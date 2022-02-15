Technology News
loading
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio pre-orders will start from February 15 through select retail and online partners.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 15 February 2022 12:58 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio comes with a 14.4-inch display

Highlights
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is offered in multiple configurations
  • It can be paired with Surface Slim Pen 2
  • Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio pre-order starts February 15

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio was launched in India on Tuesday, February 15. The device, which made its debut in the US last year, is targeted at developers, creative professionals, designers, and gamers. It comes in various configurations and is claimed to offer “the power of a desktop, the portability of a laptop, and a creative studio”. It features a 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 11th Gen Intel Core H35 processors, and Quad Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos. Microsoft claims that it is the most powerful Surface laptop ever.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio price in India, availability

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio price in India starts at Rs. 1,56,999 (commercial price) and Rs. 1,65,999 (consumer price) for the base model that has an Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB storage. The top-end variant packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 2TB storage and its price in India is set at Rs. 3,43,499. For prices of all the variants, please check the table below.

Model Commercial MRP Consumer MRP
i5/16/256GB Rs. 1,56,999 Rs. 1,65,999
i5/16/512GB Rs. 1,74,699 ---
i7/16/512GB Rs. 2,01,399 Rs. 2,15,999
i7/32/1TB Rs. 2,54,699 ---
i7/32/1TB Quadro Rs. 3,07,999 ---
i7/32/2TB Rs. 2,90,199 ---
i7/32/2TB Quadro Rs. 3,43,499 ---

 

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio will be available for pre-orders from February 15, and can be purchased in India from March 8 via commercial authorised resellers and select retail and online partners.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio specifications, features

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio was launched in the US in September last year. It comes with magnesium and aluminium casing. It runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box and features a Dynamic Woven Hinge that allows the display to move in multiple angles. The hinge allows the device to transform from a traditional notebook to a tablet or a canvas. There is an area underneath the keyboard where the Surface Slim Pen 2 can be magnetically attached.

microsoft surface laptop studio india launch intext Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

Multiple modes of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Another feature of the convertible laptop is its ability to be used in three distinct modes: Laptop Mode, Stage Mode, and Studio Mode. Laptop mode offers a regular laptop-like experience, Stage mode is used for gaming, streaming, docking, and presentation by pulling the display forward to an angle where the keyboard is covered but the touchpad is exposed. The third mode is called Studio Mode where it can be used like a canvas or for writing notes.

Surface Laptop Studio sports a 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow Display with 2,400x1,600 pixels resolution, 10-point multi-touch support, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with a 201ppi resolution, a 3:2 aspect ratio, and Dolby Vision support. Under the hood, Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is powered by quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core H35 processors (up to 11370H) paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The Intel Core i5 models feature Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics and the ones with Intel Core i7 processors come with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti dedicated GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory.

The device comes with Windows Hello face authentication, 1080p front-facing camera, dual far-field Studio Mics, and Quad Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos. Security options on Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio include Firmware TPM for enterprise-grade security and BitLocker support, enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in, and Windows enhanced hardware security.

Connectivity options on the Surface Laptop Studio include two USB Type-C ports (USB 4.0/ Thunderbolt 4), a 3.5mm headphone jack, Surface Connect port, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.1. The laptops with Intel Core i5 processors are claimed to offer up to 19 hours of typical device usage and come with a bundled 65W Surface Power Supply adaptor. The models with Intel Core i7 processors are claimed to offer up to 18 hours of typical device usage and come with a 102W Surface Power Supply adaptor. The laptop measures 323.28x228.32x18.94mm. As per the details provided by Microsoft, the Surface Laptop Studio with Intel Core i5 processors weigh 1.7kg, and the ones with Intel Core i5 processors i7 processors have a weight of 1.8kg.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Comments

