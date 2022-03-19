Technology News
  • Lenovo ThinkBook 14+, Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ With 12th Gen Intel CPUs and Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU Launched

Lenovo ThinkBook 14+, Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ With 12th Gen Intel CPUs and Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU Launched

Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ and Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ price starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,700).

By David Delima | Updated: 19 March 2022 13:41 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ and Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ support 100W charging over a USB Type-C port

Highlights
  • Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ comes in three different configurations
  • Both Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ and ThinkBook 16+ offer 512GB SSD storage
  • Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ sports a 14-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate

Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ and Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ laptops were launched on Friday, as the latest additions to the company's ThinkBook portfolio. The laptops run on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and are powered by 12th generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 ‘Alder Lake' processors along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ and Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ come with Intel Iris Xe graphics, and will also be available with additional configurations with an Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU, according to the company.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14+, Lenovo Thinkbook 16+ price, availability

Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,700) for the Intel Core i5-12500H model. Meanwhile, the Intel Core i5-12500H variant and Core i7-12700H model with an Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU are priced at CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 75,200) and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 83,600), respectively.

Meanwhile, Lenovo Thinkbook 16+ price starts at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,700) for the Intel Core-15-12500H model. The laptop will also be available in Intel Core i5-12500H and Core i7-12700H variants with an Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU, priced at CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 75,200) and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 83,600), respectively.

Both laptops are available for preorder on the company's website in China, and will go on sale starting March 28. Lenovo is yet to officially announce when these laptops will be launched in other markets, including India.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14+, Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ specifications

The new Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ and Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ are powered by 12th generation Intel Core i5-12500H and Core i7-12700H processors, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The laptops come with Intel Iris Xe graphics or optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 discrete graphics. The Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ a 14-inch 2.8K display (2,880x1,800 pixels) with 90Hz refresh rate, while the Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ comes with a 16-inch 2.5K (2,560x2,080 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Both Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ and ThinkBook 16+ offer 512GB of SSD storage. Connectivity options on the laptops include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB 2.0 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an Ethernet port, and an SD card reader. The Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ runs on a 62Whr battery, while the Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ comes with a 71Whr battery, and both laptops support 100W charging over USB Type-C.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook 14+ Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2880x1800 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe
Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ Laptop

Lenovo ThinkBook 16+ Laptop

Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel Iris Xe
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
