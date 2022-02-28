Technology News
MWC 2022: Lenovo Refreshes ThinkPad Lineup With Latest Intel, AMD Processors

Lenovo ThinkPad X13s was also launched, powered by a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processor.

By David Delima | Updated: 28 February 2022 13:30 IST
MWC 2022: Lenovo Refreshes ThinkPad Lineup With Latest Intel, AMD Processors

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 also comes with Tile's tracking technology for 14 days

Highlights
  • Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 comes with 64GB of RAM
  • The company has also launched a handful of ThinkPad T-Series laptops
  • Lenovo ThinkPad P14s and P16s laptops are ISV certified

Lenovo updated its ThinkPad laptop portfolio at MWC 2022 on Monday. The company's new laptops include the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5, ThinkPad P16s Gen 1 i, ThinkPad P14s Gen 3, ThinkPad T16 i, ThinkPad T14 i, ThinkPad T14s i, ThinkPad T16 AMD, ThinkPad T14 AMD, and ThinkPad T14s AMD laptops. These laptops have been updated with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core and AMD 6000 Pro series processors under the hood. Lenovo also launched the new ThinkPad X13s laptop with a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 SoC, with mmWave 5G connectivity and up to 28 hours of battery life.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5, ThinkPad X13s pricing, availability

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 pricing starts at EUR 2,749 (roughly Rs. 2,32,400) and will be available for purchase starting from June 2022, according to Lenovo. Meanwhile, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s is priced at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,18,200) and will be available for purchase starting from May 2022.

In the US, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s will be available on carriers AT&T and Verizon later in 2022, Lenovo announced at MWC 2022.

Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 1 i, ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 pricing, availability

The new Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 1 i pricing starts at EUR 1,549 (roughly Rs. 1,31,000) while the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 pricing begins at EUR 1,529 (roughly Rs. 1,29,200) and both laptops will be available for purchase starting in April 2022, according to Lenovo.

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 i, ThinkPad T14 i, ThinkPad T14s i, ThinkPad T16 AMD, ThinkPad T14 AMD, ThinkPad T14s AMD pricing, availability

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 i and Lenovo ThinkPad T14 i price starts at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,18,200) and both models will be available starting April 2022.

Meanwhile ThinkPad T14s i is priced at EUR 1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,35,000) and ThinkPad T16 AMD and ThinkPad T14 AMD are both priced at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,18,200) — these models will be available starting from June 2022.

Lastly, the ThinkPad T14s AMD laptop pricing begins at EUR 1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,35,000) and the laptop will be available starting from May 2022, according to the company.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 specifications

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 laptop is equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series ‘Alder Lake' processor, paired with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to two 8TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. The laptop is equipped with a 16-inch display WQUXGA (3,840x2,400 pixels) display, featuring a 165Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision. The laptop is available in touchscreen and non-touchscreen options and features up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics. Connectivity options on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 laptop include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI 2.1 port, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an SD Express 7.0 card reader, and an optional SIM slot. ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 measures 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.9mm and weighs 1.87kg. It also supports Tile's tracking technology to locate the laptop for 14 days after it is powered off.

Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 1 i specifications

Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 1 is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 P-Series processor, paired with up to 48GB of RAM and up to two 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. It sports a 16-inch display WQXGA (2,560 × 1,600 pixels) display, with a peak brightness of 400 nits with Dolby Vision. The laptop is ISV certified for using software such as AutoCAD, Revit, SolidWorks, and more, while on the go. Lenovo ThinkPad P16s features Intel UHD or Intel Iris Xe graphics, or a an Nvidia T550 laptop GPU. Connectivity options on the Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 1 i laptop include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI 2.0b port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an Ethernet port. Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 1 measures 361.9x255.5x20.5mm and weighs 1.73kg.

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 specifications

The company's new ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 runs on an 12th Gen Intel Core i7 P-Series processor, along with up to 48GB of RAM and up to two 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. It sports a 16-inch WQXGA (3,840 × 2.400 pixels) display, with a peak brightness of 500 nits with Dolby Vision. The laptop is ISV certified for using software such as AutoCAD, Revit, SolidWorks, and more, while on the go. Lenovo ThinkPad P14s features Intel UHD or Intel Iris Xe graphics, or a Nvidia T550 laptop GPUs. Connectivity options on the Lenovo ThinkPad P16s Gen 1 i laptop include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI 2.0b port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an Ethernet port. Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 measures 317.7x 226.9x17.9mm and weighs 1.39kg.

