Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022) and Lenovo Legion Y9000P (2022) have been launched in China. The two gaming laptops from Lenovo were launched alongside Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone and Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet. Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022) and Legion Y9000P (2022) are powered by the 12-gen Intel 'Alder Lake' CPUs. The Legion Y7000P (2022) gets Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPUs, while Legion Y9000P (2022) gets Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPUs.

Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022), Lenovo Legion Y9000P (2022) price

Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022) is priced at CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs. 81,000) for the Intel Core i5-powered variant, and the Intel Core i7-powered variant is priced at CNY 7,799 (roughly Rs. 93,000). On the other hand, Lenovo Legion Y9000P (2022) is priced at CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1.07 lakh) for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060-powered variant and its GeForce RTX 3070 Ti-powered variant is priced at CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1.31 lakh).

Both Lenovo Legion gaming laptops will go on sale in China on March 3 at 12am CST (midnight) (6pm IST on March 2) and are offered in a sole Black colour option. Lenovo has not mentioned the global availability details, including India, of its new gaming laptops as of now.

Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022) specifications

Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022) gaming laptop runs Windows 11 Home Chinese Edition. It sports a 15.6-inch quad-HD (2,560x1,440 pixels) display and gets 165Hz refresh rate and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. Under the hood, it will be powered by 12th-Gen Intel 'Alder Lake' CPUs — Intel Core i5-12500H and Intel Core i7-12700H.

Lenovo Legion Y7000P is powered by either Intel Core i5 or Core i7 CPUs

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Intel Core i5-powered variant is coupled to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 GPU and the Intel Core i7-powered variant is paired with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6 GPU. Both variants get 16GB of LDRR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD.

Connectivity options on Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022) comprise Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an RJ45 Ethernet port, two USB Type C ports, a Thunderbolt 4.0 port, and three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. The gaming laptop gets a TrueStrike full-size backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad and a 720p HD webcam. It packs an 80Whr battery that is charged using a 135W USB Type C charger. Users can also customise the laptop using the Legion Zone.

For cooling purposes, Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022) features a Frost Blade Cooling System 4.0 along with a turbofan. It also gets 290 pieces of ultra-thin copper alloy heat sink system with a multi-zone inlet and outlet air system. The gaming laptop also gets a Nahimic sound system. Its thickness ranges from 19.9 to 22.75mm and weighs approximately 2.35 kilograms.

Lenovo Legion Y9000P (2022) specifications

Lenovo Legion Y9000P (2022) gaming laptop also runs Windows 11 Home Chinese Edition. It sports a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with 165Hz refresh rate, 500 nits peak brightness, HDR support, 10bit colour depth, 3ms response time, DC dimming, and TUV Rheinland certifications for low blue light.

Lenovo Legion Y9000P (2022) gets a TUV Rhienland certified display for low blue light

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Under the hood, Lenovo Legion Y9000P (2022) is powered by the 12th-gen Intel 'Alder Lake' Core i7-12700H CPU that is paired with either a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 GPU or GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6 GPU. The CPU is mated to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD. The rest of the specifications are similar to Legion Y7000P (2022). However, its thickness ranges from 19.9 to 26.4mm and weighs around 2.53 kilograms.

