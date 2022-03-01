Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022), Legion Y9000P (2022) Gaming Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Chips Launched

Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022), Legion Y9000P (2022) Gaming Laptops With 12th-Gen Intel Chips Launched

Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022) price starts at CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs. 81,000).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 1 March 2022 13:36 IST
Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022), Legion Y9000P (2022) Gaming Laptops With 12th-Gen Intel Chips Launched

Photo Credit: Lenovo

(L-R) Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022), Legion Y9000P (2022) get TrueStrike full-size backlit keyboards

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022) sports a 15.6-inch quad-HD display
  • Lenovo Legion Y9000P (2022) sports a 16-inch WQXGA display
  • Both Legion gaming laptops get similar connectivity options

Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022) and Lenovo Legion Y9000P (2022) have been launched in China. The two gaming laptops from Lenovo were launched alongside Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone and Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet. Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022) and Legion Y9000P (2022) are powered by the 12-gen Intel 'Alder Lake' CPUs. The Legion Y7000P (2022) gets Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPUs, while Legion Y9000P (2022) gets Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPUs.

Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022), Lenovo Legion Y9000P (2022) price

Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022) is priced at CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs. 81,000) for the Intel Core i5-powered variant, and the Intel Core i7-powered variant is priced at CNY 7,799 (roughly Rs. 93,000). On the other hand, Lenovo Legion Y9000P (2022) is priced at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1.07 lakh) for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060-powered variant and its GeForce RTX 3070 Ti-powered variant is priced at CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1.31 lakh).

Both Lenovo Legion gaming laptops will go on sale in China on March 3 at 12am CST (midnight) (6pm IST on March 2) and are offered in a sole Black colour option. Lenovo has not mentioned the global availability details, including India, of its new gaming laptops as of now.

Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022) specifications

Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022) gaming laptop runs Windows 11 Home Chinese Edition. It sports a 15.6-inch quad-HD (2,560x1,440 pixels) display and gets 165Hz refresh rate and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. Under the hood, it will be powered by 12th-Gen Intel 'Alder Lake' CPUs — Intel Core i5-12500H and Intel Core i7-12700H.

lenovo legion y7000p 2022 front lenovo_legion_y7000p_2022

Lenovo Legion Y7000P is powered by either Intel Core i5 or Core i7 CPUs
Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Intel Core i5-powered variant is coupled to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 GPU and the Intel Core i7-powered variant is paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6 GPU. Both variants get 16GB of LDRR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD.

Connectivity options on Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022) comprise Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an RJ45 Ethernet port, two USB Type C ports, a Thunderbolt 4.0 port, and three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. The gaming laptop gets a TrueStrike full-size backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad and a 720p HD webcam. It packs an 80Whr battery that is charged using a 135W USB Type C charger. Users can also customise the laptop using the Legion Zone.

For cooling purposes, Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022) features a Frost Blade Cooling System 4.0 along with a turbofan. It also gets 290 pieces of ultra-thin copper alloy heat sink system with a multi-zone inlet and outlet air system. The gaming laptop also gets a Nahimic sound system. Its thickness ranges from 19.9 to 22.75mm and weighs approximately 2.35 kilograms.

Lenovo Legion Y9000P (2022) specifications

Lenovo Legion Y9000P (2022) gaming laptop also runs Windows 11 Home Chinese Edition. It sports a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with 165Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, HDR support, 10bit colour depth, 3ms response time, DC dimming, and TUV Rheinland certifications for low blue light.

lenovo legion y9000p 2022 front lenovo_legion_y9000p_2022

Lenovo Legion Y9000P (2022) gets a TUV Rhienland certified display for low blue light
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Under the hood, Lenovo Legion Y9000P (2022) is powered by the 12th-gen Intel 'Alder Lake' Core i7-12700H CPU that is paired with either a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 GPU or GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6 GPU. The CPU is mated to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD. The rest of the specifications are similar to Legion Y7000P (2022). However, its thickness ranges from 19.9 to 26.4mm and weighs around 2.53 kilograms.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022) Laptop

Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022) Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 2,560x1,440 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050
Weight 2.35 kg
Advertisement
Lenovo Legion Y9000P (2022) Laptop

Lenovo Legion Y9000P (2022) Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 2,560x1,440 pixels
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
Weight 2.53 kg
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo Legion Y7000P 2022, Lenovo Legion Y7000P 2022 Price, Lenovo Legion Y7000P 2022 Specifications, Lenovo Legion Y9000P 2022, Lenovo Legion Y9000P 2022 Price, Lenovo Legion Y9000P 2022 Specifications, MWC, MWC 2022, Mobile World Congress, Mobile World Congress 2022, Legion, Intel Alder Lake, Nvidia
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Fire-Boltt Ninja Call 2 With 360 Health Tracking, 27 Sports Mode Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022), Legion Y9000P (2022) Gaming Laptops With 12th-Gen Intel Chips Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch in March; Company's Cheapest 5G Phone Coming Soon
  3. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro With 120Hz Displays Launched Globally
  4. Redmi Note 11E Pro With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  5. Asus 8z With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  6. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Son Zain Dies at the Age of 26
  7. Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco M4 Pro 4G Launched at MWC 2022
  8. Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop With Windows 11 Launched in India
  9. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale Dates Announced: Deals, Discounts
  10. Sony WH-XB910N Wireless ANC Headphones Launched in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram to Shut Down IGTV App, Set to Increase Investment in Reels
  2. Inouye Solar Telescope Captures Stunning Image of a Sunspot
  3. Toyota Restarting Japan Factories After Malware Hits Supplier
  4. Toshiba CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa Resigns Ahead of Vote on Spin-Off Plan
  5. India's Semiconductor Roadmap Entails Big Investments Due to Geopolitics: Minister of State for Electronics and IT
  6. Vivo Y33s 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Galaxy F23 5G Tipped to Launch in March
  8. AMC Theatres to Officially Start Accepting DOGE, SHIB Payments From March 19
  9. Ukraine Crisis: Disney, Warner Bros, Sony Pictures Halt Film Releases in Russia
  10. Amazon's Alexa to Let Customers Avail Voice-Activated Virtual Care Programme
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.