MacBook Pro laptops with M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets will be launched sometime between the fall of 2022 and the spring of 2023, as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. These machines will have 14-inch and 16-inch displays. The information about the launch of these laptops have already been given by Gurman in the past when he claimed that Apple is working on a total of 9 desktops and laptops with different variations of M2 processor, including M2 Pro and M2 Max.

In his Power On newsletter (via 9to5mac), Gurman said that Apple has an internal goal to launch the MacBook Pro laptops with M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets starting this fall. However, he also notes that “given the continued supply-chain challenges, it's hard to predict exactly when these will hit store shelves.”

As per Gurman, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops with these processors are already in the works. The overall design and features of the machines are “likely to stay roughly the same” because Apple has already revamped the models with more ports, better display, and an improved webcam. Furthermore, Gurman says that the new models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chispets will focus on the graphics side.

As per his previous claims, these 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops will be among a string of other machines. A 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips is codenamed J414. The M2 Max chip has 12 CPU cores and 38 graphics cores, up from 10 CPU cores and 32 graphics cores in the current model. It will have 64GB of memory. A 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips is codenamed J416 and it is said to feature the same specifications as the 14-inch MacBook Pro version.