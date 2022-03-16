Technology News
loading

Intel Picks Germany for New Chip-Making Complex in First Part of Mega Europe Investment

US chipmaker is spreading its investments in Europe around half a dozen countries, including boosting its existing factory in Ireland.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 March 2022 18:39 IST
Intel Picks Germany for New Chip-Making Complex in First Part of Mega Europe Investment

Photo Credit: Reuters

Intel's announcement comes after European Commission set out plans to encourage chip manufacturing in EU

Highlights
  • Intel’s new German plants won't come online until 2027
  • Auto industry may be a prime customer for cutting-edge chips in Germany
  • Intel is in talks with Italy for a chip assembly and packaging plant

Intel has picked Germany as the site for a huge new chipmaking complex, giving the first details of a $88 billion (roughly Rs. 6,70,187 crore) investment drive across Europe, which is striving to cut its reliance on imports and ease a supply crunch for manufacturers.

The plan is the latest big investment announcement by a major semiconductor maker as the industry tries to catch up with a boom in demand for chips used in everything from smartphones to cars, though there will be no quick fix as the new German plants won't come online until 2027.

The US chipmaker is spreading its investments in Europe around half a dozen countries, including boosting its existing factory in Ireland, setting up a design and research facility in France, and a packaging and assembly site in Italy.

The initial spending will total EUR 33 billion (roughly Rs. 2,76,294 crore), including EUR 17 billion (roughly Rs. 1,42,337 crore) in Germany, where the auto industry is likely to be a prime customer for cutting-edge chips that could use technology as small as 2-nanometers.

German automaker Volkswagen highlighted the pain caused by chip shortages on Tuesday, saying it sold 2 million fewer cars than planned last year due to the issue.

Intel's announcement comes after the European Commission last month set out plans to encourage chip manufacturing in the European Union, with proposed new legislation to ease state aid rules for chip factories and enable $17 billion (roughly Rs. 1,29,479 crore) in additional public and private investment.

Chipmakers are looking to build more factories to make advanced chips for use in premium smartphones like Apple's latest iPhone models that use chips with 5-nanometer technology. A nanometer is just several atoms wide.

Bernstein Research analyst Stacy Rasgon was confident Intel could manage the roll out of investments to match demand going forward, and was positive on expanding with government subsidies.

"(Intel) is using capacity as a strategic weapon ... Part of the strategy right now is to go around the world and beg for money," Rasgon said. "If there's any time to run around the world begging for money to build semiconductor manufacturing facilities now is the time."

Big Incentives

Germany has come out as the big winner by cornering the bulk of Intel's investment but CEO Pat Gelsinger declined to say the amount of state aid the company is getting from the country.

Intel will build two factories in Magdeburg, Germany, creating 7,000 construction jobs, 3,000 permanent jobs at the company, and tens of thousands of additional jobs across suppliers and partners, it said.

Gelsinger said Intel wants to spend the remaining money from its planned EUR 80 billion (roughly Rs. 6,69,470 crore) investment over the next 10 years to build out the complete Magdeburg site and further develop the sites in Italy and France.

The company will invest an additional EUR 12 billion (roughly Rs. 1,00,470 crore) in an existing Irish facility which will take its total investment in Ireland to more than EUR 30 billion (roughly Rs. 2,51,187 crore).

It is also in talks with Italy for a chip assembly and packaging plant for a potential investment of up to EUR 4.5 billion (roughly Rs. 37,678 crore), expected to start operations between 2025 and 2027.

In France, Intel plans to build its new European research hub, creating 1,000 new high-tech jobs.

The company will also increase its lab space in Poland and plans to establish joint labs with the Barcelona Supercomputing Center in Spain for advanced computing.

Gelsinger had announced plans in September to spend $88 billion in Europe over the next decade, and the choice of sites comes after some EU governments including Italy offered big incentives to try and woo the chipmaker to invest in their countries.

Spreading its factories around different locations could help the company get more subsidies from different countries.

But Intel will have to negotiate with each European country where it's locating facilities for state aid, European Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton told journalists.

He also said the Commission was talking with other chipmakers and hoping to make similar announcements in the coming months, but did not provide details.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel, Semiconductor, Germany, European Union, European Commission, Pat Gelsinger
SoftBank-backed Bear Robotics Raises $81 Million for Waitering Robot Rollout

Related Stories

Intel Picks Germany for New Chip-Making Complex in First Part of Mega Europe Investment
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z6 5G With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India
  2. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  3. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
  4. iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband Earbuds With 18-Hour Battery Launched
  5. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
  7. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
  8. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Brings Discounts on Smartphones: Top Deals
  9. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 5G OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Testing Opens in India
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Rs. 797 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Up to 395 Days Validity, 2GB High-Speed Data Launched
  2. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Receiving Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update in India: Report
  3. Intel Picks Germany for New Chip-Making Complex in First Part of Mega Europe Investment
  4. Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS Earphones With New Sound Effects to Launch in India on March 23
  5. SoftBank-backed Bear Robotics Raises $81 Million for Waitering Robot Rollout
  6. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Criticises Facebook, Calls it 'Meta-Worse for Democracy'
  7. Debt-Ridden Argentina Signs IMF Deal that ‘Discourages’ Use of Cryptocurrency
  8. Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Date Set for March 22; Variant With 80W Fast Charging Support Teased
  9. Snapchat Brings Custom Landmarkers to Let Creators Anchor AR Experiences to Their Favourite Places
  10. Government Considering Developing Indian OS for Mobiles: Union Minister
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.