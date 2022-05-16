Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo Enterprise Range of Desktops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo Enterprise Range of Desktops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

The Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo lineup was initially introduced in January at CES 2022.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 16 May 2022 18:51 IST
Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo Enterprise Range of Desktops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo 30a 24 sports a 23.4-inch full-HD display

Highlights
  • Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo 50s is a compact desktop that weighs 4.5kg
  • The Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo 50t has a Black chassis with Grey bezels
  • Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo 30a 24 features a retractable HD camera

Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo range of desktops has been launched in India, designed for modern workspaces. This new range includes the Thinkcentre Neo 50s, Thinkcentre Neo 50t, and Thinkcentre Neo 30a 24. Lenovo claims that these desktops offer up to 14 percent faster performance than the previous generation of Thinkcentre desktops. The Thinkcentre Neo 50s is a compact desktop and the Thinkcentre Neo 50t is a tower PC whereas the Thinkcentre Neo 30a 24 is an all-in-one (AIO) desktop. All three of these new desktops are powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

These new Thinkcentre Neo desktops can be currently ordered through local Lenovo sales teams in India. This lineup was initially introduced in January at CES 2022.

Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo 50s specifications

The Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo 50s has a space-saving design. It can pack up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors along with integrated Intel Xe Graphics. It supports Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Home operating systems. It can be equipped with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM. In terms of storage, the Thinkcentre Neo 50s can house up to 2TB of SATA SSD/ HDD storage and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. This desktop is said to measure 100x308x274mm in dimensions and weigh 4.5kg. Its chassis is Raven Black in colour and the bezels are in Business Black.

lenovo thinkcentre neo 50s lenovo_thinkcentre_neo_50s

Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo 50s
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo 50t specifications

This tower desktop can be powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors paired with Intel UHD Graphics 770. It is compatible with Windows 11 Home/ Pro operating system. It features a UDIMM slot which is compatible with up to 64GB of RAM. The Thinkcentre Neo 50t packs a 3.5-inch HDD with 1TB of storage. It is supposed to be 145x294x340mm in dimensions and weigh 5.5kg. This desktop sports a Black chassis with Grey Bezels.

lenovo thinkcentre neo 50t lenovo_thinkcentre_neo_50t

Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo 50t
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo 30a 24

The Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo 30a 24 is an AIO desktop that features a 23.4-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) with 250 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. It has an anti-glare panel with a borderless design. Under the hood, it can pack up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors. It supports Windows 11 Pro/ Home operating systems. Its SODIMM slot can support up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. For storage, the Thinkcentre Neo 30a 24 has slots for up to 1TB of 2.5-inch HDD storage and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage. There is a retractable HD camera on the top and dual microphones. This AIO desktop is also fitted with two 3W speakers that are tuned by Harman.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50s, Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50s Specifications, Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo 50t, Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo 50t specifications, Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo 30a 24, Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo 30a 24 specifications, Lenovo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Binance CEO Expresses Disappointment With Terra's Reaction to Recent Crash
Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo Enterprise Range of Desktops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. There May Be Invisible Walls In Space, According to New Research
  2. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Series Set to Launch on May 23: All You Need to Know
  4. AirPods, Other Apple Products to Use USB Type-C Ports: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Snoop Dogg Quips to Buy Twitter as Elon Musk Puts the Deal on Hold
  6. Apex Legends Mobile Release Date for Android, iPhone Unveiled
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) With Snapdragon 720G Launched: Details
  9. WhatsApp Spotted Testing Rich Preview Links for Text Status Updates
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Pad Air Goes Up for Bookings Ahead of Launch, Snapdragon 680 SoC Tipped
  2. Honor MagicBook 14 2022, Honor MagicBook 14 2022 Independent Graphics Edition Launched
  3. Scientists Believe 'Alien' Rock Hypatia May Reveal Details on Events That Lead to Supernova Explosions
  4. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Tipped for Next Week, Specifications Leaked
  5. Lenovo Thinkcentre Neo Enterprise Range of Desktops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  6. Binance CEO Expresses Disappointment With Terra's Reaction to Recent Crash
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Series India Launch Imminent as Phones Spotted on Indian Website: Report
  8. Study Identifies How Sleep Helps Our Brain to Process Emotions and Regulate Mental Health
  9. FTX CEO Backs Solana as Payment Network, Dismisses BTC Due to Its PoW Mining Model
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications Teased Ahead of May 19 Launch, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.