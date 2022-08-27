Technology News
Apple MacBook Pro, iPad Pro Hinted to Feature 5nm Chip: Ming-Chi Kuo

The Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had first hinted this a few days earlier.

By Jasmin Jose |  Updated: 27 August 2022 15:16 IST
Apple MacBook Pro, iPad Pro Hinted to Feature 5nm Chip: Ming-Chi Kuo

Kuo has reiterated his tip that the upcoming MacBook Pro and iPad will enter mass production in Q4 2022

Highlights
  • MacBook Pro, iPad Pro may enter mass production in Q4 2022
  • Kuo has reiterated his claim for the use of 5mm chip
  • Apple is working on a total of 9 desktops and laptops, claimed Gurman

MacBook Pro and the iPad Pro, which are heading towards mass production this year, have been hinted to not be using a 3nm chip technology. Both the Apple gadgets are tipped to sport the new 5nm chips, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He had first hinted this a few days earlier. The analyst had also added that the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with new processors will enter mass production in 4Q22. 

Kuo has reiterated his earlier tip that the upcoming MacBook Pro and iPad will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22). He had also suggested that it is possible that Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models may come with “5nm advanced node.” This means that these new laptops will have the same M2 chip under the hood that powers the MacBook Pro (2022) and MacBook Air (2022). 

There was reportedly a disagreement among analysts about the chip technology that Apple would use to power the upcoming iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. This is where Kuo has reiterated his claim that the models may come with 5nm chips. He explained the reason for this in Twitter saying, “EMS must buy components from October at the latest for products that will enter mass production in 4Q22, but 3nm chips won't be available until January 2023. So I think new MacBook Pro and iPad Pro, which will enter mass production in 4Q22, will adopt new but unlikely 3nm processors.” 

A month ago, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had [claimed](https://gadgets360.com/laptops/news/macbook-pro-m2-max-chipset-launch-expected-fall-2022-spring-2023-mar-gurman-bloomberg-apple-3168131) that MacBook Pro laptops with M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets as well as 14-inch and 16-inch displays will be launched sometime between the fall of 2022 and the spring of 2023. Gurman had also noted that “it's hard to predict exactly when these will hit store shelves.” 

The initial information about the launch of these laptops was given earlier this year when Gurman claimed that Apple is working on a total of 9 desktops and laptops with different variations of M2 processor, including M2 Pro and M2 Max. 

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Comic Con India 2022: Dates, Venue Announced for Delhi and Bengaluru Event, Here's How to Purchase Tickets

