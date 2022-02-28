Technology News
MWC 2022: Lenovo IdeaPad Lineup Updated With New IdeaPad Flex, Duet Laptops Featuring Intel’s Latest Chipsets

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i features a detachable design with Active Pen support.

By David Delima | Updated: 28 February 2022 13:30 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo also launched new Chromebook models at MWC 2022

Highlights
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 sports 12th Gen Intel Core processors
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 runs on a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 SoC
  • The company is yet to reveal pricing and availability for India

Lenovo today unveiled IdeaPad Flex 5, IdeaPad Flex 5i, and IdeaPad Duet 5i convertible laptops at MWC 2022. The company also announced Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook, the IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook, and the IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook. The new IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 series is equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 U-Series and AMD Ryzen 7 processors, and features a 360-degree hinge design. The IdeaPad Duet 5i, on the other hand, features a detachable design with Active Pen support.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, IdeaPad Flex 5i, IdeaPad Flex 5i, and IdeaPad Duet 5i: Price, availability

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i pricing starts at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 42,000), while the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 price starts at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 46,300). These models will be available from June and May 2022, respectively. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i pricing starts at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 63,300) and will be available for purchase in July 2022.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook, IdeaPad Flex 3i, IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook, and IdeaPad Duet 3i: Price, availability

Meanwhile Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook is priced at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 46,300) and will go on sale in June 2022. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook and IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook pricing starts at EUR 449 (roughly Rs. 37,900) and EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 29,500) and both models will be available for purchase in May 2022, according to the company. Lenovo is yet to reveal pricing and availability details for these products in India.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i specifications

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i laptop runs on Windows 11 and is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core U-Series processors (up to Core i7-1255U), Intel Iris Xe Max graphics, and with up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM. The convertible laptop comes in two display sizes, a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) OLED model and a 16-inch 2.5K (2,304×1,440 pixels) IPS LCD model. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i comes with up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 5 SSD storage.

The convertible laptop from Lenovo is equipped with dual speakers with Dolby Audio. It comes with a USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 1.4b port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i comes with optional support for Lenovo Digital Pen or Lenovo E-color Pen, according to the company. While battery specifications are yet to be revealed, Lenovo claims that the 14-inch IdeaPad Flex 5i model offers up to 9 hours of battery backup, while its 16-inch model offers up to 8.5 hours of battery life. Both models come with Rapid Charge Boost support.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 specifications

The newly launched Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 runs on Windows 11 and is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor and Radeon graphics, which are paired with up to 16GB LPDDR4X RAM. tyhe laptop comes in two display sizes, a 14-inch 2.2K (2,560 × 1,600 pixels) model and a 16-inch 2.5K (2,304×1,440 pixels) IPS LCD model. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 comes with up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 5 SSD storage.

The convertible laptop is equipped with dual speakers with Dolby Audio. It comes with a USB 4.0 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (Type-A), an HDMI 1.4b port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex comes with optional support for the Lenovo Digital Pen or Lenovo E-color Pen, according to the company. Lenovo states that the 14-inch IdeaPad Flex 5 model offers up to 8 hours of battery backup, while the 16-inch model offers up to 8.5 hours of battery life. Both models support Rapid Charge Boost.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i specifications

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex Duet 5i runs on Windows 11 and is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core U-Series processors (up to Core i7-1255U), paired with up to 16GB LPDDR4X dual channel RAM. It sports a 12-inch 2.5K (2,304×1,440 pixels) IPS LCD touchscreen with Dolby Vision and Gorilla Glass protection. The IdeaPad Flex 5i comes with up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage.

The device is equipped with dual speakers with Dolby Audio. It comes with two USB Type-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5i laptop comes with optional support for Active Pen 3. It packs a 50Wh battery and features Rapid Charge Express fast charging.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook specifications

The new Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook runs on Chrome OS and is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It comes in 14-inch and 15-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS LCD display with a maximum brightness of 400 nits. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook comes with up to 512GB of SSD storage.

The laptop is equipped with dual speakers with Waves MaxxAudio. It comes with two USB Gen 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD card reader, and Kensington Nano Security slot. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex comes with optional support for the Lenovo Digital Pen or Lenovo E-color Pen, according to the company. While battery specifications are yet to be revealed, Lenovo claims that the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook offers up to 10 hours of battery backup.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook specifications

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook runs on Chrome OS and is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It sports a 15-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS LCD display with a maximum brightness of 300 nits. The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook comes with up to 128GB of SSD storage.

The laptop is equipped with dual speakers with Waves MaxxAudio. It comes with a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an HDMI port, and a microSD card reader. While battery specifications are yet to be revealed, Lenovo states that the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook offers up to 10 hours of battery backup, like the 14-inch IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook model.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook specifications

The new Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook runs on Chrome OS and is powered by the ARM based Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 (or SD7c Gen2) processor, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It sports an 11-inch 2K (2,048x1,080 pixels) LCD display with stylus support. The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook comes with up to 256GB of eMMC storage.

The laptop is equipped with dual speakers. It comes with two USB Type-C 3.0 ports and pogo pins for charging. Connectivity options on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1. While battery specifications are yet to be revealed, Lenovo says that the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook offers up to 12 hours of battery backup and comes with support for 45W Quick Charge support.

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

