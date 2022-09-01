Lenovo has launched the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook (2022) and ThinkBook 16p (Gen 3) laptops. The ThinkBook 16p (Gen 3) is equipped with up to AMD Ryzen 9 H-Series processors, coupled with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of PCle Gen 4 SSD. For graphics, it gets an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. The laptop sports a 16-inch IPS display with 2.5K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The IdeaPad 5i Chromebook (2022) features Intel Core i3-1215U and Intel Pentium 8505 processor options.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook (2022), ThinkBook 16p (Gen 3) price, availability

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook (2022) price will start at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 43,800). The laptop is expected to be available starting this month in Storm Grey colour option, according to the company. The Lenovo ThinkBook 16p (Gen 3) price starts at EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,59,500). The company said that it is currently available in select markets in Mineral Grey colour option.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook (2022) specifications

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook (2022) runs on ChromeOS. It sports a 16-inch LCD display with full-HD resolution, 45 percent NTSC, and 60Hz refresh rate. There is also an option for a 16-inch LCD display with 2.5K resolution, 100 percent sRGB, and 120Hz refresh rate. Both the display options offer 16:10 aspect ratio. The laptop gets Intel Core i3-1215U and Intel Pentium 8505 processor options as well.

The laptop comes with 4GB and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB and 512GB SSD storage options. Lenovo's IdeaPad 5i Chromebook (2022) sports a dual 2W stereo speaker setup by MaxxAudio and a 1080p full-HD resolution webcam for video conferences. The company claims a battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge. The laptop gets a 180-degree hinge as well.

It gets a microSD card slot, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one combo audio jack, and a Kensington Nano Security slot. For connectivity, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook (2022) features Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.0 combo with Wi-Fi card. It measures 356.5 x 253 x 19.95mm, and weighs about 1.86kg, as per Lenovo.

Lenovo ThinkBook 16p (Gen 3) specifications

The Lenovo ThinkBook 16p (Gen 3) runs on Windows 11. It sports a 16-inch IPS display with 60Hz refresh rate and 400 nits peak brightness. There is an option for a 16-inch IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness. Both the options feature 2.5K resolution, 100 percent sRGB coverage, TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, TUV EyeSafe certification, X-Rite Pantone Color Calibration certification, and Dolby Vision support.

It is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 9 6000 H-Series processors, which can be coupled with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and up to 32GB of dual-channel LPDDR5 RAM. It supports up to 1TB of dual SSD storage. It sports a full-HD resolution RGB webcam, and an optional full-HD resolution IR webcam for video conferences. The Lenovo ThinkBook 16p (Gen 3) gets a fingerprint scanner for security as well.

For connectivity, the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p (Gen 3) features a HDMI 2.1 port, a USB Type-C port, a USB 4 port, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one 3.5mm audio jack, and a microSD card reader. It also supports Bluetooth v5.0 and up to Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The laptop packs a 71Whr battery and a 230W charging adapter. It measures 354.6 x 252 x 19.5mm, and weighs about 1.99kg, according to the company.