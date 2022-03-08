Technology News
loading

LG 11TC50Q Chromebook With 360-Degree Hinge, 11.6-inch Display Launched

LG 11TC50Q Chromebook price is set at KRW 690,000 (roughly Rs. 43,000).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 March 2022 14:47 IST
LG 11TC50Q Chromebook With 360-Degree Hinge, 11.6-inch Display Launched

Photo Credit: LG

LG 11TC50Q Chromebook is said to be designed for students

Highlights
  • LG 11TC50Q Chromebook is powered by Intel Celeron N5100
  • The 2-in-1 laptop can be used in laptop or tablet modes
  • LG 11TC50Q Chromebook has an IP41 rating

LG 11TC50Q Chromebook was launched earlier this week in the firm's home market in South Korea. The new Chromebook runs Google's ChromeOS, as the name suggests. LG 11TC50Q Chromebook is a cloud-based 2-in-1 laptop that sports an 11.6-inch touch display which can be rotated by up to 360 degrees, facilitating usage in both laptop or tablet form. LG says that the Chromebook is primarily designed for students. LG 11TC50Q Chromebook has an IP41 rating for dust and water resistance.

LG 11TC50Q Chromebook price

The LG 11TC50Q Chromebook is priced at KRW 690,000 (roughly Rs. 43,000). However, South Korean e-commerce platform Gmarket has listed the laptop for KRW 559,000 (roughly Rs. 34,800), which could be an introductory price, but there's no word from the company on the reason behind the lower cost. It is available in a single Black colour option. LG mentions that it is available to purchase via the official online store and major online retailers from March 7. There is no information regarding its availability in India.

LG 11TC50Q Chromebook specifications

As mentioned, LG 11TC50Q Chromebook runs ChromeOS out-of-the-box. It sports an 11.6-inch HD (1,366x768 pixels) LCD touch display. The screen can be rotated by up to 360 degrees to be used as either a laptop or a tablet. Under the hood, the new Chromebook by LG is powered by an Intel Celeron N5100 CPU paired with Intel UHD graphics, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. It features a 2W stereo speaker setup.

LG 11TC50Q Chromebook's connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, USB power delivery, and a microSD card slot. The Chromebook gets a 1-megapixel front-facing webcam as well as a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera. LG is touting the Chromebook as a tool for education and gets a special handle that makes it easier to carry.

The new Chromebook by LG packs a 44.5Whr battery that supports 45W fast charging. It also has an IP41 rating for dust and water resistance. LG 11TC50Q measures 291x204x21mm and weighs approximately 1.44 kilograms.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
LG 11TC50Q Chromebook Laptop

LG 11TC50Q Chromebook Laptop

Display size 11.60-inch
Display resolution 1,366x768 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Intel Celeron Processor
RAM 4GB
OS Chrome OS
Weight 1.44 kg
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: LG 11TC50Q Chromebook, LG 11TC50Q Chromebook Price, LG 11TC50Q Chromebook Specifications, LG, Chromebook, ChromeOS
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
GM Ramps Up EV Push With Plans to Make Battery Materials in Canada
LG 11TC50Q Chromebook With 360-Degree Hinge, 11.6-inch Display Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL's Cheapest Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Is Here: See Details
  2. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G With 120Hz Display, 25W Charging Debuts in India
  4. Apple’s New M2 Chip for MacBook Reportedly Spotted Day Before Launch Event
  5. RBI Launches ‘123Pay’ UPI Service for Over 40 Crore Feature Phone Users
  6. Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Review
  7. Flipkart Hosting Next Big Sale on March 12 With Deals on Phones, Tablets
  8. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 Detailed in Major Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. Uber, Ola Ordered to Get Valid Licences or Shut Operations in Maharashtra
  10. Soundcore Select Pro Submersible Party Speaker Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor Against Terming Bitcoin as ‘Commodity’: Here’s Why
  2. LG 11TC50Q Chromebook With 360-Degree Hinge, 11.6-inch Display Launched
  3. Russian, Belarusian Hackers Target Ukraine in Phishing, Google Says
  4. GM Ramps Up EV Push With Plans to Make Battery Materials in Canada
  5. Intel’s Self-Driving Unit Mobileye Confidentially Files for US IPO
  6. Digital Rupee: ‘We See Clear Advantages in a Central Bank Driven Digital Currency’, Finance Minister Says
  7. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Launches ‘123Pay’ UPI Service for Over 40 Crore Feature Phone Users
  8. Hubble Space Telescope Captures a ‘Wispy Structure’ in Space: Here's What It Is
  9. International Women's Day 2022 Celebrated via Animated Google Doodle
  10. NFT Startup Immutable Valued at $2.5 Billion in Temasek-Led Financing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.