Technology News
loading

Lenovo India Posts Growth in Annual Revenue, Computer Shipment Increased by 20.5 Percent

Lenovo clocked its second-biggest quarter ever among small and medium business.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 26 May 2022 18:28 IST
Lenovo India Posts Growth in Annual Revenue, Computer Shipment Increased by 20.5 Percent

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Lenovo

Lenovo held 17.6 percent market share in the March quarter of 2022

Highlights
  • Lenovo's shipments grew by 20.5 percent to 7.52 lakh PC units
  • Company's shipment grew by 37.5 percent to about 2 lakh units
  • Lenovo group's net income increased by 72 percent year-on-year basis

PC maker Lenovo India has recorded 38 percent increase in revenue to $2.2 billion (about Rs. 17,000 crore) in the financial year ended March 2022.

The growth was supported by nearly doubling the volume of manufactured PCs and smartphones in India while increasing locally manufactured tablets manifold, the company said on Thursday.

"The total revenue for all Lenovo businesses in India was $ 2.2 billion for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, representing a year-on-year increase of 38 per cent," it said in a statement.

According to market research firm IDC, Lenovo's shipments grew by 20.5 percent to 7.52 lakh PC units and it held 17.6 percent market share in the March quarter of 2022.

"Our 38 percent increase in revenue for FY 2021-22 clearly shows that Lenovo is meeting the expanding need for transformational technology solutions in India. Additionally, this year our service-led transformation strategy has shown concrete results, with a 58 per cent rise in our services booking revenue," Lenovo India Managing Director Shailendra Katyal said.

Lenovo clocked its second-biggest quarter ever among small and medium business where its shipment grew by 37.5 percent to about 2 lakh units, as per IDC.

"In every sector of society – whether it be education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, entertainment, or any of India's growing industries – technology from Lenovo is helping people live, work, play, and study smarter," Katyal said.

The Lenovo group's net income increased by 72 percent year-on-year basis to $2 billion and revenue growing by $10 billion (roughly Rs. 77,603 crore) for the second year running to over $71 billion (roughly Rs. 5,50,981 crore).

"All main business groups were profitable for the full fiscal year – with strong growth momentum in mobile, infrastructure, and solutions and services businesses," the company said.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo India
Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD With 5.3GBps Read Speeds, PlayStation 5 Support Launched in India

Related Stories

Lenovo India Posts Growth in Annual Revenue, Computer Shipment Increased by 20.5 Percent
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  2. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch Display, Quad Speakers Launched
  3. LG 2022 OLED TV Lineup, Rollable OLED TV Launched in India: Details
  4. Honor Watch GS 3 Listed on Amazon India, Launch Expected Soon
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro India Launch Tipped for Mid-June
  6. Redmi Note 11T Pro Series May Debut as Rebranded Models in India, Globally
  7. Top Gun Maverick Review: Tom Cruise Movie Soars, With Caveats
  8. Broadcom Says Will Buy VMware in $61 Billion Deal to Diversify Business
  9. Xiaomi K200 All-in-One Laser Printer With NFC Launched
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo India Posts Growth in Annual Revenue, Computer Shipment Increased by 20.5 Percent
  2. Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD With 5.3GBps Read Speeds, PlayStation 5 Support Launched in India
  3. Tenda CP3 Security Camera With 1080p Resolution, Artificial Intelligence Launched in India: Details
  4. E-Commerce Websites Under Check to Spot Fake Reviews, ASCI, Union Ministry to Hold Virtual Meeting on Friday
  5. DuckDuckGo Browser Found to Be Allowing Microsoft Trackers on Third-Party Sites Despite Privacy-First Claims
  6. Samsung Galaxy M13 With Exynos 850 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: All Details
  7. BMW Sedan i4 All-Electric Car Launched in India, Third Product of the Company in Indian Electric Segment
  8. Broadcom Says Will Buy VMware in $61 Billion Deal to Diversify Into Enterprise Software
  9. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition With Anime's Orange Theme Launched
  10. Google Faces Second Probe Into Advertising Practices as Britain Investigates 3 Key Parts of Ad Tech
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.