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 i specifications

The Lenovo ThinkPad T16 i is equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 P-Series and U-Series CPUs, paired with 48GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The laptop features a 16-inch 2.5K display, with a peak brightness of 400 nits with Dolby Vision. Lenovo ThinkPad T16 i features Intel UHD, Intel Iris Xe graphics, or Nvidia GeForce MX550 or RTX 2050 laptop GPUs. Connectivity options on the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 i laptop include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 4G LTE (eSIM), HDMI 2.0b port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lenovo ThinkPad T16 i measures 317.7x 226.9x17.9mm and weighs 1.21kg.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 i specifications

The newly launched Lenovo ThinkPad T14 i is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 P-Series and U-Series CPUs, along with 48GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The laptop features a 14-inch 4K display, with a peak brightness of 500 nits with HDR and Dolby Vision. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 i features Intel UHD or Intel Iris Xe graphics. Connectivity options on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 i laptop include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 4G LTE (eSIM), HDMI 2.0b port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 i measures 317.7x 226.9x17.9mm and weighs 1.21kg.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s i specifications

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s i is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 P-Series and U-Series CPUs, along with 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The laptop features a 14-inch 4K display, with a peak brightness of 500 nits with HDR and Dolby Vision. Lenovo ThinkPad T14s i features Intel UHD or Intel Iris Xe graphics. Connectivity options on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s i laptop include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G (Sub6, eSIM) or 4G LTE (eSIM), HDMI 2.0b port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lenovo ThinkPad T14s i measures 317.5x226.9x16.6mm and weighs 1.22kg.

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 AMD specifications

The Lenovo ThinkPad T16 AMD i is equipped with an AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 Series CPUs, along with 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The laptop also offers an included Microsoft Pluton security processor on select AMD models. The laptop features a 16-inch 2.5K display, with a peak brightness of 400 nits with Dolby Vision. Lenovo ThinkPad T16 AMD features an AMD Radeon 600M GPU. Connectivity options on the Lenovo ThinkPad T16 AMD laptop include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 4G LTE (eSIM), HDMI 2.0b port, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Lenovo ThinkPad T16 AMD measures 369.9x255.5x20.5mm and weighs 1.64kg.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 AMD specifications

The newly launched Lenovo ThinkPad T14 AMD runs on an AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 Series CPUs, along with 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The laptop also offers an included Microsoft Pluton security processor on select AMD models. The laptop features a 14-inch 4K display, with a peak brightness of 500 nits with Dolby Vision. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 AMD features an AMD Radeon 600M GPU. Connectivity options on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 AMD laptop include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 4G LTE (eSIM), HDMI 2.0b port, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 AMD measures 317.7x 226.9x17.9mm and weighs 1.21kg.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s AMD specifications

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s AMD is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen Pro 6000 Series CPUs, along with 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The laptop features a 14-inch 4K display, with a peak brightness of 500 nits with HDR and Dolby Vision. Lenovo ThinkPad T14s AMD features AMD Radeon 600M graphics. Connectivity options on the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s AMD laptop include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G (Sub6, eSIM) or 4G LTE (eSIM), an HDMI 2.0b port, a USB Type-C 4 port, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lenovo ThinkPad T14s AMD measures 317.5x226.9x16.6mm and weighs 1.22kg.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13s laptop specifications

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13s runs on the latest Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 SoC with a Qualcomm Adreno GPU, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. The Lenovo ThinkPad X13s sports a 13.3-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) display with a peak brightness of 400 nits. The laptop features connectivity options including 5G (mmWave, Sub6, eSIM and Nano SIM), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack and SIM slot. The Lenovo ThinkPad X13s measures 298.7 x 206.4 x 13.4mm and weighs 1.06kg.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 Laptop

Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 5120x2880 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i9
RAM 64GB
OS Windows 11 Pro
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
Weight 1.87 kg
Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Laptop

Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 1920x1200 pixels
Processor Snapdragon
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Weight 1.06 kg
Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 Laptop

Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1080 pixels
Processor Core i7
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics Intel IRIS Graphics
Weight 1.64 kg
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 3840x2160 pixels
Processor Core i7
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics Intel IRIS Graphics
Weight 1.21 kg
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 3 (AMD) Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 3840x2160 pixels
Processor Ryzen
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics AMD Radeon Integrated
Weight 1.21 kg
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen3 Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen3 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 3840x2160 pixels
Processor Core i7
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics Intel IRIS Graphics
Weight 1.22 kg
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen3 (AMD) Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen3 (AMD) Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 3840x2160 pixels
Processor Ryzen
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Weight 1.22 kg
Lenovo ThinkPad T16 (AMD) Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad T16 (AMD) Laptop

Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1080 pixels
Processor Ryzen
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Weight 1.64 kg
Lenovo ThinkPad P16s i Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad P16s i Laptop

Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Core i7
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics Intel IRIS Graphics
Weight 1.73 kg
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 3840x2400 pixels
Processor Core i7
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 2TB
Graphics Intel IRIS Graphics
Weight 1.39 kg
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Flagship Performance on a Budget
Russia to Restrict Facebook Access for 'Censoring' Its Media Over Ukraine Invasion

