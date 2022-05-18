Technology News
Lenovo ThinkPad P16, ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise Laptops Launched: All Details

Lenovo ThinkPad P16 laptop price starts at $1,979 (roughly Rs. 1,53,400) in the US.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 18 May 2022 14:25 IST
Lenovo ThinkPad P16, ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise Laptops Launched: All Details

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPad P16 has a 94Whr battery

Highlights
  • Lenovo ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise packs a 57Whr battery
  • India availability details of new laptops are yet to be announced
  • hinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise will be available in the US from June

Lenovo ThinkPad P16 and ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise models powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors were launched on Tuesday. The former packs a 16-inch display, while the latter sports a 14-inch screen. The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 comes with the new 12th Gen HX 55W processor, while the ThinkPad C14 Chromebook features processors built on the Intel vPro platform. The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 has a new cooling system to manage the temperature. Both laptop models feature a full-HD Webcam. The new ThinkPad P16 will be available later this month, while the ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise will be available from June this year.

Lenovo ThinkPad P16 and ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise price, availability

The price of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 laptop starts at $1,979 (roughly Rs. 1,53,400) in the US and will be available later this month. Meanwhile, the ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise comes with an initial price tag of $629 (roughly Rs. 48,800) and will be available from June.

However, Lenovo has not shared the pricing or availability of the new ThinkPad laptop models for the Indian market yet.

Lenovo ThinkPad P16 specifications

The new Lenovo ThinkPad P16 has an aluminium frame and sports a 16-inch display with narrow bezels, a 16:9 aspect ratio and an optional 4K OLED touch panel with pen support. The display has certification for 16:10 low blue light emissions as well. The new workstation comes with multiple customisation options.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 supports 12th Gen Intel Core Alder Lake HX processors running at 55W along with the NVIDIA RTX A5500 graphics options. Further, the laptop offers up to 16GB of RAM. For storage, the new laptop comes with up to 128GB of DDR5 memory and up to 8TB of storage via SSDs.

For authentication, Lenovo ThinkPad P16 has an integrated fingerprint reader on the power button. Lenovo has provided a full-HD camera on the new laptop. It has military-grade (MIL-SPEC) durability as well.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P16 features a new thermal solution with dual fans, heat pipes, a dual vapour chamber, keyboard air intake, and a dual by-pass design to prevent the temperature and ensure the productivity of the workstation.

Connectivity options on Lenovo ThinkPad P16 include Wi-Fi 6E and optional 4G LTE. It is backed by a 94Whr battery. The laptop will be reportedly available in various Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Home, Windows 10 Pro, Ubuntu Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, and Fedora Linux versions.

Lenovo ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise specifications

The new Lenovo ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise model comes with 14-inch full-HD IPS display options with optional touch capability. The display has narrow bezels as well.

The new Lenovo ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise runs on Google's Chrome OS with the option for the Chrome Enterprise upgrade. The laptop packs up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and support processors built on the Intel vPro technology with integrated Intel Graphics. The laptop carries a maximum of 16GB LPDDR4x RAM along with up to 128GB eMMC storage and 256GB SSD storage.

The new Lenovo laptop packs speakers with support for Waves MaxxAudio Pro to enhance the audio performance of the system. It has a full HD Webcam with a privacy shutter for video calls. Lenovo has integrated the touch fingerprint reader on the power button of the Lenovo ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise.

Connectivity options on Lenovo ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise include Wi-Fi 6E, optional 4G LTE Category 9, audio jack, HDMI 2.0 port, a microSD card slot, two USB 4 Type-C ports and two USB Type-A 3.2 ports. There is a backlit keyboard as well.

The Lenovo ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise is backed by a 57Whr battery. It measures 352.4 x 217 x 19.83mm and weighs 1.56kg.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Dogecoin Co-Founder Calls 95 Percent of All Crypto Projects 'Scam and Garbage'
Lenovo ThinkPad P16, ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise Laptops Launched: All Details
