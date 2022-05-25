Logitech has launched two new mechanical keyboards and an ergonomic mouse to its Master Series. The Logitech MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini come with the latest generation of low-profile mechanical switches. The MX Mechanical Mini keyboard is the compact variant of the full-size MX Mechanical keyboard. The new ergonomic mouse, MX Master 3S, is the improved version of the MX Master 3 mouse. The company claims that the mouse is 90 percent quieter than the MX Master 3. The new keyboards and the mouse are currently available on Logitech's website.

Logitech MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini price, availability

The company has priced the MX Mechanical keyboard at $169.99 (roughly Rs. 13,200) and MX Mechanical Mini at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,600). The keyboards are currently available in the US on Logitech's website in three styles, namely Tactical Quiet, Linear, and Clicky.

Logitech MX Master 3S price, availability

Logitech has priced the MX Master 3S at $99 (roughly Rs. 7,700) and is currently available for purchase on the company website in three colours: Black, Graphite, and Pale Gray.

Logitech MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini features

Logitech's two new wireless keyboards sport an easy-switch option that enables users to connect up to three devices at once and switch between them with a 10-metre wireless range. The keyboards can be connected via Bluetooth or Logitech's proprietary Logi Bolt USB receiver that comes bundled with the keyboards. The keyboards are rechargeable through USB Type-C and are claimed to offer up to 15 days of battery life that extends to 10 months if the multi-coloured backlighting is disabled. The full-sized MX Mechanical is also compatible with MX Palm Rest.

Logitech MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini come equipped with the latest generation of low-profile mechanical switches for tactile feedback. The company claims that the Tactile Quiet style key switch makes both keyboards the quietest ever. There are two more style options, Linear and Clicky that are only available in select markets. The keyboards sport dual-coloured keycaps and smart backlighting with six lighting options. The backlight automatically adjusts brightness for ambient light and turns off when left idle to save energy.

The MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini support Logi Options software that lets users customise individual buttons, backlighting, and more. Both the keyboards are compatible with Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Android, Chrome OS, and Linux.

The keyboards are built with sustainable materials. A portion of plastics used in the keyboards comes from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. MX Mechanical uses 45 percent and MX Mechanical Mini uses 47 percent.

Logitech MX Master 3S features

The MX Master 3S is the enhanced version of the MX Master 3 mouse. The new ergonomic mouse features an 8,000 dots-per-inch optical sensor that can even track on glass. The company claims that the clicks are 90 percent quieter compared to MX Master 3. It also has the MagSpeed electromagmetic wheel that can scroll through 1,000 lines per second. The mouse comes with a side scroll for horizontal navigation.

Logitech has offered the new ergonomic mouse with 70 days of battery life. The mouse can function for 3 hours from a minute of charge and can be recharged through the USB Type-C cable included with the mouse.

The mouse also comes equipped with the Logi Options software for customization. Like the new keyboards the mouse is also wireless and can be connected through Bluetooth or Logi Bolt. It is compatible with the same operating systems as the keyboards. The MX Master 3S has been built with PCR plastic and uses 27 percent PCR plastics for the graphite variant and 22 percent for the pale gray variant.