LG Gram (2022) Lineup Comprising Laptops, 2-in-1s Based on 12th Gen Intel Processors Launched

In the series, the LG Gram 17 (17Z90Q) and Gram 16 (16Z90Q) are already available in South Korea.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 April 2022 11:59 IST
Photo Credit: LG

LG Gram (2022) lineup comes with IPS displays and up to 32GB RAM support

Highlights
  • LG Gram (2022) models will debut in various markets this quarter
  • LG Gram 16 and Gram 14 2-in-1 models have an LG Stylus Pen
  • The range includes a +View for LG Gram portable monitor

LG Gram (2022) lineup was unveiled globally on Tuesday. The new range comprises four new laptops, two 2-in-1 convertibles, and a portable monitor. The new LG Gram laptops and 2-in-1 devices are powered by 12th-generation Intel Core processors and include NVMe Gen 4 SSDs. LG has also equipped its new machines with stereo speakers that are backed by DTS X Ultra audio. Further, the new laptops and 2-in-1 models come with military-standard (MIL-STD-810G) builds. The devices also have features including IPS displays and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.

LG Gram (2022) availability details

Comprising the LG Gram 17 (17Z90Q), Gram 16 (16Z90Q), Gram 15 (15Z90Q), Gram 14 (14Z90Q), Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90Q), Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90Q), and the +View for LG Gram (16MQ70), the LG Gram (2022) lineup will be available in key markets in North America, Europe, and Asia starting from the second quarter. Pricing details will be available at the time of its availability.

However, the LG Gram 17 (17Z90Q) and Gram 16 (16Z90Q) debuted in South Korea in March. While the LG Gram 16 (16Z90Q) price begins at KRW 2.29 million (roughly Rs. 1,40,000), the LG Gram 17 (17Z90Q) starts at KRW 2.39 million (roughly Rs. 1,46,500).

LG Gram 17 (17Z90Q) specifications

The LG Gram 17 (17Z90Q) features a 17-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600) IPS display and is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core processor, along with Intel UHD and Iris Xe graphics options as well as an optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory. The laptop comes in 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB LPDDR5 RAM options and has dual SSD slots. It includes 1.5W stereo speakers with DTS X Ultra support. There is AI Noise Cancelling support for video calls.

LG has equipped the laptop with a full-HD webcam that has an infrared (IR) sensor for facial recognition. The laptop comes with a range of connectivity options that includes an HDMI port, a headphone jack, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. There is also a microSD card slot.

The LG Gram 17 (17Z90Q) packs an 80Whr battery (90Whr in case of models with the dedicated graphics). It measures 378.8x258.8x17.7mm and weighs as low as 1.35kg.

LG Gram 16 (16Z90Q) specifications

The LG Gram 16 (16Z90Q) comes in a 16-inch display size that has the same WQXGA resolution that is available on the Gram 17 model. It is also powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core processor, along with Iris Xe or Intel UHD graphics options. Customers can also get the optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 discrete graphics, with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. The laptop has up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and dual SSD slots. It comes with 1.5W stereo speakers that have DTS X Ultra support. There is also AI Noise Cancelling support for video calls.

LG has provided the same range of connectivity options on the LG Gram 16 (16Z90Q) that you are getting on the 17-inch model. The laptop also comes with a full-HD webcam with IR sensor.

The LG Gram 16 (16Z90Q) packs an 80Whr battery (90Whr in case of the discrete graphics model). The laptop measures 354.5x242.1x16.8mm and weighs as low as 1.19kg.

LG Gram 15 (15Z90Q) specifications

The LG Gram 15 (15Z90Q) comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display. Similar to the other models, it is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core processor, along with Intel Iris Xe and UHD graphics options. The laptop also has up to 32GB of LPDDR 5 RAM and dual SSD slots. It is equipped with 1.5W stereo speakers with DTS X Ultra support. There is also AI Noise Cancelling for video calls.

On the connectivity front, the LG Gram 15 (15Z90Q) has the input/ output ports that are available on its 16- and 17-inch models. The laptop includes a full-HD webcam with an IR sensor.

The LG Gram 15 (15Z90Q) packs an 80Whr battery. It measures 356.1x222.9x17.4mm and weighs 1.14kg.

LG Gram 14 (14Z90Q) specifications

The LG Gram 14 (14Z90Q) offers a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) IPS display. It packs a 72Whr battery. The laptop also measures 312x213.9x16.8mm and weighs 999 grams. Other specifications of the LG Gram 14 (14Z90Q) are identical to those of the Gram 15 (15Z90Q).

LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90Q) specifications

The LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90Q) comes with a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) touch-supported IPS display that has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. The device is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core processor, along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and dual SSD slots. It comes with 1.5W stereo speakers along with DTS X Ultra support. The convertible also includes AI Noise Cancelling for video calls. It is bundled with the LG Stylus Pen for touch inputs and drawing.

LG has offered a range of connectivity options on the 2-in-1 device that includes a headphone jack, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, and two USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C ports that include support for Thunderbolt 4. The laptop also comes with a microSD card slot.

The LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90Q) packs an 80Whr battery. The device measures 356.6x248.3x16.9mm and weighs 1.48kg.

LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90Q) specifications

The LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90Q) features a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) touch IPS display with a Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It packs a 72Whr battery. The device measures 314x219.5x16.75mm and weighs 1.23kg. Other specifications of the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 are identical to the Gram 16 2-in-1.

+View for LG Gram (16MQ70) specifications

The +View for LG Gram (16MQ70) comes as a portable 16-inch monitor with a detachable cover that connects via USB Type-C. It can be placed next to a laptop in horizontal or vertical orientation, the company said.

lg plus view for gram monitor image LG Plus View for Gram

The new +View for LG Gram monitor can sit next to a laptop in horizontal or vertical orientation
Photo Credit: LG

 

LG has offered a 32:10 aspect ratio IPS display on the 16-inch monitor. It can work as a secondary screen to enhance your multitasking.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
LG Gram 15 (15Z90Q) Laptop

LG Gram 15 (15Z90Q) Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows
Graphics Intel UHD Graphics
Weight 1.14 kg
LG Gram 14 (14Z90Q) Laptop

LG Gram 14 (14Z90Q) Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows
Graphics Intel UHD Graphics
Weight 0.90 kg
LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90Q) Laptop

LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90Q) Laptop

Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows
Graphics Intel UHD Graphics
Weight 1.48 kg
LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90Q) Laptop

LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90Q) Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows
Graphics Intel UHD Graphics
Weight 1.23 kg
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
LG Gram (2022) Lineup Comprising Laptops, 2-in-1s Based on 12th Gen Intel Processors Launched
Popular Brands
