Technology News
loading

Intel Begins Informing Customers About Price Hike Plans of Chip Products

Intel's price hike move comes amid a supply-chain crisis triggered by the global pandemic.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 July 2022 18:50 IST
Intel Begins Informing Customers About Price Hike Plans of Chip Products

Intel's move comes amid a supply-chain crisis

Highlights
  • Intel reportedly froze hiring in PC desktop and laptop chips division
  • A memo said that some hiring could resume in as little as two weeks
  • . The price increases could come into effect in autumn

Intel Corp said on Thursday it has started informing customers of its plan to raise prices for many of its chip products due to rising costs, a move that the company had first hinted in its first-quarter earnings call on April 28. The price increases could come into effect in autumn and the percentage increases are likely to range from a minimal single-digit increase to more than 10 percent and 20 percent in some cases, Nikkei reported. While the price hikes have not yet been finalised yet, it could cover Intel's flagship products such as central processing units for servers and computers, as well as items including chips for Wi-Fi and other connectivity, the report said on Thursday.

Intel's move comes amid a supply-chain crisis triggered by the global pandemic that has deprived makers of personal computers and smartphones to cars of computer chips needed to make their products.

Last month, it was reported that Intel has frozen hiring in the division responsible for PC desktop and laptop chips, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters, as part of a series of cost-cutting measures. Intel is "pausing all hiring and placing all job requisitions on hold" in its client computing group, according to the memo sent on Wednesday. The memo said that some hiring could resume in as little as two weeks after the division re-evaluates priorities and that all current job offers in its systems will be honoured.

"We believe we are at the beginning of a long-term growth cycle across the semiconductor industry, and we have the right strategy in place," Intel said in a statement. "Increased focus and prioritisation in our spending will help us weather macroeconomic uncertainty, execute on our strategy and meet our commitments to customers, shareholders, and employees."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel, Chip, chip maker
Russia’s M.Video Starts Selling Used, Discounted Smartphones Amid Suspended Western Shipments
Mi 11 Lite Tipped to Be Discontinued After India Launch of Xiaomi 12 Lite

Related Stories

Intel Begins Informing Customers About Price Hike Plans of Chip Products
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T1x Launching in India on July 20: Details Here
  2. Watch Janhvi Kapoor in Trailer for Good Luck Jerry, Out July 29 on Hotstar
  3. Oppo Pad Air India Launch on July 18: All Details Here
  4. Realme Watch 3 With Bluetooth Calling Teased Ahead of India Launch
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Series to Feature Dimensity 8100-Max, Dimensity 1300 SoCs
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India Launch Today 12 Noon: Details
  9. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  10. Nokia T10 Tablet With 8-Inch HD Display, 5,100mAh Battery Announced: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. COAI Urges Open Bidding, Transparent Auction for 5G Airwaves to Prevent ‘Backdoor Entry’ to Big Tech
  2. PlayStation Plus July 2022 Games Include Stray, Marvel’s Avengers, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, More
  3. Elon Musk’s Startups Could Be Silver Lining for Bankers Burned by Twitter Deal
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Indian Variant Price Tipped, Alleged Renders Leaked Ahead of July 18 Launch
  5. Samsung Galaxy A04 Reportedly Spotted on NBTC Database, Expected to Launch Soon
  6. Mi 11 Lite Tipped to Be Discontinued After India Launch of Xiaomi 12 Lite
  7. Intel Begins Informing Customers About Price Hike Plans of Chip Products
  8. Russia’s M.Video Starts Selling Used, Discounted Smartphones Amid Suspended Western Shipments
  9. Government Instructs E-Commerce Platforms to Sell Ayurveda Drugs Only With Valid Prescription
  10. Elon Musk’s Fight Over Twitter Deal Could Attract Further SEC Scrutiny, Experts Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.