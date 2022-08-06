South Korean multinational conglomerate LG might be out of the smartphone business but it just released a new Android tablet in its home market. The LG Ultra Tab is an Android 12 tablet with a 10.35-inch IPS LCD, Snapdragon 680 SoC and a 7,040mAh battery. The IPS LCD packs a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and a 5:3 aspect ratio with a 60Hz refresh rate. There are four speakers on the sides of the display and LG is also bringing Wacom stylus support. Users also get a 5-megapixel selfie camera up front and an 8-megapixel main camera with autofocus on the back.

LG Ultra Tab price

The Android tablet has been listed on LG's Korea website. The tablet comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, which is expandable via the microSD slot. Like past LG products, it's compliant with the US Army's MIL-STD 810G standard for durability.

The LG Ultra Tab comes in a single Charcoal Gray colour and retails for KRW 4,26,000 (roughly Rs. 26,000). Open sales in South Korea are underway though it remains to be seen if more markets will get the device, as per GSM Arena.

LG Ultra Tab specifications

The LG Ultra Tab features a 10.35-Inch LCD display with 5:3 aspect ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC that is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The tablet gets an 8-megapixel rear facing camera, and a front facing 5-megapixel unit for selfies and video calls. It houses a large 7,040mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The Ultra Tab runs Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Back in April last year, LG officially announced its retreat from the smartphone business, followed by halting manufacturing activities at the end of May.