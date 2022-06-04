Technology News
loading

Micron Downgraded to ‘Underweight’ Rating as PC, Mobile Demand Slows With Inflation

Micron's DRAM chips are widely used in data centres, personal computers and other devices.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 June 2022 12:18 IST
Micron Downgraded to ‘Underweight’ Rating as PC, Mobile Demand Slows With Inflation

Global smartphone shipments are expected to decline 3.5% this year

Highlights
  • Micron shares were down about 6 percent at $71.18
  • The company's chip business to suffer due to rising rates
  • Global PC shipments were down 4.3% in Q1 2022: Counterpoint

Micron Technology's stock received a rare "underweight" rating from a brokerage due to the memory-chip maker's heavy exposure to mobiles and PCs at a time when rising inflation forces consumers to rein in spending.

Micron shares were down about 6 percent at $71.18 (roughly Rs. 5,530) in early trading on Friday.

"With the global economy expected to face headwinds, we are concerned about Micron's more than 50 percent exposure to consumer-like markets such as PCs, mobile, and other," Piper Sandler wrote in a note to clients.

The brokerage also expects the company's chip business that caters to the auto industry to suffer due to rising rates, a slowing economy, and the possibility of an excess inventory build.

Piper Sandler added that the Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) market, which represents over 70 percent of the company's total revenue, had already started to see price declines for most configurations.

Micron's DRAM chips are widely used in data centres, personal computers and other devices.

Market research firm Counterpoint reported in April that global PC shipments were down 4.3 percent in the first quarter of 2022, as the war in Ukraine and China's lockdowns pressured already fragile supply chains and added to shortages of components.

Global smartphone shipments are expected to decline 3.5 percent this year, according to IDC.

"While we do feel the company has done an outstanding job to reduce its cost structure and remain financially disciplined, we continue to view memory as largely a commodity market compared to the rest of our universe. As a result, we do feel Micron is likely to underperform," Piper Sandler said.

The brokerage, however, expressed confidence in the company's data centre business, which represents less than 30 percent of revenue.

It cut Micron's price target by $20 (roughly Rs. 1,550) to $70 (roughly Rs. 5,440).

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Micron
New York Legislators Pass Bill to Limit Cryptocurrency Mining Operations Burning Fossil Fuels

Related Stories

Micron Downgraded to ‘Underweight’ Rating as PC, Mobile Demand Slows With Inflation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hotstar Release Date Announced
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Launched: Details
  4. Moto G62 5G Spotted on Retailer Listing, Price, Specifications Tipped
  5. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  6. Moto G82 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for June 7, Specifications Teased
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Murena One Debuts to De-Google Smartphone Experience
  9. Oppo Reno 8 RAM, Storage and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  10. TCL Stylus 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, Full-HD+ Display Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Micron Downgraded to ‘Underweight’ Rating as PC, Mobile Demand Slows With Inflation
  2. New York Legislators Pass Bill to Limit Cryptocurrency Mining Operations Burning Fossil Fuels
  3. FTC Reports Over 46,000 People Lost More Than $1 Billion in Cryptocurrency Scams Since 2021
  4. Amazon Consumer Business CEO Dave Clark Resigns After 23 Years of Service, Replacement to Be Named Soon
  5. Tether Co-Founder Thinks TerraUSD Crash Could Be the End for Algorithmic Stablecoins
  6. Apple Patent Reimagines MacBook With Apple Pencil Replacing Function Row
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 64-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Confirmed as the Next Entry in the Series by BioWare
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro Names Pop Up in Health App, Said to Include Temperature Sensor
  10. Neuroscientists Unravel Link Between Individual Differences in Brain Anatomy and ASD Symptoms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.