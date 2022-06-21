Technology News
loading

Intel Demands $624 Million in Interest From EU After Antitrust Fine Win

The Commission returned $1.2 billion (nearly Rs. 9,300 crore) to Intel after its court defeat in January this year.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 June 2022 00:53 IST
Intel Demands $624 Million in Interest From EU After Antitrust Fine Win

Intel said the Commission had refused to reimburse the default interest

Highlights
  • Intel won case against EU to scrap a EUR 1.06 billion antitrust fine
  • Judges said late payment of interest will itself incur interest as well
  • Intel reportedly froze hirings across PC desktop, laptops chips division

The US chipmaker Intel has filed a claim for EUR 593 million (nearly $624 million or Rs. 4,800 crore) in interest from the European Commission, five months after it convinced Europe's second-top court to scrap a EUR 1.06 billion (nearly Rs. 8,600 crore) EU antitrust fine, an EU filing showed on Monday.

Europe's top court paved the way for such damage demands last year in a landmark ruling which ordered the EU executive to pay default interest on reimbursed fines in annulled antitrust cases.

Judges said late payment of interest will itself incur interest as well.

Intel in its application to the Luxembourg-based General Court said the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the 27-country European Union, had refused to reimburse the company the default interest.

The Commission returned $1.2 billion (nearly Rs. 9,300 crore) to Intel after its court defeat in January this year.

Intel said its claim is based on an interest rate equivalent to the European Central Bank's refinancing rate of 1.25 percent beginning from May 2009, and that this should be increased to 3.5 percent from August 2009 to February this year when the EU repaid the company fine, minus EUR 38 million (nearly Rs. 310 crore) in an interest amount paid to Intel by the Commission.

Recently, Intel also said to have announced to frozen hiring in the division responsible for PC desktop and laptop chips, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters, as part of a series of cost-cutting measures.

Intel is "pausing all hiring and placing all job requisitions on hold" in its client computing group, according to the memo sent on Wednesday. The memo said that some hiring could resume in as little as two weeks after the division re-evaluates priorities and that all current job offers in its systems will be honoured.

"We believe we are at the beginning of a long-term growth cycle across the semiconductor industry and we have the right strategy in place," Intel said in a statement. "Increased focus and prioritisation in our spending will help us weather macroeconomic uncertainty, execute on our strategy and meet our commitments to customers, shareholders, and employees."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

 

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

 
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel, PC, Laptops, chips, EU, European Commission, antitrust fine
5G Testbed to Be Set Up in Mhow Under MoU Signed by Military Institute, IIT Madras

Related Stories

Intel Demands $624 Million in Interest From EU After Antitrust Fine Win
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on June 27
  2. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Telegram Premium Subscription Now Official, Offers Additional Features
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Gets Rs. 10,000 Price Cut in India
  6. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  7. Nokia G400 5G Variants Spotted Ahead of Global Launch: Report
  8. OnePlus 10T Reportedly to Cost CNY 4,000, to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  9. Infinix Zero 5G Review: A Powerful Smartphone but at What Cost?
  10. Realme X7 Max 5G Review: Powerful Processor, But Not for Everyone
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10S Price in India Slashed Up To Rs. 2,000: All Details
  2. Intel Demands $624 Million in Interest From EU After Antitrust Fine Win
  3. 5G Testbed to Be Set Up in Mhow Under MoU Signed by Military Institute, IIT Madras
  4. Oppo A57 (2022) Launched in India With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC: All Details
  5. Reliance Fined for Not Promptly Disclosing 2020 Facebook $5.7 Billion Deal
  6. Apple AR Glass Enters Design Development Stage to Debut in 2024: Report
  7. Motorola Razr 3 Battery Tipped to Pack 2,800mAh Battery Ahead of Imminent Launch
  8. Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. Here’s What Initial Game Offering is All About in Web3 World
  10. Tecno Spark 9T With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.