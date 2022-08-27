Apple MacBook Pro, iPad Pro Hinted to Feature 5nm Chip: Ming-Chi Kuo

MacBook Pro and the iPad Pro, which are heading towards mass production this year, have been hinted to not be using a 3nm chip technology. Both the Apple gadgets are tipped to sport the new 5nm chips, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He had first hinted this a few days earlier. The analyst had also added that the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with new processors will enter mass production in 4Q22.

Kuo has reiterated his earlier tip that the upcoming MacBook Pro and iPad will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22). He had also suggested that it is possible that Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models may come with “5nm advanced node.” This means that these new laptops will have the same M2 chip under the hood that powers the MacBook Pro (2022) and MacBook Air (2022).

There was reportedly a disagreement among analysts about the chip technology that Apple would use to power the upcoming iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. This is where Kuo has reiterated his claim that the models may come with 5nm chips. He explained the reason for this in Twitter saying, “EMS must buy components from October at the latest for products that will enter mass production in 4Q22, but 3nm chips won't be available until January 2023. So I think new MacBook Pro and iPad Pro, which will enter mass production in 4Q22, will adopt new but unlikely 3nm processors.”

EMS must buy components from Oct at the latest for products that will enter mass production in 4Q22, but 3nm chips won't be available until Jan 2023. So I think new MacBook Pro & iPad Pro, which will enter mass production in 4Q22, will adopt new but unlikely 3nm processors. https://t.co/8JR4LOHFVs — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 26, 2022

A month ago, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had [claimed](https://gadgets360.com/laptops/news/macbook-pro-m2-max-chipset-launch-expected-fall-2022-spring-2023-mar-gurman-bloomberg-apple-3168131) that MacBook Pro laptops with M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets as well as 14-inch and 16-inch displays will be launched sometime between the fall of 2022 and the spring of 2023. Gurman had also noted that “it's hard to predict exactly when these will hit store shelves.”

The initial information about the launch of these laptops was given earlier this year when Gurman claimed that Apple is working on a total of 9 desktops and laptops with different variations of M2 processor, including M2 Pro and M2 Max.