Lenovo L32p-30 4K Monitor With AMD FreeSync, Reverse Charging Support Launched in China

Lenovo is also preparing to launch the Lenovo Y25-30 gaming monitor in China.

By David Delima | Updated: 21 February 2022 17:21 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon/ Lenovo

Lenovo L32p-30 4K monitor offers 178-degree wide viewing angles, according to the company

Highlights
  • Lenovo L32p-30 was launched in other markets last year
  • Lenovo L32p-30 is currently priced at Rs. 33,999 in India
  • Lenovo Y25-30 gaming monitor was announced at CES 2022

Lenovo L32p-30 has been launched in China as the latest addition to the company's affordable 4K monitor lineup. The new 31.5-inch monitor is equipped with an IPS LCD display which offers 90 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and 10-bit colour depth support. The Lenovo L32p-30 monitor comes with AMD FreeSync support, with a response rate of 4ms. The monitor also comes with a USB Type-C Gen 1 connector that allows users to charge their laptop at up to 75 percent, while it is connected and in use.

Meanwhile, the company could be working to launch the Lenovo Legion Y25 gaming monitor in China, according to a report by Gizmochina. This gaming monitor was previously announced at CES 2022. The Legion Y25 comes with a 24.5-inch display with full-HD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, and 99 percent sRBG colour gamut coverage. The gaming monitor is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified and comes with dual 3W inbuilt speakers and supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology with a 1ms extreme response time.

Lenovo L32p-30 4K monitor price, availability

Lenovo L32p-30 4K monitor price in China has been set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,400) in China, and is currently listed for pre-order on JD.com. The monitor was previously launched in other regions, including India, in 2021. The Lenovo L32p-30 4K monitor is currently listed for Rs. 33,999 on Amazon.

Lenovo L32p-30 4K monitor specifications

The Lenovo L32p-30 4K monitor sports a 31.5-inch (4,096x2,160 pixels) 4K IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The monitor comes with 90 percent DCI-P3 coverage and supports 10-bit colour depth. Lenovo L32p-30 4K monitor offers 178-degree viewing angles, according to the product listing on the e-commerce website. Lenovo L32p-30 4K monitor comes with a refresh rate of 6ms, with an extreme mode that supports a response time of 4ms. The monitor as a refresh rate of 60Hz and comes with support for AMD FreeSync support.

Lenovo L32p-30 4K monitor comes with dual inbuilt 3W speakers. Connectivity options on the Lenovo L32p-30 4K monitor include an HDMI 2.1 port, a DisplayPort 1.2, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The monitor also comes with a USB Type-C Gen 1 port that can be used to charge a connected device, such as a laptop, at up to 75W. The monitor measures 523x714.2x206.7mm and weighs 5.45kg, according to the product listing on the e-commerce website.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Lava Probuds N3 Neckband-Style Earphones With Dual Device Connectivity Launched in India

