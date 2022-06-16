Microsoft has finally released a Windows security fix for the vulnerability that has actively been exploited by hackers. The issue, which was named "Follina" by security researchers, was publicly disclosed last month, though it was initially reported to the Redmond company in April. It enables attackers to hack Windows PCs using a maliciously crafted Microsoft Word document. The security update is available for users on Windows 7 and later. Microsoft has urged users to install the update "as soon as possible" to restrict attackers from gaining access to their systems.

Windows users should install the update by going to the Settings. The update has also been released for systems that are configured to receive automatic updates, Microsoft said in an update to its security advisory.

"Microsoft strongly recommends that customers install the updates to be fully protected from the vulnerability," the company noted.

As reported last month, the security issue, which has been tracked as CVE-2022-30190, was disclosed on Twitter by Tokyo-based cybersecurity researcher team Nao_sec. It initially appeared to be impacting Microsoft Office, though Microsoft acknowledged that the flaw was related to Microsoft Diagnostic Tool (MSDT) that comes preloaded on Windows operating system.

Attackers would be able to exploit the vulnerability by executing PowerShell commands and eventually gain control of the MSDT.

Shortly after it became public, the severe vulnerability was found to be exploited by China-based hackers by using malicious Word documents to Tibetan users. When the documents are accessed, the attackers would be able to leverage the exploit to gain MSDT access and run tasks including installation of certain programs or creation of new user accounts.

As reported by Bleeping Computer, the latest update doesn't restrict Microsoft Office from loading Windows URI handlers without user interactions. It, however, limits attackers to get the control of MSDT by executing PowerShell commands.

The security update is available to all users who have a system running Windows 7 or later. Windows 10 versions have received it as KB5014699, while the update is available as KB5014697 on Windows 11 systems.