Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Lenovo China Warns About Shipment Shortage Due to Supply Chain Issues Amid Slow Revenue Growth

Lenovo China Warns About Shipment Shortage Due to Supply Chain Issues Amid Slow Revenue Growth

Lenovo's CFO Wai Ming Wong said the company's Shenzhen factory operations were impacted during the quarter.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 May 2022 10:49 IST
Lenovo China Warns About Shipment Shortage Due to Supply Chain Issues Amid Slow Revenue Growth

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Lenovo

Manufacturing shutdowns will impact the total shipments everywhere: Lenovo

Highlights
  • Lenovo said it was seeing some easing in supply shortages for PC segment
  • PCs bought to work at home during the pandemic helped Lenovo's sales
  • Sales were hit due to Omicron variant forced shutdowns

China's Lenovo Group warned on Thursday that shipments would fall in the short term as China's COVID-19 lockdowns exacerbated shortages of microchips, after posting its slowest quarterly growth in seven quarters.

The world's largest maker of personal computers (PC) is among many companies facing supply chain headaches that have been worsened by a protracted shortage of chips, business disruptions from the Russia-Ukraine war and China's efforts to stop the spread of COVID in the country.

"Due to the macro economic headwinds, the shortage is weighing significantly in the very short term," Luca Rossi, executive vice president of Lenovo, told a post-earnings call.

"Specifically in this quarter, the manufacturing shutdowns will impact the total shipments in basically everywhere, particularly in the People's Republic of China," he said, adding that demand was also being curbed by geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressure.

Lenovo's CFO Wai Ming Wong said the company's Shenzhen factory operations were impacted during the quarter. The south China city imposed a one-week lockdown in March and conducted multiple rounds of testing after a jump in COVID cases.

The company said it was seeing some easing in supply shortages for the PC segment, but said its smartphone and data centre businesses were still under heavy pressure.

A bellwether for the global PC market, the Beijing-based company led the market with a 23.1 percent share in the January-March period, according to data from research firm Counterpoint.

A rush to buy PCs to work at home during the pandemic culminated in record sales and profit for Lenovo in the December quarter. But sales have begun to lose steam as China, the company's biggest market, has been hit by the Omicron variant, keeping consumers at home and shutting factories.

The company's revenue rose to $16.69 billion (roughly Rs. 1,29,559 crore) in the quarter ended March 31 from $15.63 billion (roughly Rs. 1,21,331 crore) a year earlier, below an average estimate of $17.36 billion (roughly Rs. 1,34,799 crore) from 9 analysts, according to Refinitiv. That amounted a 6.8 percent year-on-year rise, its slowest growth in seven quarters.

However, profit attributable to shareholders jumped to $412 million (roughly Rs. 3,199 crore), exceeding analysts' expectations.

Lenovo also reported the annual result for its fiscal year ending in March. Revenue rose 18 percent to $71.6 billion (roughly Rs. 5,55,970 crore) and profit jumped 72 percent to $2 billion (roughly Rs. 15,530 crore), the highest levels for both since the company went public in 1994.

Counterpoint reported in April that global PC shipments fell 4.3 percent in the first quarter of 2022, as the war in Ukraine and China's lockdowns pressured already fragile supply chains and added to shortages of components.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Lenovo
Obi-Wan Kenobi Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, 3 Hours Earlier Than Expected

Related Stories

Lenovo China Warns About Shipment Shortage Due to Supply Chain Issues Amid Slow Revenue Growth
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. All You Need to Know About Stranger Things Season 4
  2. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  3. Honor Watch GS 3 Listed on Amazon India, Launch Expected Soon
  4. Broadcom Says Will Buy VMware in $61 Billion Deal to Diversify Business
  5. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
  6. iPhone 14 Development Delayed Due to China Lockdowns: Report
  7. Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery, 90Hz LCD Display Launched: All Details
  8. Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good
  9. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Submits Application to Expand Plant in Germany for Constructing Freight, Logistics Area: Report
  2. Instagram Owner Meta Is Working to Restore the Platform After Users Report Access Issue
  3. Oppo A57 (2022) With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Lenovo China Warns About Shipment Shortage Due to Supply Chain Issues Amid Slow Revenue Growth
  5. Obi-Wan Kenobi Now Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, 3 Hours Earlier Than Expected
  6. Tezos India Is Zeroing In on NFT Artists, Students as Demands for ‘Green Blockchains’ Escalate
  7. Baidu Exceeds Quarterly Revenue Estimates as Demand for AI, Cloud Products Boosted
  8. Musk Sued by Twitter Investors for Stock Manipulation During Takeover Bid
  9. European Central Bank Chief Christine Lagarde Says Cryptocurrencies Are 'Worth Nothing'
  10. Dogecoin Co-Founder Billy Markus Believes Terra 2.0 Will Attract 'Dumb' Gamblers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.