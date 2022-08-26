LG UltraGear OLED 45GR95QE was unveiled ahead of the IFA 2022 tech show in Berlin, Germany on Friday. The company says that this is the UtraGear brand's first curved OLED monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. Its 45-inch curved display has an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a WQHD resolution. The screen has an anti-glare and Low Reflection coating to reduce eye strain during marathon gaming sessions. There are also Picture-by-Picture (PBP) and Picture-in-Picture (PIP) features for a smooth multitasking experience.

LG UltraGear OLED 45GR95QE gaming monitor specifications

LG revealed the UltraGear OLED 45GR95QE gaming monitor on Friday. This LG UtraGear gaming monitor has a 45-inch curved OLED borderless display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and WQHD (3,440x1,440 pixels) resolution. It sports an 800R curvature for an immersive gaming experience. This gaming monitor offers a refresh rate of 240Hz and a 0.1-millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response time.

This curved OLED monitor features HDR10 technology and supports HDMI 2.1 features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). There are PBP and PIP features for smooth multi-tasking. In addition, the screen has an anti-glare and Low Reflection coating to reduce eye strain, especially during long gaming sessions.

The LG UltraGear OLED 45GR95QE features two HDMI 2.1 ports as well as a DisplayPort 1.4. There is also a USB 3.0 upstream port and two USB 3.0 downstream ports. This monitor features a 4-pole headphone jack enhanced by DTS Headphone:X technology. The stand of this monitor supports tilt and pivot adjustments. It will also come with a remote controller.

LG has not revealed the availability and pricing information of this monitor. It will showcase this monitor at the IFA 2022 tech show. This event kicks off in Berlin, Germany, on September 2. LG will also show its UltraFine Display Ergo AI monitor that is designed to automatically adjusts its position to ensure continued ergonomic comfort.