Technology News
loading

Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD With 5.3GBps Read Speeds, PlayStation 5 Support Launched in India

Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD price in India is set at Rs. 10,000 for the base 512GB storage model.

By David Delima | Updated: 26 May 2022 18:22 IST
Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD With 5.3GBps Read Speeds, PlayStation 5 Support Launched in India

Photo Credit: Lexar

The Lexar NM760 also offers backwards compatibility with older PCIe Gen3 systems

Highlights
  • Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD features a 12nm controller
  • It offers peak write speeds of 4.5GBps over PCIe Gen4
  • Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD comes with a five year warranty

Lexar launched the NM760 NVMe SSD (solid-state drive) in India on Thursday. The new SSD is aimed at gamers and filmmakers and is designed to offer high speed data transfer and improved performance, according to the company. The new Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD offers read speeds of up to 5.3GBps and up to 4.5GBps. The company's latest NVMe SSD comes with support for PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe systems, along with backwards compatibility for PCIe Gen3 systems. It also comes with an optional heatsink to maintain performance while keeping the SSD cool, according to Lexar.

Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD price in India, availability

Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD is available in 512GB and 1TB storage options. The 512GB Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD model is priced at Rs. Rs. 10,000. Pricing for the 1TB storage variant is yet to be revealed by the company. The Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD will be available for purchase in June. It is yet to be listed on the Lexar store on Amazon. The hard drive comes with a five-year warranty, according to the company.

Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD specifications

The newly launched Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD is claimed to offer peak read speeds of 5.3GBps and write speeds of up to 4.5GBps, according to the company. The M.2 2280 NVMe SSD is claimed to offer 9.6 times faster performance compared to a SATA based SSD. It is compatible with laptops and PCs, as well as PlayStation 5 gaming consoles. The drive is developed with a 12nm controller, which offers lower power consumption compared to the 28nm process used on older models, according to Lexar.

The company says that the Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD utilises PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe 1.4 technology for faster transfers, but is backwards compatible with PCIe Gen3 systems. This means gamers and creators on older systems will still be able to use the drive at slower speeds. It also comes with an optional heatsink, to keep the SSD cool with sustained performance, according to Lexar. Users can also download the SSD Dash software from the company's website to monitor the health status of their drive, update firmware and erase data securely, according to the company.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD, Lexar NM760 Price in India, Lexar NM760, Lexar NM760 Specifications, Lexar
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
E-Commerce Websites Under Check to Spot Fake Reviews, ASCI, Union Ministry to Hold Virtual Meeting on Friday
Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD With 5.3GBps Read Speeds, PlayStation 5 Support Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  2. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch Display, Quad Speakers Launched
  3. Honor Watch GS 3 Listed on Amazon India, Launch Expected Soon
  4. Broadcom Says Will Buy VMware in $61 Billion Deal to Diversify Business
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro India Launch Tipped for Mid-June
  6. All You Need to Know About Stranger Things Season 4
  7. LG 2022 OLED TV Lineup, Rollable OLED TV Launched in India: Details
  8. Netflix's the Gray Man Trailer Releases Today, New Posters Shared
  9. Microsoft Announces a Series of Windows 11 Updates at Build Conference
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo India Posts Growth in Annual Revenue, Computer Shipment Increased by 20.5 Percent
  2. Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD With 5.3GBps Read Speeds, PlayStation 5 Support Launched in India
  3. Tenda CP3 Security Camera With 1080p Resolution, Artificial Intelligence Launched in India: Details
  4. E-Commerce Websites Under Check to Spot Fake Reviews, ASCI, Union Ministry to Hold Virtual Meeting on Friday
  5. DuckDuckGo Browser Found to Be Allowing Microsoft Trackers on Third-Party Sites Despite Privacy-First Claims
  6. Samsung Galaxy M13 With Exynos 850 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  7. BMW Sedan i4 All-Electric Car Launched in India, Third Product of the Company in Indian Electric Segment
  8. Broadcom Says Will Buy VMware in $61 Billion Deal to Diversify Into Enterprise Software
  9. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition With Anime's Orange Theme Launched
  10. Google Faces Second Probe Into Advertising Practices as Britain Investigates 3 Key Parts of Ad Tech
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.