retain their users. Additionally, Microsoft partnered with Qualcomm to introduce Project Volterra as a new mini-PC to help developers build cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

Windows updates

Windows 11 has been one of the biggest focus areas for Microsoft since its launch in October last year. Although the new operating system has refreshed user experience with features including centre-aligned Start menu and widgets, the Redmond company is bringing improvements to those features to enhance user experience.

At this year's Build virtual conference, Microsoft announced that it is soon introducing the ability to view apps available on the Microsoft Store directly using the Windows Search on Windows 11 PCs. The feature will initially be available to Windows Insiders and is aimed to allow developers to make their apps discoverable, without distracting users from their flow. Users will see a Get from Store button for each app listing they see on their search results to install apps of their choice, without requiring them to access the Microsoft Store.

microsoft store search windows 11 image Microsoft Store Windows 11

Windows 11 is getting the ability to look for apps available on the Microsoft Store directly from search
Photo Credit: Microsoft

 

Windows 11 users are also getting a feature to let users automatically restore their apps directly from the Microsoft Store. "This will also help developers retain their customers without having to remind customers to re-download their app," the company said.

The feature to let users restore their apps will initially be available for testing in the Windows Insider channel in the coming future.

Microsoft is also expanding the Amazon Appstore preview to run Android apps on Windows 11. Currently live in the US, the preview is reaching five additional countries, namely France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom. The expansion will take place by the end of the year, the company said.

Additionally, the Windows maker has introduced Microsoft Store Ads to help developers run ad campaigns directly in the Store. It will help Microsoft to expand revenues coming from its Store and allow developers to improve discoverability of their apps.

Ads in the Microsoft Store will start appearing through a pilot based on Microsoft Advertising that will run soon, the company said.

Microsoft has also removed the waitlist programme for Win32 apps in the Microsoft Store and is opening it to all app developers. The update will particularly help increase the number of apps available on the Store for download on Windows 11 systems.

Alongside Microsoft Store-centric updates, Microsoft at Build 2022 announced support for third-party widgets on Windows 11. The company said that developers would be able to start building widgets as "companion experiences" for their Win32 and Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) on Windows 11 beginning later this year. The new experience will be backed by Microsoft's Adaptive Cards.

microsoft windows 11 third party widgets update image Microsoft Windows Windows 11 Microsoft

Windows 11 is enabling developers to create widgets of their native apps
Photo Credit: Microsoft

 

OneNote is also getting an updated visual design that will look and feel and will have pen and voice functionalities inspired by Windows 11. There will be modern visuals to deliver a fresh user experience. The note-taking app will also get AI capabilities to recognise inputs from voice in the form of dictations, images using the inbuilt camera of the device, and via handwriting through a stylus pen.

Microsoft Edge updates

While saying goodbye to Internet Explorer next month, Microsoft is improving user experiences on the Edge to fill in the gap left by its legacy browser and make the new offering a competitive option against Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Apple's Safari.

One of the biggest changes that Microsoft Edge has received among the Build announcements is the general availability of WebView2 for WinUI 2 and Universal Windows Platform (UWP). The new embedded Web control is built on top of the Microsoft Edge Chromium platform.

Citing performance insights from Cerner Corporation, Microsoft said WebView2 helped deliver improvements including 85 percent reduced render time, 33 percent lower CPU utilisation, and 32 percent less memory utilisation over the traditional solutions available on Internet Explorer.

Microsoft is also enhancing PWAs on the Edge browser by enabling new APIs and improving their notifications. The company said that the underlying improvements will enable notifications coming from PWAs to appear as coming from a native app. Users will also be able to access features including the native platform's share UI to share files on a PWA.

microsoft pwa sharing ui image Microsoft PWA

Microsoft is enabling PWAs to have system's native UI for sharing files
Photo Credit: Microsoft

 

Additionally, Microsoft is adding the ability for users to find PWAs alongside native apps in the Microsoft Store.

The Apps page in Microsoft Edge has also been updated with an improved interface. Microsoft has additionally developed a new Apps Hub experience and enabled app sync across devices in the Edge browser to improve user experience.

