Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i and Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptops were launched at MWC 2022 on February 28. Aimed at student gamers, these laptops will be available in 15-inch and 16-inch display size options. Additionally, customers will also have an option to purchase the laptops with either (up to) 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors or AMD Ryzen 6000 Series chipsets. Lenovo says that the new machines have improved thermal components for quieter gameplay, and comes with an option to get a variant with WQHD+ display. Lenovo says that the new IdeaPad laptops are powerful enough for gaming as well as tackling schoolwork. Additionally, the Chinese company has also launched the Legion M600s Qi wireless gaming mouse.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i, Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 price, availability

Lenovo has announced the availability of these laptops in the Europe, Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA) region.

The price of the 16-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop with Intel Core processor will start at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 92,600) and is expected to be available starting June in Onyx Grey colourway.

The 16-inch IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop with AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors will also start at a price of EUR 1,099 and is expected to be available starting July in Onyx Grey colourway.

Similarly, the 15-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop with Intel Core processor price will start at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 84,200) and is expected to be available starting May in Glacier White and Onyx Grey colour options.

The 15-inch IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop with AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors will start at EUR 999 as well and is expected to be available starting June 2022 in Glacier White and Onyx Grey colourways.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i specifications

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop is offered in two variants: up to 15.6-inch WQHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS display with 16:9 aspect ratio, 165Hz refresh rate, and 350 nits of peak brightness as well as up to 16-inch WQHD+ (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 165Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of peak brightness. The laptops come equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series processors, paired with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM (3,200MHz), and up to 1TB PCIe NVMe (M.2) SSD storage.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 series laptops feature quad vent thermal technology

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The 15-inch IdeaPad Gaming 3i model gets a smaller 60WHr four-cell battery and its Rapid Charge technology is claimed to power up 40 percent of the battery in 15 minutes. The laptop weight starts at 2.4kg, and thickness starts from 21.8mm.

The 16-inch model of the IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop gets a larger 71WHr four-cell battery, and its Rapid Charge technology is claimed to juice up 50 percent of the battery in 30 minutes. Its weight starts from 2.5kg, and thickness starts at 20.9mm.

Additionally, both the models will pack (up to) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM, and offers an option of Intel Arc Graphics GPU as well. The IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptops are packed with Nahimic Audio 3D sound system and Lenovo's signature gaming keyboard with optional 4-zone RGB backlighting on select models.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 specifications

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop is also offered in two variants: 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with 16:9 aspect ratio, 165Hz refresh rate, and 300 nits of peak brightness as well as a 16-inch WQHD+ (2,560x1,440 pixels) IPS display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 165Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of peak brightness. As compared to the IdeaPad 3i laptops, these models are equipped with up to AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor along with Radeon graphics. The processors are paired with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM (4,800MHz) and up to 1TB PCIe NVMe (M.2) SSD storage. These laptops are powered by (up to) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB GDDR6 VRAM.

The battery capacity, rating, and technology of the 15-inch and 16-inch models of the IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptops are identical to the IdeaPad Gaming 3i offerings. The 15-inch model's weight starts from 2.4kg, and thickness starts from 21.8mm. The 16-inch model's weight starts from 2.5kg, and thickness starts at 20.9mm.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptops feature Lenovo's signature gaming keyboard

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The connectivity options as well as ports on all the four laptops are identical. They include up to Wi-Fi 6, and (starting from) Bluetooth v5 for connectivity. Ports include two USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB Type-A) slots, an audio jack (microphone and earphone), a USB 3.2 Gen 2 (USB Type-C) port, an HDMI 2.0, and an RJ-45 port. The IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptops do not have Thunderbolt 4 connection interface.

Furthermore, Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 series laptops also feature quad vent thermal technology that is claimed to allow for quieter, more efficient cooling performance than its previous generation. Lenovo also claims that there is a 10 percent increase in fan airflow from the vents. There is also a full-HD webcam with privacy shutter on the 16-inch models. Lenovo has partnered with Microsoft on Windows which will offer customers three months of Xbox Game Pass.

Lenovo Legion M600s Qi wireless gaming mouse price, features

The new Lenovo Legion M600s Qi wireless gaming mouse starts at EUR 99.99 (roughly Rs. 8,500) and is expected to be available starting July 2022. Lenovo says that the mouse offers great performance, precision, and better ergonomics as compared to previous models. It has a short, low arch and a slim waist with mirrored-textured side-grips, along with ambidextrous​ design for comfort to both claw-grip and fingertip gamers.

Lenovo Legion M600s mouse has six programmable keys

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo Legion M600s has Optical Pixart 3370 sensor technology, up to 19,000-DPI resolution, and a maximum moving speed of 400 IPS. The mouse has six programmable buttons, and Lenovo says that the optical micro switches have a durability of 80 million clicks. Other features include fully programmable 16.8 million RGB ​lighting combinations.

Connectivity options on the Lenovo Legion M600s mouse include 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, USB 2.0 (dongle), and USB Type-C wire. It packs a 380mAh battery which is claimed to deliver up to 70 hours of playtime. It takes two hours to fully charge, and works up to 10 hours after a quick 10-minute charge, Lenovo claims. The mouse can be charged on Lenovo Legion S600 Gaming Station's Qi-enabled base (sold separately) as well as via a USB Type-C port.