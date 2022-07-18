Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • MacBook Pro With M2 Pro, M2 Max Chipsets Expected to Launch Between Fall 2022 and Spring 2023: Gurman

MacBook Pro With M2 Pro, M2 Max Chipsets Expected to Launch Between Fall 2022 and Spring 2023: Gurman

Reportedly, there will be 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 July 2022 12:16 IST
MacBook Pro With M2 Pro, M2 Max Chipsets Expected to Launch Between Fall 2022 and Spring 2023: Gurman

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360

MacBook Pro laptops were refreshed last year with ports, displays, and new design

Highlights
  • MacBook Pro laptops may suffer from supply-chain challenges
  • The 14-inch MacBook Pro may have codename J414
  • The 16-inch MacBook Pro may have codename J416

MacBook Pro laptops with M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets will be launched sometime between the fall of 2022 and the spring of 2023, as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. These machines will have 14-inch and 16-inch displays. The information about the launch of these laptops have already been given by Gurman in the past when he claimed that Apple is working on a total of 9 desktops and laptops with different variations of M2 processor, including M2 Pro and M2 Max.

In his Power On newsletter (via 9to5mac), Gurman said that Apple has an internal goal to launch the MacBook Pro laptops with M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets starting this fall. However, he also notes that “given the continued supply-chain challenges, it's hard to predict exactly when these will hit store shelves.”

As per Gurman, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops with these processors are already in the works. The overall design and features of the machines are “likely to stay roughly the same” because Apple has already revamped the models with more ports, better display, and an improved webcam. Furthermore, Gurman says that the new models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chispets will focus on the graphics side.

As per his previous claims, these 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops will be among a string of other machines. A 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips is codenamed J414. The M2 Max chip has 12 CPU cores and 38 graphics cores, up from 10 CPU cores and 32 graphics cores in the current model. It will have 64GB of memory. A 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips is codenamed J416 and it is said to feature the same specifications as the 14-inch MacBook Pro version.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MacBook Pro, M2 Pro, M2 Max, Apple
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Tecno Spark 9 With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Pegasus Used to Target Thai Pro-Democracy Activists, Cybersecurity Researchers Claim

Related Stories

MacBook Pro With M2 Pro, M2 Max Chipsets Expected to Launch Between Fall 2022 and Spring 2023: Gurman
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Thrilling New Images of Jupiter Captured by James Webb Space Telescope
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Series, Pad Air, Enco X2 Earphones Launch Today: Details
  4. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Indian Car Buyers Lapping Up SUVs, High-Tech Features Like Never Before
  8. Tecno Spark 9 With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched: All Details
  9. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
#Latest Stories
  1. RaHDIt Hacker Group Leaks Personal Information of Russian Citizens Working With Ukrainian Intelligence: Report
  2. Ghost of Tsushima Has Sold Nearly 10 Million Copies on PS5, PS4
  3. Pegasus Used to Target Thai Pro-Democracy Activists, Cybersecurity Researchers Claim
  4. MacBook Pro With M2 Pro, M2 Max Chipsets Expected to Launch Between Fall 2022 and Spring 2023: Gurman
  5. Tecno Spark 9 With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Artemis Accords Signed by Saudi Arabia, Affirming Commitment to Safe Space Exploration
  8. Ethereum’s Long Awaited Eco-Friendly ‘Merge’ Update Slated for September Release
  9. Russian President Vladimir Putin Signs Law That Bans Crypto Use for Digital Payments
  10. Google Authenticator Removes Click to Reveal PIN Feature With Latest Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.