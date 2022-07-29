Technology News
loading

Intel Slashes Its Annual Sales, Profit Forecasts Amid Lower PC Demand

Intel took a major hit with the latest downturn, while its competitors fared much better.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 July 2022 11:00 IST
Intel Slashes Its Annual Sales, Profit Forecasts Amid Lower PC Demand

Intel slashed its annual sales

Highlights
  • Intel slashed its annual sales and profit forecasts on Thursday
  • The company also forecast current-quarter results well below expectations
  • Intel is facing downturn as demand for PC and laptops

Intel slashed its annual sales and profit forecasts on Thursday after missing estimates for second-quarter results as demand for its chips used in personal computers cools, sending shares down 10 percent. The company also forecast current-quarter results well below expectations, blaming the "sudden and rapid decline" in economic activity and execution issues.

Runaway inflation and the reopening of offices and schools have led people to spend less on PCs than they did during lockdowns, when many bought computers for work and school as they stayed home during the pandemic.

Chipmakers are also under pressure from a spate of COVID curbs in key PC market China and the Ukraine war that have worsened supply-chain snarls and dragged demand further. Global shipments of PCs are expected to drop 9.5 percent this year, according to IT research firm Gartner.

"The economic shift was harsher and drove not only consumption changes in the marketplace, but also dramatic moves in the inventory position of key customers," Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger told Reuters.

"Those effects caused a very sharp shift in the business, and we didn't execute particularly well."

Intel now expects fiscal 2022 revenue between $65 billion (roughly Rs. 5,20,000 crore) and $68 billion (roughly Rs. 5,40,000 crore), compared with its earlier forecast of $76 billion (roughly Rs. 6,00,000 crore). It also forecast adjusted profit of $2.30 (roughly Rs. 200) per share, down from a prior outlook of $3.60 (roughly Rs. 285) per share.

Still, Intel will not delay its $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,52,700 crore) investment for a new mega chip factory in Ohio because of this tougher period, Gelsinger told Reuters. "You just don't build factories like this based on a couple of quarter cycles," said Gelsinger. "The semiconductor industry is doubling over the decade and I need capacity to grow into that opportunity."

While Intel took a major hit with the latest downturn, its competitors fared much better. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ltd and Samsung Electronics Ltd, which, while warning about dampening PC and smartphone demand, delivered stronger sales growth in the by-gone quarter.

TSMC projected current quarter sales if achieved could be its highest in the 10 quarters, and raised its full year sales forecast.

Intel said sales from Datacenter and AI Group (DCAI) fell 16 percent to $4.6 billion (roughly Rs. 36,000 crore), coming in lower than analysts' target of $6.46 billion (roughly Rs. 51,000 crore), despite strong growth analysts expect for the overall datacenter market.

"Intel is very dependent on the PC industry, as well as data centers, and OEMs have slowed orders for 2H22," said analyst Ryan Reith of market intelligence firm IDC. "Peers Samsung and TSMC have much broader exposure into mobile, auto, etc..."

Intel, which draws about half of its revenue from selling the chips that power desktops and laptops, also forecast current quarter revenue in the range $15 billion (roughly Rs. 1,20,000 crore) to $16 billion (roughly Rs. 1,27,000 crore), also lower than an average of estimates of $18.62 billion (roughly Rs. 1,48,000 crore), according to Refinitiv.

For the reported quarter, sales at Intel's Client Computing Group (CCG), which supplies PC makers and is the largest contributor to the company's revenue, fell 25 percent to $7.7 billion (roughly Rs. 61,000 crore) in the reporting quarter. According to IT research firm Gartner, global shipments of PCs are expected to drop 9.5percent this year.

Intel's revenue dropped 22 percent to $15.3 billion (roughly Rs. 1,20,000 crore) - its seventh straight quarter of decline and were below expectations of $17.92 billion (roughly Rs. 1,42,000 crore).

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 29 cents per share, missing expectation of 70 cents.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel, Samsung
OnePlus Ace Pro Confirmed to Feature Eight-Channel Vapour Cooling Chamber: Details

Related Stories

Intel Slashes Its Annual Sales, Profit Forecasts Amid Lower PC Demand
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  2. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  3. BGMI Said to Be Blocked in India Using Section of IT Act, Industry Reacts
  4. Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. IMF Exec Believes Some Stablecoins Are More Vulnerable to Crashes
  7. Watch the First Trailer for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Next Film
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Disappears from Google, Apple App Stores
  9. Vivo V25 Pro to Sport Colour Changing Rear Panel, Curved Display: Report
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Privacy Tracker Retracts Paytm Leak Claim, Believes Leak Was ‘Fabricated’
  2. India Tops List of Countries Looking to Block Tweets of Journalists, News Outlets, Twitter Says
  3. Miami City to Make Splash in NFT Arena in Partnership with Mastercard, Time USA, Salesforce
  4. Samsung Repair Mode Announced, Claims to Protect User's Personal Data When Visiting Service Centres
  5. Analogue Deep Learning Offers Faster AI Computation With Lower Energy Consumption, MIT Researchers Say
  6. Infinix Smart 6 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Moto Razr 2022 Key Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing, Multiple RAM, Storage Variants Expected
  8. Twitter Reports Huge Spike in Governments' Requests to Remove Content, Snoop Users' Details
  9. Facebook Shuts Funding for US News Partnerships Program Amid Economic Downturn, Changing User Behaviour
  10. WhatsApp, Snapchat Fined in Russia for Failing to Store Users’ Data on Local Servers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.