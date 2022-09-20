Apple MacBook Air (M1) could go get a massive price cut during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022, which will begin on Friday. According to an alleged listing spotted on the Flipkart app by a reliable tipster, the 16GB model of the MacBook Air (M1) may be available for under Rs. 70,000. This M1-powered laptop was launched by Apple in 2020. It features a 13.3-inch Retina IPS display with a 2,560x1,600 resolution and 400 nits of brightness.

According to a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), a 16GB variant of the MacBook Air (M1) will be available for Rs. 69,490 or less during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022.

Currently, the base MacBook Air M1 variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is listed on Flipkart for Rs. 92,900. Meanwhile, the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 1,12,900.

The MacBook Air M1 sports a 13.3-inch IPS Retina display with a 2,560x1,600 resolution. The Apple M1 chip features an 8-core CPU, a 7/8-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. Apple claims that this laptop can provide up to 18 hours of video playback. This laptop from Apple packs up to 16GB of RAM and up to 2TB of onboard storage.

It is equipped with an HD FaceTime camera and a Touch ID sensor. The MacBook Air M1 features stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos. There is also a three-mic array and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a backlit Magic Keyboard and a Force Touch trackpad. This Apple laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0 wireless connectivity.

In related news, Flipkart also teased that the iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 11 will be available at a discounted price on the e-commerce site during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.