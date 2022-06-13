Technology News
Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022, Legion R9000P 2022 With AMD Ryzen Processors, 165Hz Displays Launched

Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022 price begins at CNY 7,599 (roughly Rs. 88,200), while the Legion R9000P 2022 starts at CNY 9,499 (roughly Rs. 1,10,300).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 June 2022 11:50 IST
Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022, Legion R9000P 2022 With AMD Ryzen Processors, 165Hz Displays Launched

Photo Credit: Weibo

Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022 comes with a 15.6-inch display size

Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022 and Legion R9000P 2022 come with 512GB storage
  • Both laptops will go on sale in China from June 17
  • Lenovo Legion R9000P 2022 carries a 16-inch display

Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022 and Legion R9000P 2022 have been launched as the latest gaming laptops by the Chinese company. Both new Lenovo Legion models are design-wise identical to the Legion Y7000P (2022) and Y9000P (2022) that debuted earlier this year. However, the new machines are powered by AMD Ryzen processors. Lenovo has also equipped Nvidia GeForce graphics on both Legion R7000P 2022 and R9000P 2022. The laptops come with 165Hz displays and feature Nahimic audio. Lenovo has also included DDR5 RAM and PCIe 4.0 storage.

Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022, Legion R9000P 2022 price

Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022 price has been set at CNY 7,599 (roughly Rs. 88,200) for the configuration that includes an AMD Ryzen R5-6600H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX3050 graphics, while the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics variant is priced at CNY 7,899 (roughly Rs. 91,700). The Legion R7000P 2022 also comes in an AMD Ryzen R7-6800H version with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 92,800) and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti at CNY 8,299 (roughly Rs. 96,300).

The Lenovo Legion R9000P 2022, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 9,499 (roughly Rs. 1,10,300) for the AMD Ryzen R7-6800H processor along with Nvidia GeForce RTX3060 graphics. The laptop also comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX3070Ti option at CNY 11,699 (roughly Rs. 1,35,800).

Both Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022 and Legion R9000P 2022 are currently available in China for pre-orders, with their sale scheduled for June 17. As an introductory offer, Lenovo is giving a CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 11,600) discount on the retail price of both new laptops.

The Lenovo Legion Y7000P (2022) and Legion Y9000P (2022) were launched in China in late February with initial prices of CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs. 78,900) and CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,04,500), respectively.

Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022 specifications

The Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022 runs Windows 11 and features a 15.6-inch 2.5K (2,560x1,440 pixels) display, along with 165Hz refresh rate and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. The display is also paired with Dolby Vision and has DC Dimming support. The laptop is equipped with up to AMD Ryzen R7-6800H processor, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. Lenovo has also provided 16GB of DDR5 RAM that carries 4800MHz frequency.

Similar to the Intel-powered Legion Y7000P and Y9000P models, the Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022 comes with the company's proprietary Frost Blade Cooling System 4.0 for thermal management.

The Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022 comes with 512GB of SSD storage.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, three USB Type-C, three USB 3.2 Gen 1, a 3.5mm audio connector, an HDMI 2.1, and an Ethernet port. The laptop also has a dedicated button to enable the built-in webcam.

The Legion R7000P 2022 packs an 80Whr battery that supports up to 135W fast charging over the USB Type-C interface. Besides, the machine measures 19.9mm of thickness.

Lenovo Legion R9000P 2022 specifications

The Lenovo Legion R9000P 2022 runs Windows 11 and features a 16-inch 2K (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with a peak brightness of up to 500 nits and a 165Hz refresh rate. The display also supports DC Dimming and carries HDR support. It comes with Dolby Vision support and has AMD's FreeSync and Nvidia's G-Sync technologies. The Legion R9000P 2022 is powered by an AMD Ryzen R7-6800H processor, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics. The laptop has 16GB of DDR5 RAM at 4800MHz frequency.

lenovo legion r9000p 2022 image weibo Lenovo Legion R9000P 2022

Lenovo Legion R9000P 2022 is equipped with Dolby Vision support
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Lenovo has equipped the Legion R9000P 2022 with its Frost Blade Cooling System 4.0 for thermal management.

Connectivity options on the Legion R9000P 2022 are identical to the Legion R7000P 2022. The laptop also has a dedicated button for the webcam.

The Legion R9000P 2022 packs an 80W battery with up to 135W fast charging over USB Type-C.

Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022 Laptop

Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 2560x1440 pixels
Processor Ryzen 5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050
Lenovo Legion R9000P 2022 Laptop

Lenovo Legion R9000P 2022 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1440 pixels
Processor Ryzen 7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060
