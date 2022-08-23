Technology News
loading

ASRock Intel Arc A380 Graphics Card Appears in Indian Retail Without Any Official Launch

Intel's long-awaited push into discrete GPUs has finally materialised, but with less fanfare than expected.

By Jamshed Avari | Updated: 23 August 2022 13:53 IST
ASRock Intel Arc A380 Graphics Card Appears in Indian Retail Without Any Official Launch

The ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX 6GB OC is a relatively compact card

The first graphics card with a discrete Intel Arc GPU has appeared in Indian retail without much of an official announcement or publicity campaign. Multiple Indian hardware websites have begun listing the ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX 6GB OC, with prices ranging from Rs. 20,600 to Rs. 22,999. That's nearly twice its current selling price of $139.99 (approximately Rs. 11,100) in the USA. At this price, it competes with cards based on the more powerful AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, which is relatively old but also currently overpriced due to the GPU shortage of the past few years.

In terms of performance, buyers can expect the Arc A380 to perform slightly worse than the GeForce GTX 1650 from 2019 and AMD's even lower-end Radeon RX 6400. Intel's own official benchmarks, performed on a stock reference card, showed its first discrete GPU performing about 15 percent slower than these competitors, on average, in games such as Control, F1 2021, Battlefield V, PUBG, Hitman 3, The Witcher 3, Age of Empires 4, Apex Legends, and GTA V. These games were tested at 1920x1080 using medium quality settings.   

Intel's long-awaited push into discrete graphics has been delayed many times since the company first announced its intentions with the hiring of former AMD graphics head Raja Koduri in late 2017, and then laid out plans for its Xe architecture to scale from power-constrained devices to supercomputers. Originally promised for 2020, the company began building hype with a series of fan outreach events called Intel Odyssey. In October 2021, the company talked up its plans to build a hardware partner ecosystem and how it would have enough supply for a high-demand market.

However, the company went on to have a relatively low-key launch, with only the low-end Arc A380 model ready, and availability initially limited to China. More powerful Arc 5-series and 7-series GPUs are now expected to launch later in 2022 or even in 2023. Mobile versions of these GPUs have also not appeared in laptops as widely as expected.  

Intel's Arc A380, part of the generation codenamed 'Alchemist', features eight Xe GPU cores and eight ray tracing units. The stock GPU clock speed is 2GHz, and board power is rated at 75W which means a PCIe power connector is not necessary. It is matched with 6GB of GDDR6 RAM on a 96-bit interface. Up to four simultaneous displays can be supported over HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 2.0. AV1 encode/decode is a highlight, along with H.265 hardware encode/decode. The GPU is manufactured by TSMC on a 6nm process. Intel has also promised integrations between Arc GPUs and Core CPUs. The company's XeSS image upscaling tech is set to be rolled out in the near future.

The ASRock Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX 6GB OC is a relatively small card with a single axial fan. It has a mild overclock at 2250MHz, and requires one 8-pin power connector. The company boasts of cool and quiet operation and premium power circuitry. It has been listed for sale at PrimeABGB and PCStudio, among other Indian retailers. Stocks appear to be limited but both promise to ship orders soon.

Gadgets 360 has asked Intel whether the units on sale in India have been imported officially, and whether the pricing is in line with the intended MSRP. It is unclear at this time whether any formal launch announcement is imminent. and whether other brands will introduce their own Arc A380 graphics cards here.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Intel, Intel Arc, Xe, Intel Arc A380, Intel Arc A380 price, Intel Arc A380 price in India, Intel Arc A380 launch, ASRock
Jamshed Avari
Jamshed Avari
Jamshed Avari has been working in tech journalism as a writer, editor and reviewer for over 13 years. He has reviewed hundreds of products ranging from smartphones and tablets to PC components and accessories, and has also written guides, feature articles, news and analyses. Going beyond simple ratings and specifications, he digs deep into how emerging products and services affect actual users, and what marks they leave on our cultural landscape. He's happiest when something new comes along ...More
Enola Holmes 2: Netflix Reveals Release Date, First Look at Millie Bobby Brown-Led Mystery Sequel
Asus ZenFone 9 Tipped to Launch in India on August 23, May Debut as Asus 9z

Related Stories

ASRock Intel Arc A380 Graphics Card Appears in Indian Retail Without Any Official Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Be Manufactured in India: All Details
  2. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  3. Spider-Man: No Way Home Extended Cut Will Release in Hindi and English
  4. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  5. NASA Releases Fresh Audio of the Eerie Sound of a Black Hole
  6. Apple Brings Self Service Repair For MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
  7. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  8. Asus ZenFone 9 May Launch in India on August 23 as Asus 9z
  9. Ola's First Electric Car Could Be Priced Between Rs. 40 to 50 Lakh: Report
  10. iQoo Neo 7 Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Troubled Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Fires 80 Percent of Its Employees to Cut Expenses
  2. ‘Return Correlations of BTC, Indian Stock Markets Have Risen Ten-Fold': IMF
  3. ASRock Intel Arc A380 Graphics Card Appears in Indian Retail Without Any Official Launch
  4. Doogee S89 Series With Massive 12,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P90 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Could Launch a Crypto Exchange in South Korea in 2023, Claims Report
  6. Apple Adds Self Service Repair to MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
  7. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Price in India Slashed by Rs. 3,000: Here Is How Much It Costs Now
  8. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Price in India Slashed by Rs. 3,000: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version to Release in Hindi and English
  10. iPhone 14 May Also Be Made in India, Apple Wary About High Standards for Product Secrecy: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.