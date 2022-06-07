Technology News
macOS 13 Ventura Unveiled at Apple WWDC 2022: Release Date, Eligible Devices, More

macOS 13 Ventura comes with Stage Manager to enhance your multitasking.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 June 2022 00:10 IST
macOS 13 Ventura Unveiled at Apple WWDC 2022: Release Date, Eligible Devices, More

Photo Credit: Apple

macOS 13 Ventura will be available as a free software update later this year

Highlights
  • macOS 13 Ventura brings redesigned Mail, Safari, and other preloaded apps
  • Apple has made Continuity Camera to let Mac users use iPhone as a webcam
  • macOS 13 Ventura will be available for public beta next month

Apple showcased macOS 13 Ventura at the WWDC 2022 keynote on Monday as its next iteration of software for Mac and MacBook machines. The new macOS release brings an updated multitasking experience through Stage Manager. The macOS 13 also brings redesign of preloaded apps including Mail, Notes, Reminders, and Messages. Additionally, Apple has brought a new Safari browser to macOS 13 Ventura. The new macOS release will be available for download on both Intel-powered as well as Apple Silicon-based Mac devices.

macOS 13 Ventura availability

macOS 13 Ventura has initially been available for testing purposes to developers who have signed up on the Apple Developer Program. The new release will also beta available as a public beta next month and will be available for download later this year — probably in October.

macOS 13 Ventura features

One of the key highlights of macOS 13 Ventura is the the addition of Stage Manager that lets you look at the list of apps running on the system from a single window. Users can activate Stage Manager directly from the Control Centre to easily multitask.

The new macOS release also includes overhauled System Preferences that now look similar to the Settings app on the iPhone and iPad. It includes individual settings being organised by app. The new macOS release also includes some redesigned apps to enhance user experience throughout the platform.

Apple has also introduced a new Messages app that brings social network-like functionality. The app is available pre-installed on macOS 13 — just like its version available on iOS 16.

The new macOS release comes with an updated Spotlight that lets you receive rich results for your searches. Spotlight on macOS 13 is also capable of starting a timer.

Apple has preloaded macOS 13 Ventura with an updated Mail app. It brings an improved search with suggestions and spelling correction. Further, Safari on macOS Ventura has been updated, with the ability to share tabs with friends and PassKeys. The latter is designed to protect passwords using biometrics via Touch ID.

macos ventura features image apple macOS Ventura

macOS 13 Ventura features at a glance
Photo Credit: Apple

 

For an enhanced gaming experience, macOS Ventura works with Metal 3 and Metal Effects Upscaling. The addition of Metal Effects Upscaling is claimed to enable developers to render rich, visually complex scenes faster on the system. Apple announced that No Man's Sky will be the first game to come on the Mac later this year that will be one of the among the initial titles to use Metal Effects Upscaling.

Apple is extending Continuity to FaceTime to let users hand-off calls from their iPhone to a Mac seamlessly. Further, macOS Ventura comes with the Continuity Camera feature to allow you to use your iPhone as a webcam with your MacBook to get an enhanced video conferencing experience. The Continuity Camera feature works with Apple's existing Centre Stage and Portrait Mode. The feature also works with apps including FaceTime, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and WebEx. Moreover, users will be able to get Belkin stands to attach their iPhone with a MacBook to use Continuity Camera.

The new macOS release also includes the Clock app as well as new Memoji customisations. It also brings Shared Photo Library that is also available on iOS 16. Further, the operating system has the ability to lift subject from background in visuals.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: macOS 13 Ventura, macOS 13, macOS, WWDC 2022, WWDC, Apple, Mac, MacBook, macOS Ventura
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
macOS 13 Ventura Unveiled at Apple WWDC 2022: Release Date, Eligible Devices, More
