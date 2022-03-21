Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • LG Gram 16, LG Gram 17 With 12th Gen Intel CPUs, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Launched

LG Gram 16, LG Gram 17 With 12th Gen Intel CPUs, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Launched

LG Gram 16 price starts at KRW 2.29 million (roughly Rs. 1.43 lakh), while LG Gram 17 price starts at KRW 2.39 million (roughly Rs. 1.49 lakh).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 21 March 2022 18:47 IST
LG Gram 16, LG Gram 17 With 12th Gen Intel CPUs, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Launched

Photo Credit: LG

LG Gram 16 and LG Gram 17 are offered in three colour options — Black, Charcoal, and White

Highlights
  • LG Gram 16, Gram 17 get WQXGA IPS LCD display
  • They are available for pre-orders in South Korea till April 11
  • LG Gram 16, Gram 17 get Wi-Fi 6 support

LG Gram 16 and LG Gram 17 have just been launched in South Korea. The new lightweight laptops are powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors coupled with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and an optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU. As the name suggests, LG Gram 16 sports a 16-inch WQXGA LCD display and LG Gram 17 sports a 17-inch WQXGA LCD display. Both boot Windows 11 out-of-the-box. LG Gram 16 and LG Gram 17 both offer 65W charging support.

LG Gram 16, LG Gram 17 price, availability

The price for LG Gram 16 (16Z90Q) ranges from KRW 2.29 million (roughly Rs. 1.43 lakh) to KRW 2.49 million (roughly Rs. 1.56 lakh). Similarly, the price for LG Gram 17 (17Z90Q) ranges from KRW 2.39 million (roughly Rs. 1.49 lakh) to KRW 2.59 million (roughly Rs. 1.62 lakh).

LG is offering the laptops in three colour options - Black, Charcoal, and White colour options. The lightweight laptops will be available to pre-order from LG's official website in South Korea from March 21 to April 11. There is no information on the availability of the laptops in other regions.

LG Gram 16, LG Gram 17 specifications, features

The 2022 versions LG Gram 16 and LG Gram 17 run Windows 11 out-of-the-box. As mentioned, the former sports a 16-inch LCD display and the latter gets a 17-inch LCD display. Both have WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS panels with 16:10 aspect ratio and 99 percent DCI P3 colour gamut.

Under the hood, LG Gram 16 and LG Gram 17 are powered by 12-gen Intel 'Alder Lake' CPUs — Core i5-1240p or Core i7-1260P. The processors are paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage. Users have the option to select either an Intel Iris Xe graphic card or an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU.

Connectivity options on LG Gram 16 and LG Gram 17 include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB 4 Gen 3 Type C ports, an HDMI port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a microSD card slot, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Along with a full size keyboard, the LG Gram laptops also support facial recognition. Both get a 1.5W stereo speaker setup with DTS:X Ultra audio support.

LG Gram 16 packs a 90Whr battery and LG Gram 17 packs an 80Whr battery. Both support 65W fast charging. The 16-inch LG Gram measures 255x242x16.5mm and weighs around 1.28 kilograms. LG Gram 17 measures 279x259x17.7mm and weighs around 1.35 kilograms.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
LG Gram 16 (16Z90Q) Laptop

LG Gram 16 (16Z90Q) Laptop

Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2,560x1,600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.28 kg
Advertisement
LG Gram 17 (17Z90Q) Laptop

LG Gram 17 (17Z90Q) Laptop

Display size 17.00-inch
Display resolution 2,560x1,600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 256GB
Weight 1.35 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: LG, LG Gram 16 16Z90Q, LG Gram 17 17Z90Q, LG Gram 16 16Z90Q Price, LG Gram 17 17Z90Q Price, LG Gram 16 16Z90Q Specifications, LG Gram 17 17Z90Q Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
iPad Air (2022) Build Quality Has Issues, Some Early Users Complain
China’s Social Media Platforms Take Down NFT Platforms Fearing Government Crackdown

Related Stories

LG Gram 16, LG Gram 17 With 12th Gen Intel CPUs, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5G Rollout Race: European Union Asked by Watchdog to Pick Up Pace
  2. Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G Spotted on BIS, May be a Rebranded Redmi Note 11E
  3. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha With Bluetooth Calling Feature Debut in India: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Launched in India, Pre-Orders Now Open
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED With Up to AMD Ryzen 9 Processor Debuts in India
  7. Huawei P50E With Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC Launched: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
  9. Google’s Android App to Let You Delete Last 15 Minutes of Search History
  10. Sony HT-S40R 5.1 Channel Home Theatre Soundbar Review
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Smartphone Launch Roadmap and Pricing for 2022 Tipped, From OnePlus 10 Pro to OnePlus Nord 3
  2. Malaysian Communications Ministry Urges Government Regulators to Adopt Crypto as Legal Tender
  3. China’s Social Media Platforms Take Down NFT Platforms Fearing Government Crackdown
  4. LG Gram 16, LG Gram 17 With 12th Gen Intel CPUs, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Launched
  5. iPad Air (2022) Build Quality Has Issues, Some Early Users Complain
  6. Portronics Talk One Portable Wireless Conference Speaker With 2,600mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Cricket NFT Marketplace FanCraze Raises $100 Million, Football Star Ronaldo Reportedly Among Investors
  8. Crypto Mining Cost Not Allowed as Deduction Under I-T Act: Finance Ministry
  9. Arab Monetary Fund Pitches Decentralised Network RippleNet as CBDC Alternative
  10. Ola Electric Invests in Israeli Battery Rech Firm StoreDot
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.