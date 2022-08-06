Technology News
loading

LG Ultra Tab With 10.35-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

LG Ultra Tab houses a 7,040mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 6 August 2022 10:45 IST
LG Ultra Tab With 10.35-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: LG

LG Ultra Tab gets an 8-megapixel rear facing camera, and a front facing 5-megapixel unit

Highlights
  • LG Ultra Tab comes in a single Charcoal Gray colour
  • LG Ultra Tab features a 10.35-Inch LCD display
  • LG officially announced its retreat from smartphone business last year

South Korean multinational conglomerate LG might be out of the smartphone business but it just released a new Android tablet in its home market. The LG Ultra Tab is an Android 12 tablet with a 10.35-inch IPS LCD, Snapdragon 680 SoC and a 7,040mAh battery. The IPS LCD packs a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and a 5:3 aspect ratio with a 60Hz refresh rate. There are four speakers on the sides of the display and LG is also bringing Wacom stylus support. Users also get a 5-megapixel selfie camera up front and an 8-megapixel main camera with autofocus on the back.

LG Ultra Tab price

The Android tablet has been listed on LG's Korea website. The tablet comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable via the microSD slot. Like past LG products, it's compliant with the US Army's MIL-STD 810G standard for durability.

The LG Ultra Tab comes in a single Charcoal Gray colour and retails for KRW 4,26,000 (roughly Rs. 26,000). Open sales in South Korea are underway though it remains to be seen if more markets will get the device, as per GSM Arena.

LG Ultra Tab specifications

The LG Ultra Tab features a 10.35-Inch LCD display with 5:3 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC that is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The tablet gets an 8-megapixel rear facing camera, and a front facing 5-megapixel unit for selfies and video calls. It houses a large 7,040mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The Ultra Tab runs Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Back in April last year, LG officially announced its retreat from the smartphone business, followed by halting manufacturing activities at the end of May.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG Ultra Tab, LG Ultra Tab price, LG Ultra Tab specifications
Google Launches 'India Ki Udaan' to Mark 75 Years of Country's Independence

Related Stories

LG Ultra Tab With 10.35-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  2. iPhone 14 Price Tipped, Said to Be Same as iPhone 13 Pricing: Details
  3. iPhone 14 to Be Made in India Simultaneously With China at Launch: Kuo
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  6. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  7. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  9. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  10. ViewSonic M2e Portable LED Projector Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Will Soon Test Tall Photos for Compatibility With Fullscreen Reels
  2. Twitter Breach Said to Have Exposed Anonymous Account Owners
  3. LG Ultra Tab With 10.35-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Google Launches 'India Ki Udaan' to Mark 75 Years of Country's Independence
  5. Greek Government Rocked by Resignations Amid Long-Simmering Surveillance Scandal
  6. Tesla to Face US Agency Probe Into Two Crashes That Killed Motorcyclists
  7. TRAI Seeks Views on Big Data, AI Adoption to Improve Telecom Services, Enhance Network Security
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Spotted on Amazon Ahead of Launch; Specifications, Features Tipped
  9. Government Proposes Competition Law Amendment; Seeks to Tighten Rules on Antitrust Scrutiny
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Gets OxygenOS 12 Update With Improved Face Recognition: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.