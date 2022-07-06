Logitech MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini keyboards, and the MX Master 3S mouse have been launched in India. The keyboards from Logitech come with features including dual-colored keycaps and smart backlighting. Users also have the option to customise individual buttons and adjust tracking speed among other features. Meanwhile, the MX Master 3S mouse features the MagSpeed Electromagnetic wheel that can zip through 1,000 lines in one second and features an 8,000 DPI optical sensor. All the three gadgets are compatible with various devices including Android and iOS.

Logitech MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini keyboards, MX Master 3S mouse price in India

The Logitech MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini keyboard come at a price of Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 17,495 respectively. The MX Master 3S is priced at Rs. 10,995. The Master 3S come in two colour options — Graphite and Pale Grey.

Logitech MX Mechanical, MX Mechanical Mini keyboards specifications

The Logitech MX Mechanical and the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini come with the Tactile Quiet (Brown) key switch and the company claims that this feature makes the Logitech MX Mechanical and the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini the quietest mechanical keyboards. Both the keyboards sport dual-colored keycaps for an optimised peripheral view.

The MX Mechanical and the MX Mechanical Mini from Logitech also house the smart lighting feature with six lighting options and feature automatic brightness adjustment. The backlighting also switches off when it is not required. To recall, users also have the option to customise individual buttons and adjust tracking speed.

Both the keyboards are equipped with the Bluetooth low energy technology and the Logi Bolt wireless technology. The Logitech MX Mechanical and the Logitech MX Mechanical Mini are comptabile with multiple devices including Android, Chrome OS, iPadOS, Linux, macOS, and Windows. The keyboards can be charged using the inbuilt USB Type-C port.

Logitech MX Master 3S mouse specifications

The Logitech MX Master 3S mouse comes with an 8,000 DPI optical sensor that can be used to track on multiple surfaces. Logitech also claimed that the clicks are 90 percent quieter as compared to the MX Master 3.

The mouse from Logitech also sports the MagSpeed Electromagnetic wheel. As mentioned earlier, the wheel is said to be able to cover 1,000 lines in one second. The Logitech MX Master 3S mouse also features side scroll wheel for quicker horizontal navigation.

Similar to the MX Mechanical keyboards, the Logitech MX Master 3S mouse is also equipped with the Bluetooth low energy technology and the Logi Bolt wireless technology. The mouse is also comptabile with multiple devices including Android, Chrome OS, iPadOS, Linux, macOS, and Windows.