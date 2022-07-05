Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 is now available for purchase in India. The laptop is powered by the quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. The Surface Laptop Go 2 sports a 12.4-inch PixelSense touch display and also comes with a 720p front-facing camera, dual far-field Studio Mics, and Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos Premium. Weighing just above 1kg, Microsoft claims that the laptop is the lightest Surface laptop in its lineup. The laptop has been claimed to offer 13.5 hours of battery life with continuous usage.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 price in India

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 price in India is set at Rs. 73,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will come at a price of Rs. 80,999.

The prices of the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage options of the Surface Laptop Go 2 are set at Rs. 79,090, Rs. 85,590, Rs. 91,690, and Rs. 1,04,590, respectively, for businesses.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 comes in Platinum colour and can be purchased from e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Reliance Digital among other online and retail stores.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 specifications

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 features an aluminium exterior with a base of aluminium and polycarbonate composite resin system with glass fibre and 30 percent post-consumer recycled content. The laptop features a 12.4-inch PixelSense display with a 1,536 x 1,024 resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio, and 148PPI. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 comes with a storage of 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and upto 256GB of SSD storage.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 houses the Intel Iris Xe Graphics and is powered by the quad-core 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. The laptop features multiple ports for connectivity including a USC Type-C, a USB Type-A, a Surface Connect port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth v5.1.

The laptop from Microsoft comes with a 720p front-facing camera, dual far-field Studio Mics, and Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos Premium, and an ambient light sensor. Security options on Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 include Firmware TPM 2, enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello sign-in, and one touch sign-in with Fingerprint Power Button.

The laptop with Intel Core i5 processor is claimed to offer up to 13.5 hours of battery life with typical device usage and come with a bundled 39W Power Supply adaptor. The laptop measures 278.2x 206.2x15.7mm and to recall, is said to be the lightest Surface Laptop in the market weighing 1.127kg.