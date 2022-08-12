Technology News
loading

Lenovo Legion VR700 Headset Specifications Teased Ahead of August 18 Launch

Lenovo Legion VR700 Headset will be powered by Qualcomm XR2 processor.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 12 August 2022 19:28 IST
Lenovo Legion VR700 Headset Specifications Teased Ahead of August 18 Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lenovo

Lenovo Legion VR700 may be standalone headset

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion VR700 will include 4K RealRGB display
  • It will offer 11 times faster AI performance
  • Legion VR700 headset will support 6DoF interactive system

Lenovo Legion VR700 VR headset's key specifications have been teased by the company. It will come with a Qualcomm XR2 processor, 4K RealRGB display, and a 6DoF interaction system, among others. As per the poster shared by Lenovo on Weibo, the headset seems to come with multiple cameras, presumably for inside-out tracking, a strap, and two controllers. It could be a possibility that this is a standalone VR headset just like the Mirage Solo headset, which Lenovo launched back in 2018.

As per an image shared by Lenovo on Weibo, the Legion VR700 will be powered by the Qualcomm XR2 processor, which supports 5G and offers improved CPU as well as GPU performance compared to the previous generation. The Lenovo headset is also said to offer up to 4 times improvement in video broadband, 6 times improvement in resolution, and 11 times improvement in AI performance.

Other features of the Lenovo Legion VR700 include a 4K RealRGB display with a high brush response, and support for 6DoF interactive system that allows for dual 6DoF spatial positioning and accuracy of head as well as hands. The headset is also teased to come with support for iQIYI's resources and use the iQUT 2.0 standard. This essentially means that users will be able to get a better viewing experience.

Lenovo's previous offering, Mirage Solo, was announced back in 2018 as one of the first standalone headsets with motion-tracking technology, called WorldSense, which allowed the wearer to move around, lean, dodge or duck through space. It came with a controller similar to the wireless controller in Google's Daydream headset.

The Mirage Solo was launched with a Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It gets a 5.5-inch QHD LCD screen and a 4000mAh battery. The headset's display offered a 110-degree field of view for immersive VR engagement.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo Legion VR700, Lenovo Legion VR700 Specifications, Lenovo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Realme 9i 5G Colour Variants, Renders Leaked Ahead of Upcoming Launch: Details
Lenovo Legion VR700 Headset Specifications Teased Ahead of August 18 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Soon Let Group Admins Approve, Reject New Members: Report
  2. China Terms $52 Billion US CHIPS And Science Act Threat to Trade: Details
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Advertised Incorrect Peak Brightness Rating, Says Report
  4. Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank Launched: All Details
  5. Vivo V25 Pro Will Be Launched in India on August 17: Details
  6. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  7. Motorola X30 Pro With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  8. Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Watch S1 Pro, Buds 4 Pro Launched: Details
  9. Oppo Enco Air 2i TWS Earphones, Oppo Band 2 Launched: Details
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Group Admins Can Soon Approve or Reject New Participants on Android: Report
  2. Lenovo Legion VR700 Headset Specifications Teased Ahead of August 18 Launch
  3. Realme 9i 5G Colour Variants, Renders Leaked Ahead of Upcoming Launch: Details
  4. Lava Agni 5G Updated With Free Name Engraving Customisation Option: All Details
  5. Vivo V25, V25 Pro, Y22s, Y35 4G Visit US FCC Database; V-Series Phones May Come With 5G Support: All Details
  6. Google Search Reportedly Updated to Show Games Available on Cloud Streaming Services
  7. 'Total Value Locked’, Here’s What It Means in DeFi
  8. Hacker Offers to Sell Data of 48.5 Million Users of Shanghai's COVID App
  9. Tencent, Alibaba Have Submitted Details of Algorithms Used in Their Products, Says China Regulator
  10. Traces of Indigenous Gas Found in Meteorite to Shed Light on Moon’s Origin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.