Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Logitech Launches MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini Keyboards and MX Master 3S Mouse: Details

Logitech Launches MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini Keyboards and MX Master 3S Mouse: Details

MX Mechanical is currently available on Logitech’s website for $169.99 (roughly Rs. 13,200).

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 25 May 2022 14:05 IST
Logitech Launches MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini Keyboards and MX Master 3S Mouse: Details

Photo Credit: Logitech

Logitech MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini feature dual-coloured keys

Highlights
  • Logitech MX Master 3S is the improved version of the MX Master 3
  • Logitech MX Mechanical comes with 15 days of battery life
  • The mouse comes with three colour options

Logitech has launched two new mechanical keyboards and an ergonomic mouse to its Master Series. The Logitech MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini come with the latest generation of low-profile mechanical switches. The MX Mechanical Mini keyboard is the compact variant of the full-size MX Mechanical keyboard. The new ergonomic mouse, MX Master 3S, is the improved version of the MX Master 3 mouse. The company claims that the mouse is 90 percent quieter than the MX Master 3. The new keyboards and the mouse are currently available on Logitech's website.

Logitech MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini price, availability

The company has priced the MX Mechanical keyboard at $169.99 (roughly Rs. 13,200) and MX Mechanical Mini at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,600). The keyboards are currently available in the US on Logitech's website in three styles, namely Tactical Quiet, Linear, and Clicky.

Logitech MX Master 3S price, availability

Logitech has priced the MX Master 3S at $99 (roughly Rs. 7,700) and is currently available for purchase on the company website in three colours: Black, Graphite, and Pale Gray.

Logitech MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini features

Logitech's two new wireless keyboards sport an easy-switch option that enables users to connect up to three devices at once and switch between them with a 10-metre wireless range. The keyboards can be connected via Bluetooth or Logitech's proprietary Logi Bolt USB receiver that comes bundled with the keyboards. The keyboards are rechargeable through USB Type-C and are claimed to offer up to 15 days of battery life that extends to 10 months if the multi-coloured backlighting is disabled. The full-sized MX Mechanical is also compatible with MX Palm Rest.

Logitech MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini come equipped with the latest generation of low-profile mechanical switches for tactile feedback. The company claims that the Tactile Quiet style key switch makes both keyboards the quietest ever. There are two more style options, Linear and Clicky that are only available in select markets. The keyboards sport dual-coloured keycaps and smart backlighting with six lighting options. The backlight automatically adjusts brightness for ambient light and turns off when left idle to save energy.

The MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini support Logi Options software that lets users customise individual buttons, backlighting, and more. Both the keyboards are compatible with Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Android, Chrome OS, and Linux.

The keyboards are built with sustainable materials. A portion of plastics used in the keyboards comes from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. MX Mechanical uses 45 percent and MX Mechanical Mini uses 47 percent.

Logitech MX Master 3S features

The MX Master 3S is the enhanced version of the MX Master 3 mouse. The new ergonomic mouse features an 8,000 dots-per-inch optical sensor that can even track on glass. The company claims that the clicks are 90 percent quieter compared to MX Master 3. It also has the MagSpeed electromagmetic wheel that can scroll through 1,000 lines per second. The mouse comes with a side scroll for horizontal navigation.

Logitech has offered the new ergonomic mouse with 70 days of battery life. The mouse can function for 3 hours from a minute of charge and can be recharged through the USB Type-C cable included with the mouse.

The mouse also comes equipped with the Logi Options software for customization. Like the new keyboards the mouse is also wireless and can be connected through Bluetooth or Logi Bolt. It is compatible with the same operating systems as the keyboards. The MX Master 3S has been built with PCR plastic and uses 27 percent PCR plastics for the graphite variant and 22 percent for the pale gray variant.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Logitech, Logitech MX Mechanical, Logitech MX Mechanical Mini, Logitech MX Master 3S, Logitech MX Master 3, Windows, iPadOS, macOS, Android, Chrome OS, Linux
Bitcoin Not Practical as Payment Mode, Says British Central Bank Governor Andrew Bailey
Redmi Note 11SE With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Logitech Launches MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini Keyboards and MX Master 3S Mouse: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
  3. Apple Moving Production to India Carries 'Potential Geopolitical Risks': Kuo
  4. Xiaomi K200 All-in-One Laser Printer With NFC Launched
  5. Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-Inch With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Debuts
  6. Netflix's the Gray Man Trailer Releases Today, New Posters Shared
  7. iPad Air (2022) Review: The Power of the Apple M1
  8. Mi Smart Band 7 and Redmi Buds 4 Pro Launched: All Details
  9. Uber Starts Showing Trip Destinations to Drivers to Reduce Cancellations
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. India Joins Big Tech Companies As They Announce Expansion of Green Technologies at World Economic Forum
  2. Russia’s VK Launches RuStore, Home-Made App Store, to Replace Western Rivals as Ban Continues
  3. Samsung Galaxy F13 Allegedly Spotted on India Website, May Get Triple Rear Cameras Setup
  4. NASA Is Exploring Solar Sails to Propel Spacecrafts Through Space in Future
  5. Boeing's Starliner Nears Completion of Orbital Flight Test-2, to Return to Earth Tonight From ISS
  6. Central African Republic to Create Crypto Hub ‘Sango’ Now That BTC is Legal Tender There
  7. Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Spotted on IMEI Database, Expected to Launch Later This Year: Report
  8. Norwegian Companies Plan Omny, a New Software Security Venture, to Fight Cyberattacks Risk
  9. Dyson Building Robots That Are Capable of Household Chores
  10. Twitter to Hold Annual Shareholder Meeting Amid Elon Musk’s Uncertainty Over Acquisition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.