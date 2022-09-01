Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) was launched by the company on Thursday. The foldable laptop features a 16.3-inch foldable OLED display with a 2,024x2,560 pixels resolution, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and Dolby Vision support. When folded, the display size reduces to 12-inch, according to the company. It supports on-cell touch stylus support. The ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) features up to 12th Gen Intel Core U9 i5 and i7 processors, coupled with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. It also sports a 5-megapixel webcam for video conferencing.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) price, availability

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) pricing starts at $2,499 (roughly Rs. 1,98,600), according to the company. Lenovo expects that the new foldable laptop will be available for purchase in the US starting November, in a single Performance Black colour option. The company is yet to announce plans to launch the ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) in other markets, including India.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) specifications

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) runs on Windows 11. It sports a 16.3-inch OLED display with a 2,024x2,560 pixels resolution, 4:3 aspect ratio, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and Dolby Vision support. The company said that the display supports a peak brightness of 600 nits. When the laptop is folded, it sports a 12-inch display.

The touchscreen is surrounded by 8mm bezels, according to Lenovo. It also features on-cell touch stylus support for Lenovo Precision Pen and Precision Pen 2. The stylus can be attached magnetically to the laptop.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core U9 i5 and i7 processors, coupled with an Intel Iris Xe graphics. It sports up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. It features a 5-megapixel IR webcam for video conferencing with an optional Intel Visual Sense controller.

For connectivity, the laptop is equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, and a nano-SIM card slot. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) features Wi-Fi 6E, optional 5G connectivity, and Bluetooth v5.2 support. Lenovo also offers a full-size backlit Bluetooth keyboard with TrackPoint and Haptic TouchPad.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) packs a 48Whr battery with 65W Rapid Charge support. The company claims that the laptop can offer up to 4 hours of battery life with 30 minutes of charge. When unfolded, the laptop measures 276.2 x 345.7 x 8.6mm, and 176.4 x 276.2 x 17.4mm when folded. The ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) weighs about 1.28kg without the stand and keyboard, and 1.9kg with the stand and keyboard, according to the company.