Technology News
loading

LG Ultra PC 14-Inch, 16-Inch Laptops With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Processors Launched

LG Ultra PC series laptops sport anti-glare IPS displays with narrow bezels.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 22 August 2022 12:28 IST
LG Ultra PC 14-Inch, 16-Inch Laptops With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Processors Launched

Photo Credit: LG

The LG Ultra PC series laptops have face log-inc, fingerprint sensor, more security features

Highlights
  • LG Ultra PC series laptops include Bluetooth v5.1, Intel Wi-Fi 6
  • They pack a 72Wh battery claimed to offer up to 21 hours of backup
  • The LG Ultra PC series laptops include dual 1.5W speakers, HD webcam

LG launched 14-inch and 16-inch Ultra PC laptops in Europe last week. They sport an anti-glare IPS display with narrow bezels. These laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The LG Ultra PC series laptops are equipped with 72Wh batteries that are claimed to provide up to 21 hours of backup. They also pack security features like face login and a fingerprint sensor.

LG Ultra PC 16U70Q, LG Ultra PC 14U70Q price, availability

The LG Ultra PC 16U70Q is available in Germany for a starting price of EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 76,000) for the AMD Ryzen 3 5300U model. Meanwhile, the LG Ultra PC 14U70Q's pricing begins at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 84,000) for the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U variant.

LG Ultra PC 16U70Q, LG Ultra PC 14U70Q specifications, features

Both these LG laptops boast similar specifications. The LG Ultra PC 16U70Q and LG Ultra PC 14U70Q sport 16-inch and 14-inch anti-glare IPS display with a WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. They feature AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors coupled with integrated AMD Radeon Vega graphics. They offer up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 SSD storage.

These LG laptops are equipped with a 72Wh battery that is claimed to provide up to 21 hours of video playtime. They feature 1.5W dual speakers powered by DTS:X Ultra technology. The LG Ultra PC 16U70Q and LG Ultra PC 14U70Q also sport an HD webcam.

The LG Ultra PC series includes security features like face log-in, fingerprint sensor, and a slim Kensington lock. They can also recognise when you are not looking at your screen or when a stranger looks at your screen to automatically blur the display. These laptops are said to also show a privacy alert if they detect someone looking over your shoulder.

The LG Ultra PC 16U70Q measures 356.3x248.6x16.3mm and weighs around 1.6kg. On the other hand, the LG Ultra PC 14U70Q is 313.9x220.45x16.3mm in dimensions and weighs about 1.2kg. In terms of connectivity, they feature USB Type-C, standard HDMI, and USB Type-A ports as well as a micro SD slot. These laptops also come with Bluetooth v5.1 and Intel Wi-Fi 6 technology.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
LG Ultra PC 16U70Q Laptop

LG Ultra PC 16U70Q Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 1200x1920 pixels
Processor AMD Ryzen 5000 Series
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Weight 1.60 kg
LG Ultra PC 14U70Q Laptop

LG Ultra PC 14U70Q Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1200x1920 pixels
Processor AMD Ryzen 5000 Series
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Weight 1.20 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG Ultra PC 16U70Q, LG Ultra PC 16U70Q price, LG Ultra PC 16U70Q specifications, LG Ultra PC 14U70Q, LG Ultra PC 14U70Q price, LG Ultra PC 14U70Q specifications, LG
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Bitcoin's Retraces to $21,000 After Friday's Deep Price Plunge Shakes Up Market
Crypto Scammers Tapping Twitter to Hunt Victims Via Copycat Websites, Hacked Verified Accounts
LG Ultra PC 14-Inch, 16-Inch Laptops With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Processors Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  2. Apple Tipped to Launch 7 Devices at Rumoured September 7 Launch
  3. Asus ZenFone 9 May Launch in India on August 23 as Asus 9z
  4. Ola's First Electric Car Could Be Priced Between Rs. 40 to 50 Lakh: Report
  5. NoiseFit Core 2 Smartwatch With 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. How to Pre-Order PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundles in August 22 Restock
  9. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G, Smart TV X Series to Debut in India on August 30: Details
  10. FTX Crypto Cup: Praggnanandhaa Outwits Magnus Carlsen, Misses Top Prize
#Latest Stories
  1. South Korean Authorities to Levy Gift Tax on Crypto Airdrops: Report
  2. Huawei Mate 50 Series Launch Date Confirmed for September 6
  3. US Banking Giants Face Over $1 Billion in Fines Over Unauthorised Email, WhatsApp Use
  4. Android 13 Update Broke Wireless Charging on Pixel Phones, Pixel 4 Owners Worst Affected: Report
  5. Australian Government Prepares for Virtual Crypto Stocktake Ahead of Plans for Sector Regulation
  6. Vivo Y02s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. UPI Is Digital Public Good, Services to Remain Free, Ministry of Finance Says
  8. Bitcoin ATMs by General Bytes Compromised by Hackers, Undisclosed Amount of Assets Stolen
  9. Ola's First Electric Car May Come as a Premium Offering, Could Be Priced Between Rs. 40 to 50 Lakh
  10. Taiwan Urges Countries to Cooperate to Ensure Partners Have Reliable Supplies of ‘Democracy Chips’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.