Microsoft Switches Development Cycle, May Release Windows 12 in 2024: Report

Microsoft has reportedly scrapped Sun Valley 3 client update for Windows 11.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 16 July 2022 19:06 IST
Photo Credit: Windows

Windows 11 will soon get the 22H2 — Sun Valley 2 — client update

Highlights
  • Microsoft could introduce new Windows features four/ five times a year
  • It may release 'Sun Valley 3' features as updates for ‘Sun Valley 2’
  • Windows 2024 version might be been dubbed ‘Next Valley’

Microsoft is reportedly switching to a new development schedule for Windows. It is expected that the company is going back to its traditional three-year cycle, which could mean that the next major version might get released in 2024. This version could be Windows 12 if the company chooses to stick with its current naming trend, according to the report. Microsoft is also expected to double down on releasing new features for the current version of Windows. The company recently finalised the 22H2 update for Windows 11 which is expected to arrive sometime in September or October.

According to a report by Windows Central, Microsoft is likely to release the next major version of Windows — believed to be Windows 12 — in 2024. The company has reportedly scrapped the planned 2023 version of Windows 11, codenamed 'Sun Valley 3', to adopt this new schedule. Only a year ago, Microsoft had announced that it plans to release one major feature update for Windows 11. It now plans to ship major versions of Windows every three years, as per the report.

In between the major releases, Microsoft is likely planning to increase the rollout of features for the latest version of Windows. Starting with the soon-to-be-released Windows 11 version 22H2 (Sun Valley 2), it is said to introduce new features up to four-five times a year. Previously, most Microsoft development teams had to reportedly wait for the annual release to bring out new features. But now, these teams are expected to be able to unveil these features sooner. Microsoft supposedly tested this 'Moments' approach earlier this year when it bundled the Taskbar improvements with several other features. Now, it is expected to bring several of the new features from the purportedly scrapped 'Sun Valley 3' as the aforementioned ‘Moments' update for 'Sun Valley 2'.

There is not much known regarding the 2024 version of Windows. It is rumoured that developers have dubbed this version as the 'Next Valley' client. Microsoft has not officially confirmed the existence of this version.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows 11, Windows 12
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