Microsoft Edge is also receiving a simplified DevTools interface that brings a new compact and customisable Activity Bar. This will bring over 30 tools to help personalise workflows for developers.

Microsoft Teams updates

Microsoft Teams at this year's Build conference has received a feature called Live Share that will allow users to share apps in their virtual meetings. It will help co-watch, co-edit, and co-create in Teams meetings, the company said.

Developers will get new preview extensions through the Teams SDK to let them create Live Share experiences for their apps. Initially, companies including Frame.io, Hexagon, Skillsoft, MakeCode, Accenture, Parabol, and Breakthru have built their experiences on the new feature.

In addition to Live Share, Microsoft has introduced the Azure Communication Services sample app builder to let developers create and deploy a sample application for virtual appointments. Users will be able to use the sample app to book appointments and join a Teams meeting.

Microsoft has announced the general availability of the new Teams SDK that will help developers build apps for Teams, Outlook, and Office using a single application and deployment model.

Developers offering apps for Microsoft Teams will also be able to start giving freemium versions of their offerings as Microsoft has introduced in-app purchasing within its video conferencing solution.

App development-focussed updates

At this year's Build conference, Microsoft has announced Power Apps with the ability to generate a working low-code app from inputs such as Figma design files, PDFs, paper forms, and even a picture of a hand-drawn app. The company has used cognitive AI technology to enable Power Apps to scan the inputs and produce working app controls. The apps created by the new experience will also have data storage.

Microsoft also partnered with Qualcomm to introduce Project Volterra — a new developer kit based on the Snapdragon compute platform. It is aimed to help developers build new AI apps using the Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK for Windows toolkit. The mini-PC carries a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to process AI algorithms natively.

microsoft project volterra image Microsoft Project Volterra Project Volterra

Microsoft has introduced Project Volterra for developers to create new AI apps
Photo Credit: Microsoft

 

Exact details on the launch of Project Volterra are yet to be revealed. However, Microsoft said that the system will be coming later this year.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the Surface Pro 8, Go 3, Duo 2, and Laptop Studio — as Microsoft sets a vision for Windows 11 hardware. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Build 2022, Build 2022, Microsoft Build, Windows 11, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Store, Microsoft OneNote, Microsoft Teams, Project Volterra, Microsoft
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Maps Adds Historical Street View Feature to Mobile, Unveils New Camera
Microsoft Announces Windows 11, Edge, Teams Updates at Build 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
  2. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
  3. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  4. Canon EOS R7, EOS R10 Mirrorless Cameras Launched in India: Details
  5. SpiceJet Faces Ransomware Attack, Passengers Left Stranded at Airport
  6. RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) With 2.5K Display Launched
  7. Xiaomi K200 All-in-One Laser Printer With NFC Launched
  8. Apple Moving Production to India Carries 'Potential Geopolitical Risks': Kuo
  9. Uber Starts Showing Trip Destinations to Drivers to Reduce Cancellations
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Brave Web 3 Browser Adds Solana Support, Improves BAT Utility With Latest Update
  2. Xiaomi 12S Alleged Image Leaks, Tipped to Be First Smartphone From Brand to Carry Leica Branding
  3. Microsoft Announces Windows 11, Edge, Teams Updates at Build 2022
  4. Scientists Explore if the Mysterious ‘Wow!’ Signal in 1977 Come From a Sun-Like Star 1,800 Light-Years Away
  5. Apple Watch Pride Edition Tipped, Pride Edition Bands Launched Ahead of LGBTQ+ Month
  6. Google Maps Adds Historical Street View Feature to Mobile, Unveils New Camera
  7. Vivo V25 Pro 5G Appears on IMEI Database; RAM, Storage Configurations Tipped: Report
  8. DTC’s Electric Bus Broke Down Hours After Being Flagged Off, Repaired to Be Back on Roads
  9. Scientists Discover Sea Coral With Chemicals That Can Help in Cancer Treatment
  10. India Joins Big Tech Companies As They Announce Expansion of Green Technologies at World Economic Forum
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.