Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • LG UltraGear 45 Inch Curved OLED Gaming Monitor With 240Hz Refresh Rate Revealed Ahead of IFA 2022

LG UltraGear 45-Inch Curved OLED Gaming Monitor With 240Hz Refresh Rate Revealed Ahead of IFA 2022

This LG UltraGear curved gaming monitor has an 800R curvature.

By Siddhant Chandra |  Updated: 26 August 2022 21:09 IST
LG UltraGear 45-Inch Curved OLED Gaming Monitor With 240Hz Refresh Rate Revealed Ahead of IFA 2022

Photo Credit: LG

The LG UltraGear OLED 45GR95QE gaming monitor has a 3,440x1,440 pixels resolution

Highlights
  • LG UltraGear OLED 45GR95QE features two HDMI 2.1 ports
  • It includes a 4-pole headphone jack enhanced by DTS HP:X technology
  • The LG UltraGear OLED 45GR95QE offers a 0.1-millisecond GtG response time

LG UltraGear OLED 45GR95QE was unveiled ahead of the IFA 2022 tech show in Berlin, Germany on Friday. The company says that this is the UtraGear brand's first curved OLED monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. Its 45-inch curved display has an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a WQHD resolution. The screen has an anti-glare and Low Reflection coating to reduce eye strain during marathon gaming sessions. There are also Picture-by-Picture (PBP) and Picture-in-Picture (PIP) features for a smooth multitasking experience.

LG UltraGear OLED 45GR95QE gaming monitor specifications

LG revealed the UltraGear OLED 45GR95QE gaming monitor on Friday. This LG UtraGear gaming monitor has a 45-inch curved OLED borderless display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and WQHD (3,440x1,440 pixels) resolution. It sports an 800R curvature for an immersive gaming experience. This gaming monitor offers a refresh rate of 240Hz and a 0.1-millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) response time.

This curved OLED monitor features HDR10 technology and supports HDMI 2.1 features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). There are PBP and PIP features for smooth multi-tasking. In addition, the screen has an anti-glare and Low Reflection coating to reduce eye strain, especially during long gaming sessions.

The LG UltraGear OLED 45GR95QE features two HDMI 2.1 ports as well as a DisplayPort 1.4. There is also a USB 3.0 upstream port and two USB 3.0 downstream ports. This monitor features a 4-pole headphone jack enhanced by DTS Headphone:X technology. The stand of this monitor supports tilt and pivot adjustments. It will also come with a remote controller.

LG has not revealed the availability and pricing information of this monitor. It will showcase this monitor at the IFA 2022 tech show. This event kicks off in Berlin, Germany, on September 2. LG will also show its UltraFine Display Ergo AI monitor that is designed to automatically adjusts its position to ensure continued ergonomic comfort.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG UltraGear OLED 45GR95QE, LG UltraGear OLED 45GR95QE specifications, LG
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
BioShock Netflix Live-Action Adaptation to Be Headed by I Am Legend Director Francis Lawrence
LG UltraGear 45-Inch Curved OLED Gaming Monitor With 240Hz Refresh Rate Revealed Ahead of IFA 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  2. iPhone 14 Models May Have Used Patented Technology to Reduce Notch: Report
  3. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Alleged Dummy Models Leaked
  4. Everything You Need to Know About Delhi Crime Season 2
  5. iQoo Z6 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched Alongside iQoo Z6x: Details
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Honor 70 5G, X8 5G, and Pad 8 Launched: All You Need to Know
  8. Moto G72 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped: Details
  9. Oppo Enco Buds 2 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  10. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Data Privacy Concerns: IRCTC Withdraws Tender for Hiring Consultant to Monetise Passenger Info
  2. Samsung Galaxy A04 Core, Galaxy M04 Visit BIS; Could Soon Launch in India: Report
  3. LG UltraGear 45-Inch Curved OLED Gaming Monitor With 240Hz Refresh Rate Revealed Ahead of IFA 2022
  4. BioShock Netflix Live-Action Adaptation to Be Headed by I Am Legend Director Francis Lawrence
  5. iPhone Lockdown Mode: Proof of Concept Website Can Detect if It is Enabled on Your Phone
  6. DC Films Eyes Lego Franchise Producer Dan Lin as New Head, in the Vein of MCU's Kevin Feige: Report
  7. Oppo A77s Clears NBTC, BIS, EU Declaration Certifications, Could Launch Soon: Report
  8. Duolingo Math Aims to Make Mathematics Learning Easier, Soon to Enter Beta
  9. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Detects Carbon Dioxide in Exoplanet Atmosphere
  10. WhatsApp Working on Bringing Back New Camera Shortcut for Android App: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.