Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 and ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i laptops powered by the recently-introduced 12th Gen Intel Core processors were launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 on Monday, February 28. The new Lenovo laptops have an aluminum frame and come equipped with Intel Iris Xe graphics. Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 sports a 14-inch full-HD display, while the ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i comes with 13.3-inch display options. Both laptop models feature a Dolby Audio speaker system and a full HD webcam with a privacy shutter. The new laptops will be available from June this year.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 and ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i price, availability

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 laptop has an initial price tag of EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 76,000) and is offered in Mineral Grey and Abyss Blue colour options. ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i has a starting price of EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 63,300) and will be available in Cloud Grey and Arctic Grey colour options. As mentioned, both models will be available for purchase from June in select markets.

However, Lenovo has not shared pricing or availability of the new ThinkBook laptop models for the Indian market yet.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 specifications

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 features a 14-inch full-HD IPS 2 (2,880 x 1,620 pixels) display with 300 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. It comes with certification low blue light emissions as well. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass as well. ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 has support for Windows 11 Pro and packs a speaker system with Dolby Audio. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Under the hood, ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 gets up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor along with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. Further, it offers up to 40GB of RAM. For storage, the new laptop comes with up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 dual SSD up to 2TB.

For security, Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 has integrated Lenovo's match-on-chip fingerprint reader on the power button. Lenovo has provided a full-HD camera with a privacy shutter on the new laptop. It is MIL-STD 810H certified and offers Kensington lock feature.

Connectivity options on Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.1, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, it has an HDMI 2.0 port, Thunderbolt 4, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C port.

The laptop comes with support for an optional Smart Pen for taking notes, making sketches, and putting signatures. There is also an AI Meeting Manager feature, which the company says can turn voice into text and translate voice or audio into on-screen text in 14 supported languages. It is MIL-STD 810H certified as well. Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 is backed by a 60Whr battery. In terms of dimensions, it measures 320x216x16.9mm and weighs 1.5kg.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i specifications

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i's key specifications are largely similar to those of Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2, with major differences being the screen size and battery. The laptop comes with three 13.3-inch display options with up to 2,560x1,440 resolution, 400 nits of peak brightness, and with support for low blue light emissions.

Under the hood, the laptop packs up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. Like the ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2, the ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i variant also features a speaker system with Dolby Audio support.

It has a full-HD camera option as well. Lenovo has packed an ambient light sensor to automatically adjust the brightness of the device according to the surrounding. Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 is MIL-STD 810H certified and can be secured by users with a Kensington lock. Further, the laptop features the company's match-on-chip fingerprint reader.

ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i has 2 Intel Thunderbolt 4 ports along with an HDMI 2.0 port and 1 USB Type-C port. Other connectivity options on Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i are Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i have a 56Whr battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 11 hours of playback time with a single charge. It measures 297x211x14.9mm and weighs 1.25kg.