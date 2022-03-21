LG Gram 16 and LG Gram 17 have just been launched in South Korea. The new lightweight laptops are powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors coupled with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and an optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU. As the name suggests, LG Gram 16 sports a 16-inch WQXGA LCD display and LG Gram 17 sports a 17-inch WQXGA LCD display. Both boot Windows 11 out-of-the-box. LG Gram 16 and LG Gram 17 both offer 65W charging support.

LG Gram 16, LG Gram 17 price, availability

The price for LG Gram 16 (16Z90Q) ranges from KRW 2.29 million (roughly Rs. 1.43 lakh) to KRW 2.49 million (roughly Rs. 1.56 lakh). Similarly, the price for LG Gram 17 (17Z90Q) ranges from KRW 2.39 million (roughly Rs. 1.49 lakh) to KRW 2.59 million (roughly Rs. 1.62 lakh).

LG is offering the laptops in three colour options - Black, Charcoal, and White colour options. The lightweight laptops will be available to pre-order from LG's official website in South Korea from March 21 to April 11. There is no information on the availability of the laptops in other regions.

LG Gram 16, LG Gram 17 specifications, features

The 2022 versions LG Gram 16 and LG Gram 17 run Windows 11 out-of-the-box. As mentioned, the former sports a 16-inch LCD display and the latter gets a 17-inch LCD display. Both have WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS panels with 16:10 aspect ratio and 99 percent DCI P3 colour gamut.

Under the hood, LG Gram 16 and LG Gram 17 are powered by 12-gen Intel 'Alder Lake' CPUs — Core i5-1240p or Core i7-1260P. The processors are paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage. Users have the option to select either an Intel Iris Xe graphic card or an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU.

Connectivity options on LG Gram 16 and LG Gram 17 include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB 4 Gen 3 Type C ports, an HDMI port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a microSD card slot, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Along with a full size keyboard, the LG Gram laptops also support facial recognition. Both get a 1.5W stereo speaker setup with DTS:X Ultra audio support.

LG Gram 16 packs a 90Whr battery and LG Gram 17 packs an 80Whr battery. Both support 65W fast charging. The 16-inch LG Gram measures 255x242x16.5mm and weighs around 1.28 kilograms. LG Gram 17 measures 279x259x17.7mm and weighs around 1.35 kilograms.