  Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Debuts in India

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Debuts in India

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 price in India is set at Rs. 1,44,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 February 2022 18:55 IST
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Debuts in India

Photo Credit: Lenovo India

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 features a 15.6-inch WQHD IPS display

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Slim 7 offers 1TB of onboard storage
  • The gaming laptop comes with a 180-degree hinge design
  • Lenovo Legion Slim 7 comes with a proprietary thermal management system

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 was launched in India on Monday (February 28). The new model is claimed to be one of the world's slimmest gaming laptops to date. It comes preloaded with Windows 11 and is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX3060 discrete graphics. The Legion Slim 7 also carries Dolby Vision support for enhanced viewing and Nahimic 3D audio to boost gaming experience. The gaming laptop comes with a 180-degree hinge and slim bezels. It also offers a 165Hz display.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 price in India, availability

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 price in India has been set at Rs. 1,44,990. The laptop will be available for purchase in a single Shadow Black colour through the official Lenovo website as well as Lenovo Exclusive retail stores and all leading online and offline stores in the country starting February 28.

Launch offers on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 includes a three-month access to Xbox Game Pass that brings over 100 high-quality PC games.

A previous version of the Legion Slim 7 gaming laptop was launched in the US in January last year.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 specifications

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 runs on Windows 11 Home (64-bit version). It features a 15.6-inch WQHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS anti-glare display with 165Hz refresh rate and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. The display also includes a DC dimmer technology and comes with Dolby Vision. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and 6GB of GDDR6 dedicated graphics memory. There is also 8GB soldered DDR4 RAM that has 3,200MHz frequency, along with 8GB SO-DIMM DDR4 RAM. The laptop can hold up to 24GB of RAM in total (16GB expandable SO-DIMM alongside the inbuilt 8GB memory).

lenovo legion slim 7 2022 hinge image Lenovo Legion Slim 7

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 comes with a 165Hz screen refresh rate and a 180-degree hinge
Photo Credit: Lenovo India

 

Lenovo has provided 1TB of SSD M.2 storage. The laptop includes a full-size keyboard with RGB lighting. Further, there are stereo speakers that have 2W audio output each, along with Nahimic Audio. The speakers are also backed by Harman.

The Legion Slim 7 carries a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter. The machine is also preloaded with the Legion AI Engine that is claimed to shift power between the CPU and GPU to provide more frames per second. This helps deliver top AAA titles at maximum frame rate, the company said.

On the part of thermal management, the Legion Slim 7 comes with Lenovo Legion Coldfront 3.0 that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to optimise the system for resource-demanding games and allow users to control the fan speed and voltage using Q-control 4.0.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 packs a 71Whr battery that is rated to deliver nearly eight hours of power on a single charge. The battery is also paired with a Rapid Charge Pro technology that helps enhance battery and provide a faster charging experience. The laptop measures 356x252x15.9mm and weighs 1.9kg.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 (2022) Laptop

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 (2022) Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 2560x1440 pixels
Processor Ryzen 7
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Graphics Nvidia
Weight 1.90 kg
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Lenovo Legion Slim 7 price in India, Lenovo Legion Slim 7 specifications, Lenovo Legion Slim 7, Lenovo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Phone, Lenovo Legion Y700 Gaming Tablet Launched at MWC 2022: Price, Specifications
Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Debuts in India
  Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen 7 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Debuts in India
