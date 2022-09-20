Technology News
LG Ultra PC 17 With 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor Launched Alongside Ultra PC 16 (2022): All Details

LG Ultra PC 17 price in the US has been set at $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,27,500).

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 20 September 2022 17:51 IST
LG Ultra PC 17 With 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor Launched Alongside Ultra PC 16 (2022): All Details

Photo Credit: LG

LG Ultra PC 17 (pictured) sports a full-size backlit keyboard

Highlights
  • LG Ultra PC 17 sports a 17-inch anti-glare IPS display
  • The new LG Ultra PC 17 packs an 80Whr battery
  • The LG Ultra PC 16 (2022) features 16GB of RAM

LG Ultra PC 17 and Ultra PC 16 (2022) have launched in the US, the company announced on Monday. The new Ultra PC 17 is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. The laptop also features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Meanwhile, the Ultra PC 16 (2022) is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor, coupled with an AMD Radeon Vega GPU. The laptop gets 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 1TB SSD.

LG Ultra PC 17, Ultra PC 16 (2022) price, availability

LG Ultra PC 17 has been priced in the US at $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,27,500). The laptop comes only in one variant. It is currently available via LG's online store in the US in Dark Silver colour option.

The new LG Ultra PC 16 (2022) has been priced between $999 (roughly Rs. 79,600) and $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,03,600), according to the company. However, the 1TB SSD variant of the laptop is currently listed on the company website with a price tag of $1,899.99 (roughly Rs. 1,51,400). It comes in Charcoal Grey colour option.

LG Ultra PC 17 specifications

LG Ultra PC 17 laptop runs on Windows 11 Home. It sports a 17-inch IPS display with WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) resolution, 350 nits of peak brightness, and 99 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTC 3050 Ti GDDR6 4GB GPU. The laptop features 16GB of DDR5 RAM with two slots and a 512GB SSD with dual slots. It also gets a microSD card slot.

For connectivity, the LG Ultra PC 17 features Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 6E, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, two USB 4 Type-C ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port support. The laptop features an HD resolution webcam with dual microphone setup. It also sports a dual stereo speaker setup with DTS:X Ultra support. It gets a fingerprint scanner for security.

The LG Ultra PC 17 features a full-size backlit keyboard with four columns for numeric keys and a precision touch pad. The new laptop packs an 80Whr battery. It measures 381 x 273.8 x 19.8mm, and weighs about 1.95KG, according to the company.

LG Ultra PC 16 (2022) specifications

LG Ultra PC 16 (2022) runs on Windows 11 Home. It sports a 16-inch anti-glare IPS display with WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) resolution and 250 nits of peak brightness. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor, paired with an AMD Radeon Vega GPU. It get 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB of SSD with dual slots.

For connectivity, the LG Ultra PC 16 (2022) features a microSD card slot, Bluetooth v5.1, and Wi-Fi 6 support. The laptop sports an HD resolution webcam with dual microphone setup. It also gets a dual stereo speaker setup with DTS:X Ultra support. It features two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB Type C 3.2 Gen 1 port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and an HDMI v2 port.

The new Ultra PC 16 (2022) laptop from LG features a full-size keyboard with three columns for the numeric keypad. It gets a precision touch pad as well. The laptop features a fingerprint scanner and a Kensington Lock for security. It packs a 72Whr battery. It measures 356 x 248.4 x 16.3mm, and weighs about 1.64KG, according to the company.

LG Ultra PC 17 Laptop

LG Ultra PC 17 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 17.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
Weight 1.95 kg
LG Ultra PC 16 (2022) Laptop

LG Ultra PC 16 (2022) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Ryzen 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.64 kg
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
Vivo X Fold+ AnTuTu Scores Hints at High-Performance; Tipped to Feature 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage

Comment
