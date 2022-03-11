Lenovo ThinkPad E14 and Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 laptops have been launched in Europe. These laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, and both the models come with SSD storage as well as full-HD IPS displays. While the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 comes with an option to select from two variants, the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 G4 is launched in only one option. The laptops come with aluminium built, narrow bezels, and full-HD webcam with ThinkShutter, backlit keyboard, and fingerprint sensor.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 and Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 price, availability

As per a listing on CampusPoint website, Lenovo ThinkPad E14 price starts at EUR 719 (roughly Rs. 60,500). It can be upgraded with various options offered on the website, and will be available for purchase in May.

Meanwhile, Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 with quad-core processor is available for pre-orders at a starting price of EUR 569 (roughly Rs. 47,850). The other model with octa-core processor is available. The laptops will be available for purchase in April.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 specifications

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 G4 gets a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication

Photo Credit: CampusPoint

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 G4 laptop comes with a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by a hexa-core AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, which is paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD. The processor is complemented by AMD Radeon RX Vega 7 graphics to handle power-intensive tasks. The laptop comes with a full-HD IR webcam with Windows Hello, dual array microphone, and two 2W Harman speakers with Dolby Audio. There is a backlit keyboard and biometric authentication options include a fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options on the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 G4 laptop include two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI socket, and a 3.5mm headphone/ mic jack. The laptop comes with dual band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2. It packs a large battery, which is claimed to offer up to 15.8 hours of runtime. The laptop supports RapidCharge technology that is claimed to juice up 80 percent of the battery in an hour. The machine weighs 1.67 kg.

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 specifications

Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 is offered in two configurations

Photo Credit: CampusPoint

The first model of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 laptop comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by a quad-core AMD Ryzen 3 5425U processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD. There are AMD Radeon RX Vega 6 graphics on board. The Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 laptop comes with a full-HD IR webcam with ThinkShutter, dual array microphone, and two 2W Harman speakers with Dolby Audio. There is a backlit ThinkPad keyboard with trackstick, and biometric authentication options include a fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options on this model of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 laptop include two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI socket, an RJ-45 connector, and a 3.5mm jack. This laptop also comes with dual band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2. It packs a large battery, which is claimed to offer up to 13.6 hours of runtime. There is a RapidCharge technology that is claimed to juice up 80 percent of the battery in an hour.

The other variant of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 G4 gets identical specifications in terms of display, features, battery and connectivity options. The difference is under the hood wherein it gets an octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor paired with 16GB of RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, and AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 graphics.