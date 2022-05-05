Lenovo has launched its latest generation of Yoga Slim clamshell laptops in the US on Monday. The new laptop models unveiled by the Chinese laptop manufacturer include the Yoga Slim 9i, Yoga Slim 7i and Yoga Slim7i Pro X, Yoga Slim 7i Carbon, Yoga Slim 7, Yoga Slim 7 Pro, and the Yoga 7. The company previously refreshed its ThinkPad lineup at CES 2021. The new laptops will available under the Slim branding in the US, and under the Slim Yoga lineup in other regions. The company also announced the launch of the cloud-based Lenovo Smart Lock Services to remotely locate, lock, delete and recover stolen computers, available in June.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i, Slim 7i Pro X, Slim 7 Pro X, Slim 7i Carbon, Slim 7 Pro, Slim 7i Pro, Yoga 7 price, availability

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i is priced at $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,37,300) while the Yoga Slim 7i Pro X costs $1,699 (roughly Rs. 1,29,700) and the Yoga Slim 7 Pro X comes with a price tag of $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,14,400).

Meanwhile, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is priced at $1,299 (roughly Rs. 99,100) while the Yoga Slim 7 Pro and Yoga Slim 7i Pro are priced at $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,14,400) and $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,22,000), respectively. Pricing for the Lenovo Yoga 7 is yet to be revealed, as it will not be available in the US.

Except the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro which will be available in May, all the other models will be available in the US starting from June 2022. The company is yet to reveal pricing and availability details for other markets, including India.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i specifications

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1280P processors, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop comes with up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i is equipped with a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,800 pixels) PureSight OLED display with up to 400 nits of peak brightness, and will be available in a 14-inch 4K (3,840×2,400 pixels) display option, according to Lenovo.

The laptop is equipped with a full-HD+ infrared camera with an electronic shutter. It features two 2W and two 3W Bowers and Wilkins tuned speakers. Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i comes with Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth support, along with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop packs a 75Wh battery and measures 315 x 214.4 x 14.9mm and weighs 1.37kg.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X specifications

The newly launched Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X is equipped with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7- 12700H processors, paired with AMD Radeon graphics and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It offers up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X sports a 14.5-inch 3K (3,072x1,920 pixels) PureSight IPS display with up to 400 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate, and will be available in a touchscreen display option.

The laptop comes with a full-HD+ infrared camera with an electronic shutter. It is equipped with two 2W Harman speakers with Dolby Atmos audio. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X comes with Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.1 support, along with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port and an HDMI 2.0 port, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop packs a 70Wh battery. It measures 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9mm and weighs 1.45kg, according to Lenovo.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro X

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro X specifications

Sporting a few similar specifications as the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X, the newly announced Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro X is equipped with up to AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Creator Edition processors, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It offers up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro X is equipped with a 14.5-inch 3K (3,072x1,920 pixels) PureSight IPS display with up to 400 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate, and will be available in a touchscreen display option, according to the company.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro X comes with a full-HD+ infrared camera with an electronic shutter, and features two 2W Harman speakers with Dolby Atmos audio. On the connectivity front, the laptop offers Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.1 support, along with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop packs a 70Wh battery. It measures 328.2 x 221.4 x 15.9mm and weighs 1.45kg.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon specifications

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is equipped with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P processors, paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It offers up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon sports a 13.3-inch 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) PureSight IPS display with up to 400 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate, and will also be available in a touchscreen display option.

The laptop comes with a HD camera with an electronic shutter. It is equipped with two 2W Harman speakers with Dolby Atmos audio. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon comes with up to Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.1 support, along with one Thunderbolt 4 port and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port. The laptop packs a 50Wh battery. It measures 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8mm and weighs 0.97kg.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro specifications

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700 processors, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop comes with up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro is equipped with a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,800 pixels) OLED display with up to 400 nits of peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate, and will be available in IPS display variants with 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rates, as well as a 14-inch 2.2K (2,240×1,400 pixels) IPS display option, according to Lenovo.

Equipped with a full-HD+ infrared camera, the laptop features two 2W speakers. On the connectivity front, the laptop offers Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth support, along with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop packs a 61Wh battery and measures 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6mm and weighs 1.31kg.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro specifications

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro is equipped with up to AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS Creator Edition processors, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It offers up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro is equipped with a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,800 pixels) OLED display with up to 400 nits of peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate. Like the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro, the laptop will be available in IPS display variants with 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rates, as well as a 14-inch 2.2K (2,240×1,400 pixels) IPS display option.

The laptop features a full-HD+ infrared camera, the laptop features two 2W speakers. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro comes with Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth support, along with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, along with a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop packs a 61Wh battery and measures 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6mm, according to Lenovo.

Lenovo Yoga 7

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga 7 specifications

The Lenovo Yoga 7 is equipped with up to AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processors, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It offers up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. The Lenovo Yoga 7 is equipped with a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,800 pixels) OLED display with up to 300 nits of peak brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate, and will be available in a touchscreen display option with a 60Hz refresh rate, according to the company.

The Lenovo Yoga 7 comes with a 2-megapixel infrared camera with a privacy shutter, and features four 2W speakers. On the connectivity front, the laptop offers Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth v5.2 support, along with one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB 32. Gen 2 Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, one HDMI 2.1 port, along with a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card reader. The laptop measures 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35mm and weighs 1.43kg.