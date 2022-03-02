Technology News
Lenovo ThinkVision M14d Portable Monitor With 2.2K Display Launched at MWC 2022

Lenovo ThinkVision M14d price is set at EUR 359 (roughly Rs. 30,200).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 March 2022 11:25 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkVision M14d sports a 14-inch 2.2K display with 60Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Lenovo ThinkVision M14d offers a 178-degree viewing angle
  • It will be available to purchase starting August
  • Lenovo ThinkVision M14d is rated for low blue light emission

Lenovo ThinkVision M14d portable monitor was launched earlier this week at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. The new portable monitor features a 14-inch 2.2K display with 16:10 aspect ratio. It also has a single USB cable connection to extend display from a laptop. Lenovo ThinkVision M14d offers 60Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of peak brightness. Launched alongside the ThinkPad range of laptops, the new portable monitor has a 178-degree viewing angle. Lenovo ThinkVision M14d portable monitor weighs only 600 grams.

Lenovo ThinkVision M14d price, availability

Lenovo ThinkVision M14d portable monitor is priced at EUR 359 (roughly Rs. 30,200). The monitor will be available to purchase in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East starting August. The Lenovo monitor is offered in a sole Black colour option.

Lenovo ThinkVision M14d specifications, features

Launched alongside the new range of ThinkPad laptops at MWC 2022, Lenovo ThinkVision M14d portable monitor can act as a secondary display for laptops. It sports a 14-inch 2.2K (2,240x1,400 pixels) WLED-backlit IPS display. It offers 16:10 aspect ratio, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage, 60Hz refresh rate, and 300 nits of peak brightness.

Additionally, Lenovo ThinkVision M14d portable display has a response time of 6ms and offers 178-degree viewing angle horizontally and vertically. The display is also rated for low blue light that is claimed to make it easier on the eyes during prolonged use.

Lenovo ThinkVision M14d connectivity options include two USB Type-C ports for video signals (DP1.2 Alt Mode), an audio out port, a USB hub, a USB 2.0 Type-C port for upstream, and a USB 2.0 Type-C port for downstream. It can be connected to up to 65W power supply using a USB Type-C port.

The mount for Lenovo ThinkVision M14d offers up to 90 degrees of tilt angle with an 11mm lift. The portable monitor weighs 600 grams and is offered with a protective sleeve.

Comments

