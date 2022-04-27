Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Microsoft Expects Double Digit Growth for This Year as Demand for Cloud Computing Services Rise

Microsoft Expects Double-Digit Growth for This Year as Demand for Cloud Computing Services Rise

Microsoft's profit and revenue for fiscal third quarter beat Wall Street expectations.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 April 2022 11:39 IST
Microsoft Expects Double-Digit Growth for This Year as Demand for Cloud Computing Services Rise

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Microsoft

Microsoft shares jumped about 4 percent

Highlights
  • Microsoft forecast cloud revenue of $21.1 billion to $21.35 billion
  • In contrast, Google Cloud's growth rate fell slightly to 43.8 percent
  • Microsoft results suggest it can keep its pandemic-fueled sales growth

Microsoft on Tuesday forecast double-digit revenue growth for the next fiscal year, driven by demand for cloud computing services, and its shares jumped about 4 percent.

Microsoft forecast Intelligent Cloud revenue of $21.1 billion (roughly Rs. 1,61,695 crore) to $21.35 billion (roughly Rs. 1,63,611 crore) for its fiscal fourth quarter, driven by strong growth in its Azure platform. That compared with a Wall Street consensus of $20.933 billion (roughly Rs. 1,60,427 crore), according to Refinitiv data.

"If there is any macro headwind, where you have more value for less price means you win. In our case, when it comes to our commercial cloud offerings, we have significant advantages on that across the stack," Microsoft's chief executive, Satya Nadella, said when asked how the company was projecting double-digit growth for the next fiscal year.

TECHnalysis Research chief analyst Bob O'Donnell noted Microsoft's ability to buck industry trends.

“Despite current gloom and doom around big tech, Microsoft's strong revenues and robust forecast highlight that not all tech is at risk," O'Donnell said. "For companies that focus on delivering products and services that businesses need to modernize their operations ... there's still plenty of upside.”

Microsoft on Tuesday reported profit and revenue for its fiscal third quarter that beat Wall Street expectations, also benefiting from demand for its cloud-based services.

Microsoft results indicate that it can keep its pandemic-fueled sales growing as economies reopen and businesses shift to a hybrid model of allowing staff to alternatively work from office and home.

That trend is also helping drive up revenue of Windows products, said Brett Iversen, Microsoft's general manager of investor relations. "Strength in the commercial PC market drove Windows OEM revenue up 11 percent," he told Reuters. Third-quarter Azure annual growth of 46.0 percent was steady from the previous quarter and in line with estimates of 45.6 percent growth compiled by Visible Alpha. Still, Azure growth has showed a steady drop from fiscal 2020 when it was in the 60 percent range.

In contrast, Google parent Alphabet Inc on Tuesday reported that Google Cloud's growth rate in the first quarter fell slightly to 43.8 percent, from 44.6 percent in the 2021 fourth quarter. Alphabet's first-quarter revenue came in below expectations, and its shares were down 2 percent in after-hours trading.

Microsoft's Nadella said the number of $100 million-plus (roughly Rs. 766 crore) Azure deals more than doubled year-over-year in the third quarter.

"These numbers show that customers continue to turn to Microsoft as they accelerate their shift to cloud computing and the current unsettling economic environment has not yet impacted the company's main growth driver," said Haris Anwar, senior analyst at Investing.com.

Still, Microsoft chief financial officer, Amy Hood, said the company's business could be impacted if China's shutdown over the pandemic extends into May, although the current impact of the shutdowns is already reflected in Microsoft's outlook.

"However, extended production shutdowns that reach into May would further negatively impact our outlook across Windows OEM, surface, and Xbox hardware," she told investors.

The company reported revenue of $49.36 billion (roughly Rs. 3,78,270) in the third quarter, compared with $41.7 billion (roughly Rs. 3,19,567 crore) a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $49.05 billion (roughly Rs. 3,75,895 crore), according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net income rose to $16.73 billion (roughly Rs. 1,28,210 crore), or $2.22 (roughly Rs. 170) per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $15.46 billion (roughly Rs. 1,18,470 crore), or $2.03 (roughly Rs. 150) per share, a year earlier. That topped analyst targets of $2.19 (roughly Rs. 150).

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Cloud, Azure, Xbox
Bitcoin, Ether Price Tank by Close to 5 Percent as Traders Fail to See Immediate Upside

Related Stories

Microsoft Expects Double-Digit Growth for This Year as Demand for Cloud Computing Services Rise
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Pro First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Premium Smartphone
  2. Moto G52 Review: The Entertainer?
  3. Xiaomi Pad 5 First Impressions: Built to Perform
  4. Xiaomi Introduces 4 New Smart TVs in India, Including an OLED Model
  5. Amazon Summer Sale Previewed: Teased to Offer Deals on Mobiles, Laptops
  6. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings, May Get a 6,000mAh Battery
  7. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G Launched in India: All Details
  8. Moto G82 Spotted on Certification Site, Tipping Design, Specifications
  9. OnePlus Phone That Looks Like OnePlus 10 Pro Spotted on TENAA
  10. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Says Over 10 Million People Have Streamed Games via Xbox Cloud Gaming Till Date
  2. Infinix Note 12, Hot 12, Smart 6 HD Smartphones Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Sony Xperia 1 IV Launch Expected at Company's May 11 Smartphone Event
  4. Microsoft Discovers Linux Vulnerabilities That Could Allow Attackers to Gain Root Access
  5. Google Chrome Gets Improved Autofill Popup on Desktop, Google Docs Reorganised to Find Key Features Quickly
  6. Twitter Funded Bluesky Claims It Is Independent From Elon Musk' New Venture
  7. Moto G100 Getting Its Stable Android 12 Update, Starting With Brazil: Report
  8. Android Auto Updated With 'Smart Reply' Functionality for Suggested Emoji and Responses
  9. Cuba’s Central Bank to Issue Yearly Licences to Virtual Assets Service Providers
  10. OnePlus 10 Pro Getting OxygenOS 12 A.13 Update in India, Brings Improved Fingerprint Unlocking, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.