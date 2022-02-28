Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • MWC 2022: Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2, ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors Launched

MWC 2022: Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2, ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors Launched

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 has a starting price of EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 76,000)

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 28 February 2022 13:30 IST
MWC 2022: Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2, ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors Launched

Photo Credit: Lenovo

ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 and ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i feature a speaker system with Dolby Audio support

Highlights
  • New Lenovo ThinkBook series offers support for Windows 11 Pro
  • Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 sports a 14-inch full-HD display
  • Both models will be available for purchase starting July

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 and ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i laptops powered by the recently-introduced 12th Gen Intel Core processors were launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 on Monday, February 28. The new Lenovo laptops have an aluminum frame and come equipped with Intel Iris Xe graphics. Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 sports a 14-inch full-HD display, while the ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i comes with 13.3-inch display options. Both laptop models feature a Dolby Audio speaker system and a full HD webcam with a privacy shutter. The new laptops will be available from June this year.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 and ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i price, availability

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 laptop has an initial price tag of EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 76,000) and is offered in Mineral Grey and Abyss Blue colour options. ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i has a starting price of EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 63,300) and will be available in Cloud Grey and Arctic Grey colour options. As mentioned, both models will be available for purchase from June in select markets. 

However, Lenovo has not shared pricing or availability of the new ThinkBook laptop models for the Indian market yet.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 specifications

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 features a 14-inch full-HD IPS 2 (2,880 x 1,620 pixels) display with 300 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. It comes with certification low blue light emissions as well. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass as well. ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 has support for Windows 11 Pro and packs a speaker system with Dolby Audio. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. 

Under the hood, ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 gets up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor along with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. Further, it offers up to 40GB of RAM. For storage, the new laptop comes with up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 dual SSD up to 2TB.

For security, Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 has integrated Lenovo's match-on-chip fingerprint reader on the power button. Lenovo has provided a full-HD camera with a privacy shutter on the new laptop. It is MIL-STD 810H certified and offers Kensington lock feature.

Connectivity options on Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.1, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, it has an HDMI 2.0 port, Thunderbolt 4, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C port.

The laptop comes with support for an optional Smart Pen for taking notes, making sketches, and putting signatures. There is also an AI Meeting Manager feature, which the company says can turn voice into text and translate voice or audio into on-screen text in 14 supported languages. It is MIL-STD 810H certified as well. Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 is backed by a 60Whr battery. In terms of dimensions, it measures 320x216x16.9mm and weighs 1.5kg.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i specifications

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i's key specifications are largely similar to those of Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2, with major differences being the screen size and battery. The laptop comes with three 13.3-inch display options with up to 2,560x1,440 resolution, 400 nits of peak brightness, and with support for low blue light emissions.

Under the hood, the laptop packs up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. Like the ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2, the ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i variant also features a speaker system with Dolby Audio support.

It has a full-HD camera option as well. Lenovo has packed an ambient light sensor to automatically adjust the brightness of the device according to the surrounding. Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 is MIL-STD 810H certified and can be secured by users with a Kensington lock. Further, the laptop features the company's match-on-chip fingerprint reader.

ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i has 2 Intel Thunderbolt 4 ports along with an HDMI 2.0 port and 1 USB Type-C port. Other connectivity options on Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i are Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i have a 56Whr battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 11 hours of playback time with a single charge. It measures 297x211x14.9mm and weighs 1.25kg.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i Laptop

Display size 13.50-inch
Display resolution 1440x2560 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Intel Core
RAM 32GB
OS Windows
SSD 2TB
Weight 1.25 kg
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2, Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 Specifications, Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 Price, Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i, Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i Specifications, Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i Price, MWC 2022, MWC
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Russian Invasion: Ukraine Volunteer Group Raises $4 Million in Bitcoin: Report
Twitter Says Its Site Is Being Restricted in Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis

Related Stories

MWC 2022: Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2, ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  2. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro With 120Hz Displays Launched Globally
  3. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale Dates Announced: Deals, Discounts
  4. Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Book 2 Pro Laptops and More at MWC 2022
  5. Asus 8z Will Launch in India on February 28: What to Expect
  6. iPhone SE 3, Rumoured to Be Launched This Year, Might Be Priced at $300
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Flagship Performance on a Budget
  8. Google Play Pass Now in India to Offer Ad-Free Experience on Select Apps, Games
  9. The Fame Game Review: Madhuri Dixit’s Netflix Debut Is Superficial and Empty
  10. MWC 2022: TCL Launches 5 New Android 12-Based Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Displays Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  2. Tesla Batteries to Be Mass-Produced by Panasonic Starting March 2024
  3. Huawei MatePad Paper With 10.3-Inch E-Ink Display, M-Pencil Support Launched at MWC 2022
  4. MWC 2022: Huawei MateStation X All-in-One PC Launched, SuperDevice Connectivity Feature Announced
  5. Facebook-Parent Meta Says Ukraine's Military, Politicians Targeted in Hacking Campaign
  6. TCL NxtPaper Max 10, Tab 10s 5G, Tab 10 FHD 4G, Tab 10 HD Android Tablets Launched at MWC 2022
  7. Poco M4 Pro 4G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications
  8. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale to Begin on March 4: Deals on Realme, Redmi Smartphones, Wearables Teased
  9. NASA Shares Stunning Image of Interacting Galaxies 200 Million Light-Years Away
  10. Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) With 2K Display, Dolby Atmos Launched at MWC 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.