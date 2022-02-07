Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 Gaming PC Unveiled, to Be Powered by 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs: Report

Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 Gaming PC Unveiled, to Be Powered by 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs: Report

Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 gaming PC is said to be available sometime soon.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 7 February 2022 13:00 IST
Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 Gaming PC Unveiled, to Be Powered by 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs: Report

Photo Credit: ITHome

Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 gets four connectivity ports at the front

Highlights
  • Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 said to support DDR4 RAM
  • It is said to get M.2 SSD, two 3.5-inch mechanical hard drives
  • Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 to get either AMD or Nvidia GPUs

Lenovo has reportedly launched an updated version of its gaming PC - Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7. The new gaming PC is said to be powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 'Alder Lake' processors. For graphics processors, users have the choice of selecting from between a few AMD and Nvidia GPUs. The report also mentions that Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 supports DDR4 RAM as well as an M.2 SSD. Alongside the SSD, users can also install two 3.5-inch mechanical hard drives.

Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 availability

ITHome (in Chinese) reported that Lenovo recently updated its gaming PC, dubbed Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7. However, the report did not mention the price at which it will retail. The gaming PC is said to be available to purchase sometime soon but its destined markets are not yet defined.

Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 specifications, features

Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 is reportedly powered by either 12th Gen Alder Lake Intel Core i5-12400 or Intel Core i7-12700 processors. The report also mentions that the gaming PC could get the F-variants of the aforementioned processors. As for the bundled GPUs, users are said to have an option to select from AMD Radeon RX 6400, AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti.

Furthermore, the report mentions that Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 supports DDR4 RAM but doesn't specify the capacity. For storage, the gaming PC is said to get an M.2 SSD along with two 3.5-inch mechanical hard drives. The report also shared some images of the Lenovo gaming PC and they show that the PC may get a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port.

One of the images shows the side profile of Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 but it is hard to judge the remaining connectivity options on the gaming PC. It is said to measure 170x304x376mm and have a volume of 17 litres.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7, Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 Availability, Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 Specifications, Intel Alder Lake, Intel, IdeaCentre
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Elon Musk's SpaceX Working to Restore Tonga's Internet: Fiji Official

Related Stories

Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 17IAB7 Gaming PC Unveiled, to Be Powered by 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPUs: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Was Run Over by a Car: Here’s What Happened
  7. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  8. Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  9. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  10. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.