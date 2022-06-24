Technology News
Intel India Inaugurates New State-of-the-Art Design, Engineering Center in Bengaluru

Intel India's new center was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 24 June 2022 22:57 IST
Intel India Inaugurates New State-of-the-Art Design, Engineering Center in Bengaluru

Intel India's new facility can accommodate 2,000 employees

Intel India on Friday has announced the expansion of its design and engineering footprint in India with the unveiling of a new 4.53 lakh square feet facility here.

The new centre across two towers can accommodate 2,000 employees and will help advance Intel India's "cutting-edge" design and engineering work in client, data centre, IoT, graphics, artificial intelligence, and automotive segments, a company statement said.

It was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Karnataka Minister of IT & BT, Higher Education, Science & Technology, C N Ashwath Narayan, and Country Head, Intel India & Vice President, Intel Foundry Services, Nivruti Rai were among those present.

Chandrasekhar was quoted as saying in the statement, "Intel's critical contributions and relentless quest to advance innovation in design and engineering in India over the past two and half decades highlight the design opportunity India offers to the world."

Intel India, as Intel's largest design and engineering center outside the US, plays a strategic role in the growth of the company. It relentlessly focuses on expanding its design and innovation footprint by making significant contributions to Intel's leadership products.

At the new center, one floor of 70,000 square feet is dedicated to high tech R&D labs for silicon design and validation purposes. The facility sports an industry-best office design with a host of employee amenities such as 50+ video enabled conference rooms, phone booths, collaboration spaces, breakout zones, and lounge areas.

 

Further reading: Intel, India, Intel India, IoT, Artificial Intelligence
